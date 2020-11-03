Summit Materials : Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Corrected Transcript Q3 2020 Earnings Call 28-Oct-2020

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Ms. Anderson, you may begin your conference.

Karli Schumaker Anderson

Vice President-Investor Relations, Summit Materials, Inc.

Welcome to Summit Materials' third quarter 2020 results conference call. We issued a press release yesterday afternoon detailing our financial and operating results. This call is accompanied by our third quarter 2020 Investor Presentation and an updated supplemental workbook highlighting key financial and operating data, all of which are posted on the Investors section of our website.

Management's commentary and responses to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of Summit Materials' control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may vary in a material way.

For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of Summit Materials' latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and supplemented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2020, each of which is filed with the SEC.

Today's call will begin with a business update from our CEO, Anne Noonan; then our CFO, Brian Harris will provide a financial review and Anne will provide concluding remarks. We will then open the line for questions. Please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up and then return to the queue, so we can accommodate as many analysts as possible in the time we have available.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Anne.

Anne Noonan

President and Chief Executive Officer; Director, Summit Materials, Inc.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. Before we begin talking about operating and financial results, consistent with our normal practices at Summit, I would like to start by providing an update on safety.

Safety is the single most important core value driving the daily actions of all Summit employees. Enhanced safety and distancing protocols are still in place throughout the organization, in response to COVID-19. These measures are vital to our operations, as Summit is engaged in essential construction activity throughout all of its markets.

As we see cases rise nationally, Summit has redoubled its efforts to ensure that we are vigilantly following best practices for the health and safety of our customers, community stakeholders, and our over 6,000 dedicated