If an emerging growth company, indicate my check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any ne or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging Growth Company ☐

Check the Appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

The Chief Executive Officer of Summit State Bank (the "Bank") will make a presentation to institutional investors available online beginning June 20, 2024 using the slide presentation included as Exhibit 99.1 of this report. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by the specific reference in such filing.

A copy of the presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The presentation is also available on the Bank's website at www.summitstatebank.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

This presentation of Summit State Bank (also referred to as we, us or our) may contain certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The statements are representative only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: a weakness or a decline in the economy, nationally or locally, particularly in Northern California, as well as an unexpected declines in commercial real estate values within our market areas; the risk of fires, droughts and other national disasters; our inability to compete for and to retain customers and key employees; our inability to grow costumer deposits to keep pace with loan growth; an increase in our allowance for loan losses; greater than expected operating costs, such as technology-related costs; the effect of cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems; results of examinations by banking regulators; and changes in accounting policies or accounting standards, including the new accounting guidance known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model, which may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses. A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our most

2