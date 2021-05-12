Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Summit Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMMT   US86627T1088

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.

(SMMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Summit Therapeutics Announces Closing of $75 Million Rights Offering

05/12/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cambridge, MA, May 12, 2021 - Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announced today the successful closing of its fully subscribed rights offering and the associated results.

The rights offering resulted in the sale of 14,312,976 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Shares,” and each, a “Share”) at a price of $5.24 per Share.  The Company received aggregate gross proceeds from the rights offering of $75 million, expenses associated with the offering were approximately $200,000, yielding Summit net proceeds of $74.8 million!  After giving effect to the new share issuance, Summit has 97,244,567 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Of note, Mr. Duggan, CEO and Executive Chairman, and Dr Zanganeh, COO acquired available shares in the offering.

Mr. Duggan stated, “We chose to raise capital through a rights offering in order to provide all stockholders with the opportunity and the flexibility to participate according to their prorata share ownership in Summit. I truly appreciate each stockholder who chose to participate for the confidence that you placed in Team Summit.  This funding allows us to continue on our important journey to provide patient- and physician-friendly solutions to serious unmet human health care medical needs.

A prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 21, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website.  Subscription rights that were not exercised by 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on May 10, 2021, have expired.

Contact Summit Investor Relations:
Dave Gancarz
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
david.gancarz@summitplc.com

General Inquiries: 
investors@summitplc.com

Rights Offering Information and Subscription Agent:
Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc.
+1 855 793 5068
shareholder@broadridge.com

Summit Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Company’s product candidates, the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and clinical trials and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, global public health crises, including the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
02:59pSummit Therapeutics Announces Closing of $75 Million Rights Offering
GL
05/07SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
05/06Summit Therapeutics Publishes Scientific Updates to Corporate Website
GL
05/05SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS  : rsquo; Rights Offering Nearing Expiration Date; Robert W...
AQ
05/05Summit Therapeutics' Rights Offering Nearing Expiration Date; Robert W. Dugga..
GL
05/04SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminat..
AQ
04/21Summit Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
GL
03/31SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/29SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS  : Announces Rights Offering
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 464 M 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 25,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 229x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Summit Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert William Duggan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Donaldson Chief Financial Officer
David Powell Chief Scientific Officer
Jos Houbiers Chief Medical Officer
Camilla S. Graham Chief Clinical Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.19.15%464
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.83%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.33%56 770
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.88%55 138
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.98%51 901
BIONTECH SE142.91%47 826