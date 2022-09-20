Advanced search
    SMLP   US8661424098

SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP

(SMLP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  11:52 2022-09-20 am EDT
16.37 USD   +4.20%
09/19Summit Midstream Holdings Completes Sale of Bison Midstream to Steel Reef Infrastructure for $40 Million
MT
09/19Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Sale of its Bison Gas Gathering System in North Dakota
PR
09/12Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces 2021 K-3 Tax Form Availability
PR
Summit Midstream Partners LP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/20/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Deneke J Heath
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Summit Midstream Partners, LP [SMLP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
See remarks below. /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP , 910 LOUISIANA STREET, SUITE 4200
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HOUSTON TX 77002
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Deneke J Heath
C/O SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP
910 LOUISIANA STREET, SUITE 4200
HOUSTON, TX77002 		X
See remarks below.
Signatures
/s/ James D. Johnston, Attorney-in-Fact for J. Heath Deneke 2022-09-20
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each phantom unit is the economic equivalent of one common unit.
(2) On November 9, 2020, the Issuer effected a 1-for-15 reverse unit split (the "Reverse Unit Split"). Pursuant to the Reverse Unit Split, common unitholders received one common unit for every 15 common units owned at the close of business on November 9, 2020. All fractional units created by the Reverse Unit Split were rounded to the nearest whole unit. The common units began trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 10, 2020. After giving effect to the Reverse Unit Split, the number of issued and outstanding common units decreased to 3,774,992.
(3) Common Units being withheld to pay tax liability.
(4) The final one-third of the phantom units subject to the original award agreement vested on September 16, 2022, on the third anniversary of the September 16, 2019 grant date. The Reporting Person received distribution equivalent rights (DERs) for each phantom unit, providing for payment on the vesting date of a lump sum of cash equal to the accrued distributions from and after the grant date of the phantom units.
(5) The phantom units and associated DERs do not expire. The phantom units are settled upon vesting in common units (on a one-for-one basis) or in cash, at the discretion of the Issuer.
(6) After giving effect to the transactions reported in this Report, the Reporting Person holds an aggregate 140,096 phantom units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Summit Midstream Partners LP published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 16:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
