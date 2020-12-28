FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Summit State Bank Promotes Aaron Lucey to Senior Vice President and Dan Catalano to Senior Risk Analyst

Santa Rosa, CA - (December 28, 2020) - Brian Reed, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) has announced the promotion of Aaron Lucey to Senior Vice President and Daniel Catalano to Senior Risk Analyst.

"With ever-changing banking policies and regulations, information security and risk management has become more important than ever. We feel fortunate to have Aaron as our Chief Risk Officer leading this important part of our team, with his more than 15 years' experience in Information Security and Risk Management. Dan joined the Bank in February of 2019 and has been instrumental in streamlining the many facets of analyzing, tracking and managing various aspects of risk management," said Brian Reed, President and CEO of Summit State Bank.

Aaron joined the Bank in 2018 and was promoted to Chief Risk Officer earlier this year. Aaron graduated from Sonoma State University with an Executive Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degree. He has published numerous articles on risk, most recently Risk Management & Analysis in Financial Institutions eJournal and is often a speaker on the topic of Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL. Aaron lives in Santa Rosa with his wife and three children. In his spare time, he enjoys mountain biking, hiking, cooking, and drinking wine.

Dan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and his MBA from University California at Davis. Dan has more than 10 years' experience in financial services and was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2019. He lives in Petaluma with his wife and infant son. In his spare time, he enjoys wine, playing billiards and watching Formula One racing.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $834 million and total equity of $73 million at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the