Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Summit Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMMT   US86627T1088

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.

(SMMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

(SMMT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Summit Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

10/02/2021 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT).

On September 21, 2021, Summit disclosed in an SEC filing that the FDA disagrees with its proposed change to the primary endpoint and subsequently implemented in the ongoing Phase III Ri-CoDIFy trials.

Following this news, Summit's stock price fell 20.06% on September 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Summit shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smmt-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-summit-therapeutics-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301391229.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
10:11a(SMMT) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Summit Therapeutics Investment? Contact Johnson ..
PR
09/30SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS : Presents Further Breakthrough Insights Surrounding the Novel Mechani..
AQ
09/30SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS : Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation..
PR
09/22Health Care Stocks Pare Gains in Late Wednesday Trade
MT
09/22Top Midday Decliners
MT
09/22Health Care Stocks Follow Market Higher Wednesday
MT
09/22Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open, Fed Decision Eyed
MT
09/22Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
09/22SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS : Health Care
MT
09/22Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations