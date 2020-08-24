Log in
Summit Midstream Partners, LP    SMLP

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(SMLP)
Press Releases 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Midstream Partners, LP : Appoints James Johnston Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

08/24/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed James Johnston to serve as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Summit Midstream Partners, LP, effective September 4, 2020.  Mr. Johnston joins Summit Midstream Partners from Crestwood Equity Partners, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "James has a wealth of experience from his more than 23 years of experience as an attorney in the midstream sector and I am pleased that he is joining the Summit Midstream executive team.  I am confident that his broad set of legal, regulatory, operational, commercial and transactional experiences will have an immediate positive impact on the business and our ongoing strategic initiatives."

Prior to his role as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Crestwood Equity Partners, Mr. Johnston served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at Crestwood.  Prior to joining Crestwood in 2013, Mr. Johnston served as Assistant General Counsel for Kinder Morgan and in various legal and commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Kinder Morgan, El Paso Corporation and Sonat, Inc. from 1997 to 2013.

Mr. Johnston holds a bachelor's degree from Western University in Ontario, Canada and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States.  SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado.  SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which is developing natural gas transmission infrastructure that will provide transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas.  SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio.  SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-midstream-partners-lp-appoints-james-johnston-executive-vice-president-general-counsel-and-chief-compliance-officer-301117212.html

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2020
