May 30, 2024 at 03:30 pm EDT

May 30 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics said on Thursday its experimental therapy to treat patients with a type of lung cancer met the main goal of a late-stage study conducted in China.

The company said its therapy showed statistically significant improvement compared to Merck's Keytruda in a head-to-head setting.

Shares of the company more than doubled to $7.48.

(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)