    SMMT   US86627T1088

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.

(SMMT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.670 USD   -8.74%
04:49pSummit Therapeutics : Note Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:34pSummit Therapeutics Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15In The Queue : AcurX Pharmaceuticals Earnings...Here's What Investors Need To Know Before Thursday ($ACXP)
AQ
Summit Therapeutics : Note Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

03/17/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
smmt-20230317

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 17, 2023
Summit Therapeutics Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware 001-36866 37-1979717
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
2882 Sand Hill Road, Suite 106, Menlo Park, CA
94025
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (650)460-8308
Not applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, If Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share SMMT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 8.01
Other Events.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") today filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement") to register for resale certain shares of the Company's common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Common Stock") that had been previously issued, but were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The shares being registered pursuant to the Registration Statement consist of the following: (i) 10,000,000 shares of Common Stock issued on January 17, 2023 in connection with the Collaboration and License Agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates ("Akeso") pursuant to which the Company issued Akeso such shares; and (ii) the 9,346,434 and 373,857 shares of Common Stock issued in December 2022 to Robert Duggan and the Mahkam Zanganeh Revocable Trust, respectively, as payment of prepaid interest in connection with that certain Note Purchase Agreement dated December 6, 2022 between Robert Duggan, Mahkam Zanganeh and the Company. The shares of Common Stock being registered pursuant to the Registration Statement were issued in January 2023 and December 2022, respectively, and have been previously disclosed.


Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number
Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)




SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC.
Date: March 17, 2023 By: /s/ Ankur Dhingra
Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Summit Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 20:48:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
