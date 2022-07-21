Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Summit Midstream Partners, LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMLP   US8661424098

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(SMLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:43 2022-07-21 pm EDT
13.47 USD   -1.25%
04:56pSummit Midstream Partners, LP Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
07/01SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Closing of Lane Gathering and Processing System Sale to a Subsidiary of Matador Resources Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Midstream Partners, LP Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/21/2022 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) (the "Partnership", "SMLP" or "Summit") announced today that it will report operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

SMLP will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on Friday, August 5, 2022, to discuss its quarterly operating and financial results.  Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 404-400-0571 or toll-free 866-374-5140 and entering the PIN 91939799#.  The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can be accessed through the Investors section of SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States.  SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado.  SMLP has an equity investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas.  SMLP also has an equity investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio.  SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could."  In addition, any statement concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies and possible actions taken by us or our subsidiaries are also forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMLP's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results.  An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMLP is contained in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2022, as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMLP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-midstream-partners-lp-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301591411.html

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
04:56pSummit Midstream Partners, LP Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
07/01SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regula..
AQ
06/30Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Closing of Lane Gathering and Processing System..
PR
06/24SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of M..
AQ
06/24TRANSCRIPT : Summit Midstream Partners, LP - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/10SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Press Release, dated as of June 9, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06/10SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD ..
AQ
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Price Lower in Late Friday Trading
MT
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slide in Friday Trade as Crude Price Falls
MT
06/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
More recommendations