Summit Therapeutics : Note Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 17, 2023

Summit Therapeutics Inc. Delaware 001-36866 37-1979717

Identification No.) 2882 Sand Hill Road, Suite 106, Menlo Park, CA 94025 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (650)460-8308

Item 8.01 Other Events.





Summit Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") today filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement") to register for resale certain shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Common Stock") that had been previously issued, but were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The shares being registered pursuant to the Registration Statement consist of the following: (i) 10,000,000 shares of Common Stock issued on January 17, 2023 in connection with the Collaboration and License Agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates ("Akeso") pursuant to which the Company issued Akeso such shares; and (ii) the 9,346,434 and 373,857 shares of Common Stock issued in December 2022 to Robert Duggan and the Mahkam Zanganeh Revocable Trust, respectively, as payment of prepaid interest in connection with that certain Note Purchase Agreement dated December 6, 2022 between Robert Duggan, Mahkam Zanganeh and the Company. The shares of Common Stock being registered pursuant to the Registration Statement were issued in January 2023 and December 2022, respectively, and have been previously disclosed.









