  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sumo Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUMO   GB00BD3HV384

SUMO GROUP PLC

(SUMO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/14 07:10:39 am
486.38 GBX   +0.60%
07:22aSUMO : Announces Acquisition of Auroch Digital
06:04aSUMO : Acquires Auroch Digital for $8.3 Million
09/10SUMO : Form 8.3 - Sumo Group
Sumo : Announces Acquisition of Auroch Digital

09/14/2021 | 07:22am EDT
Sumo Group, the provider of award-winning creative and development services to the video games and entertainment industries, announces the acquisition of Auroch Digital, a Bristol-based videogame developer and publisher with a focus on original IP creation.

The Acquisition strengthens the Group's publishing capabilities, adds a further 48 talented people to the business and provides access to another key talent hot-spot.

Founded by Tomas and Debbie Rawlings in 2010, Auroch Digital has a pipeline of original IP and a track record for developing innovative, high-quality titles, including Mars Horizon, the strategy management game launched on Steam, Switch, Xbox, and PS4 in November 2020.

Carl Cavers, CEO of Sumo Group, said: 'I'm delighted to welcome Tomas and the Auroch Digital team to the Group. Given our increasing focus on Own-IP, we are particularly excited by Auroch Digital's pipeline of original IP. So, while this is a relatively small acquisition, it is a highly significant one for us strategically.'

Dr Tomas Rawlings, Founder and Studio Director of Auroch Digital, added: 'We're really excited to be joining the Sumo Group family. We share so many values and Sumo will be a good home for us. We have a shared desire always to improve the quality and depth of the games we make, a commitment to being a positive and respectful workplace, a desire to invest in new talent, and a shared wish to make a lot of fun, engagement and gameplay for all. Auroch Digital joining Sumo Group really is the natural next step in our journey and we're really excited to be taking it together.'

The Acquisition follows the launch of Secret Mode, the Group's new publishing division, in March 2021. Auroch Digital extends the Group's publishing capability and adds a complementary development team to support Secret Mode. Whilst two of Auroch Digital's live development projects already have publishing partners in place, several forecast titles require a publishing partner and have received interest from third parties. This presents further opportunities for Secret Mode.

Bristol is a key strategic location for Sumo Group and, as well as bringing more talent to the Group, the Acquisition creates access to the growing talent pool in the South-West of England and parts of South Wales and takes the number of Group studios to 15.

Disclaimer

Sumo Group plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
SUMO : Announces Acquisition of Auroch Digital

SUMO : Acquires Auroch Digital for $8.3 Million

SUMO : Form 8.3 - Sumo Group

SUMO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc

SUMO : announces hire of first equality, diversity and inclusion manager

SUMO GROUP RECEIVES 11 DEVELOP : Star Award Nominations

SUMO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc

SUMO : Form 8.3 - Sumo Group

FORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED : Sumo group plc

FORM 8.3 - TIBRA TRADING PTY LIMITED : Sumo group plc

Financials
Sales 2021 104 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 11,4 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net cash 2021 12,7 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 822 M 1 137 M 1 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 60,3%
Technical analysis trends SUMO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 483,50 GBX
Average target price 439,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cavers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Charles Wilton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy Stewart Group Director-Finance
Ian Livingstone Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Shreeves Group Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMO GROUP PLC44.33%1 137
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.42%61 073
NETEASE, INC.-7.93%57 359
NEXON CO., LTD.-35.22%16 808
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 163
NCSOFT CORPORATION-36.52%10 375