Summit Materials : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

28-Oct-2020
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
Q3 2020 Earnings Call
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
|
Karli Schumaker Anderson
|
Brian J. Harris
|
Vice President-Investor Relations, Summit Materials, Inc.
|
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Summit Materials,
|
Anne Noonan
|
Inc.
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer; Director, Summit Materials, Inc.
|
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
OTHER PARTICIPANTS
|
Kathryn Ingram Thompson
|
Garik Shmois
|
Founding Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Thompson Research Group
|
Analyst, Loop Capital Markets LLC
|
LLC
|
Rohit Seth
|
Philip Ng
|
Analyst, Truist Securities, Inc.
|
Analyst, Jefferies LLC
|
Anthony Pettinari
|
Jerry Revich
|
Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
|
Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
Seldon Clarke
|
Stanley Stoker Elliott
|
Analyst, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
|
Analyst, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|
David S. MacGregor
|
Adam Robert Thalhimer
|
Analyst, Longbow Research LLC
|
Analyst, Thompson Davis & Co., Inc.
|
Mike Dahl
|
Trey Grooms
|
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC
|
Analyst, Stephens, Inc.
|
|
|
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION
Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Simon and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Summit Materials Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
Ms. Anderson, you may begin your conference.
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Karli Schumaker Anderson
Vice President-Investor Relations, Summit Materials, Inc.
Welcome to Summit Materials' third quarter 2020 results conference call. We issued a press release yesterday afternoon detailing our financial and operating results. This call is accompanied by our third quarter 2020 Investor Presentation and an updated supplemental workbook highlighting key financial and operating data, all of which are posted on the Investors section of our website.
Management's commentary and responses to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of Summit Materials' control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may vary in a material way.
For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of Summit Materials' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and supplemented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC. You can find reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in our press release.
Today's call will begin with a business update from our CEO, Anne Noonan; then our CFO, Brian Harris will provide a financial review and Anne will provide concluding remarks. We will then open the line for questions. Please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up and then return to the queue, so we can accommodate as many analysts as possible in the time we have available.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Anne.
......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Anne Noonan
President and Chief Executive Officer; Director, Summit Materials, Inc.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. Before we begin talking about operating and financial results, consistent with our normal practices at Summit, I would like to start by providing an update on safety.
Safety is the single most important core value driving the daily actions of all Summit employees. Enhanced safety and distancing protocols are still in place throughout the organization, in response to COVID-19. These measures are vital to our operations, as Summit is engaged in essential construction activity throughout all of its markets.
As we see cases rise nationally, Summit has redoubled its efforts to ensure that we are vigilantly following best practices for the health and safety of our customers, community stakeholders, and our over 6,000 dedicated
|
|
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
employees. We thank all of our employees for the commitment to a zero-incident safety culture. This focus is evidenced by our year-to-date safety metrics, which have improved in nearly every performance indicator for the first nine months of 2020.
We'll begin on slide 3 of the presentation with an overview of our third quarter. The headline is that Americans are moving in large numbers to southern and western suburbs and exurbs. Many of the highest growth markets are markets where Summit participates with leading assets of strong operating companies. This migration requires new single-family homes and ultimately will require new roads, schools, distribution centers and medical centers.
All of this new construction will create demand for the aggregates and cement that we supply directly to customers. It will also drive demands for the aggregates that will hold through our ready-mix concrete, asphalt and paving operations, where we capture margin at every stage of the value chain.
This migration scenario drove performance in Q3, particularly in our West segments, which posted record net revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Residential construction growth drove higher consumption of aggregates and ready-mix. In our high growth markets such as Houston and Salt Lake City, single-family permits increased by double-digitsyear-over-year in August.
We recently closed on two acquisitions that will expand our materials base positions in important West segment markets. We acquired Multisources located in Houston, Texas in July and in August we acquired Valley Gravel located near Vancouver, British Columbia. Both transactions have good strategic rationale as they are pure-play aggregates businesses that bolster our presence and scale in attractive markets and increase existing reserves by more than 175 million tons.
The East segment delivered mixed results. We reported higher aggregates volumes in Kansas and Virginia. Missouri returned to more normalized run rates after last year's levee repair work and Kentucky completed less road repair work due to the fiscal challenges in that state.
Net revenue and adjusted EBITDA were both lower than a year-ago, but if you exclude the one-time event of levee work from 100-year flood in Missouri, each segment aggregates volumes and price were higher year-over- year.
The Cement segment is reporting favorable demand trends in residential construction, though several of its southern markets on the Mississippi River have been a bit slower to recover in light of COVID outbreaks and the recent weakness in oil pricing. Lower demand in these markets led to lower net revenue and adjusted EBITDA relative to a year-ago, despite achieving a price increase on June 1, 2020.
Year-to-date the Cement business continues to deliver strong free cash flow conversion, despite challenging conditions. Our profitable Green America Recycling facility operated on a limited basis in Q3 due to an explosion earlier in the year, which impacted adjusted EBITDA by $4.3 million. We look forward to Green America resuming normal operations sometime in the fourth quarter.
Turning to slide 4, we've provided more details on our financial results for Q3 2020 relative to Q3 2019, as well as some early Q4 indicators. Net revenue was down 3.1% as record West segment revenue was offset by lower Cement and East segment revenue. Reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. was up 63% on the reversal of an unrecognized tax benefits and adjusted diluted net income was up 10%.
