Summit Wireless Technologies : Consumer Interest in WiSA Continues its Strong Upward Trajectory

WiSA’s digital footprint expanding rapidly as global brands launch new products that engage the consumer to invest in home cinema

WiSA® LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) and comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics (CE) brands, announced meaningful growth across its digital platforms in Q3, showcasing heightened consumer interest in the Association, its brand partners and their products, and the overall home cinema category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005139/en/

WiSA Web Site Traffic Growth by Quarter (Photo: Business Wire)

In Q3 of 2020, WiSA’s unique website visitors increased 112% from Q2 and 191% from Q1. Thirty-five percent of the site’s visitors in Q3 also visited a WiSA member site or clicked a “buy now or learn more” buttons from the site, leading them directly to a member’s landing page to learn more. Unique visits from WiSA’s social media profiles and dedicated digital advertisements also increased in Q3 2020, up 143% from Q2 and 562% from Q1. These WiSA Wave campaigns leveraged the Association’s significant market research investments to drive revenue for WiSA Certified™ products like LG Smart OLED TVs, Klipch’s Reference Wireless solutions, Enclave’s Cinehome HD II and the Tuned by THX™ Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Audio System™.

“There is a strong commitment from our global CE brand members to work together to educate consumers that WiSA Certified wireless audio is the best way to bring true cinema surround sound to home theaters,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “This industry marketing effort is supported by both leaders in wireless multichannel surround sound with products across a wide price range. Consumers are compelled by superior sound where all you have to do is unpack the box and plug new speakers into the wall. They’re hungry for more knowledge about what it takes to choose the best sound solution for their home and WiSA is helping them find the perfect gear.”

This kind of digital growth provides a significant value-add to WiSA members, ultimately providing a database of qualified leads for impactful remarketing campaigns. WiSA’s continued advancement into the consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home cinema and investments in digital marketing has positioned the Association as the go-to solution for the best possible home entertainment experience.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005139/en/