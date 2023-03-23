Advanced search
    SUM   US86614U1007

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.

(SUM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
27.27 USD   +0.29%
04:16pSummit and Continental Cement Invests in North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome in Davenport, Iowa
BU
03/14Summit Materials Continental Cement Company Announces Ribbon Cutting Event for its New Cement Storage Facility
BU
03/10JPMorgan Downgrades Summit Materials to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $29 From $33.43
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit and Continental Cement Invests in North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome in Davenport, Iowa

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading construction materials solutions provider, in partnership with its subsidiary, Continental Cement Company, LLC ("Continental Cement," "CCC"), announced the official opening of the Davenport Cement Storage Dome, the largest cement storage dome in North America, with storage capacity of 125,000t of cement. The dome substantially reduces the need for winter storage barges and provides a safer, more efficient operation, reducing barge storage costs and helping Summit more effectively serve its valued customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005238/en/

Summit Materials Opens North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome (Photo: Business Wire)

Summit Materials Opens North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome (Photo: Business Wire)

Construction of the dome, which required approximately 18 months to complete, is a shining example of Summit's commitment to be the most socially responsible, integrated construction materials solution provider, collaborating with stakeholders to deliver differentiated innovations and solve customers' challenges.

The project was completed on time, on budget, and most importantly, without a safety incident. Summit and Continental Cement's investment into this project reaffirms their long-term commitment to the Great State of Iowa, the Quad Cities, the City of Buffalo, and the 119 employees at Summit's Davenport plant.

"We are proud to officially open the Davenport Cement Storage Dome and to celebrate this milestone achievement with our valued customers, suppliers, employees, and community stakeholders," said Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit. "This dome helps strengthen our enduring and trusted customer relationships in all markets, particularly in Iowa and Missouri, where we have our major production assets. Our use of lower carbon cement both in the construction of the dome and to be stored within the dome exemplifies Summit and Continental Cement's commitment to sustainability and the path to carbon neutrality."

The Davenport Cement Storage Dome project used PLC in all concrete supplied to this project, and Summit is the first cement producer in the United States to convert all cement production to PLC, a lower carbon product.

"We are particularly proud of our industry leadership position in the replacement of fossil fuels with waste products," said Noonan. "Our existing replacement rate of using alternative fuels rather than coal is amongst the highest in the industry, and to further increase this important part of our carbon reduction commitment, we are investing another $32 Million in expanding our Green America Recycling operation, allowing the cement plant to replace approximately 55% of its fossil fuel consumption with non-hazardous waste."

Summit and Continental Cement thank all the stakeholders, including customers, employees, community stakeholders, elected officials, and suppliers, without whom this event would not be possible. Both remain committed to Iowa, the Davenport plant, its customers, and employees, and look forward to continued collaboration towards shared economic and community objectives.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 236 M - -
Net income 2023 150 M - -
Net Debt 2023 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 220 M 3 220 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,19 $
Average target price 36,19 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anne P. Noonan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard L. Lance Independent Director
Anne K. Wade Independent Director
Joseph S. Cantie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC.-4.23%3 220
CRH PLC25.16%37 390
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.29%25 820
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-6.51%21 769
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-2.84%20 392
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.41.67%15 151
