Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (“Summit” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMT). Investors who purchased Summit securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SMMT.

Investigation Details:

On February 20, 2024, Summit reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and “provide[d] an update on its operational progress.” Among other items, Summit reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.04 and no revenue. Summit also disclosed that the maturity date for a $100 million note from its chairman and Chief Executive Officer had been extended from September 6, 2024 to April 1, 2025 and filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $450 million of its securities. On this news, Summit’s stock price fell $1.33 per share, or 26.23%, to close at $3.74 per share on February 20, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Summit securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SMMT. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226418969/en/