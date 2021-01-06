Log in
SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
Summit Wireless Technologies : Launches the First Low-cost IoT Module to Support Wireless Multichannel Audio

01/06/2021 | 07:06am EST
Enables TV and Soundbars to Transmit Audio Wirelessly to Surrounds and Subwoofer Speakers for an Immersive Sound Experience

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology launched a new internet of things (IoT) transceiver module designed for low-cost wireless audio transmission from TVs and soundbars to surrounds and subwoofer speakers for an immersive sound experience.

The new module named “Discovery” is powered by Summit Wireless advanced Wi-Fi compliant software designed for fixed low latency wireless audio transmission. The transceiver module will keep up to four independent wireless audio channels perfectly synchronized in a room size up to 10 meters square. Discovery is ideally suited for entry level home entertainment systems, including soundbars, TVs, subwoofers and Dolby Atmos® applications. The Discovery module introduces a new wireless speaker pairing process option called “ConexUsTM,” which uses a simple button push to pair speakers and assign their correct audio channel. The pairing process typically takes less than 60 seconds once the speakers are powered and placed in the desired home theater configuration. The ConexUs pairing process greatly simplifies the consumers’ out of box experience by eliminating the need for router access, network passwords, special user interfaces or mobile applications.

“In today’s world consumers are investing in their sanctuaries, and home entertainment has become a priority. To date, however, the cost and complexity of setup for surrounds and subwoofer speakers prevented mass market adoption beyond a basic soundbar,” said Tony Parker, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Summit Wireless Technologies. “The new Discovery module significantly lowers the integration cost hurdle for adding wireless speakers to soundbars and TVs that consumers are demanding. ConexUsgives them the confidence to set up the system themselves without the added expense of hiring a custom installer.”

CEO of EDOM Technology Hoffei Hou said, “As a semiconductor agent and distributor, we have our fingers on the pulse of latest trends, and we are seeing a growing demand for cost effective, wireless home entertainment solutions. As the primary distributor for Summit Wireless’ Discovery module in ASIA we are excited to bring the new module to our customer base and feel it will fill a critical market need for robust wireless connectivity.”

About EDOM Technology:

Founded in July 1996, EDOM Technology (TWSE: 3048) is a professional semiconductor agent and distributor based in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in China, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Malaysia. Applications of our distributed products include portable and wearable devices, wireline and wireless communications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive products, industrial control, computer, opto-electronics and consumer electronics, involving digital, analog and mixed-signal fields. For more information, please visit www.edomtech.com

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.:

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
