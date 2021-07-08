Log in
    WISA   US86633R2031

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WISA)
  Report
Summit Wireless to Host Virtual Roadshow on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

07/08/2021 | 07:06am EDT
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology, will host a virtual roadshow on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005290/en/

Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless, will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date:

 

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time:

 

11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:

 

1-877-423-9813

International Dial-in:

 

1-201-689-8573

Conference Code:

 

13721372

Webcast:

  http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145635

A telephone replay and transcript will be available approximately four hours after the call and will run through Sunday, August 15, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13721372. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.:

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,47 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 42,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Brett A. Moyer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Oliva Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Keith Greeney Vice President-Engineering
Ed Green Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey M. Gilbert Independent Director
