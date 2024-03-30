Summit State Bank welcomed Dr. Frank Chong and James Finley, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Chong and Mr. Finley were elected to the Board of Directors at the Bank?s Board Meeting held on February 26, 2024. Currently, Dr. Chong serves as President Emeritus retiring after 11 years at Santa Rosa Junior College.

He was also the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the United States Department of Education, in Washington DC from 2010 to 2012. In addition, he served as the President of Laney College in Oakland, from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Finley is the Owner and President of Treasure Creek Minerals, LLC and Regional Finance Manager at Clean Harbor since 2013.

He was formerly Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vimasco Corporation from 2017 to 2022. Prior to that, he was the Division Manager of Champion Industries Inc., a commercial printing, office supply and retail office furniture company from 2004 to 2013.