  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sumo Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUMO   GB00BD3HV384

SUMO GROUP PLC

(SUMO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/13 11:35:08 am
483.5 GBX   -0.21%
02:18aSUMO : CFIUS Clearance
PU
12/08Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group Plc
AQ
12/02SUMO : awarded 3 Star Accreditation in Best Companies survey for second consecutive year
PU
Sumo : CFIUS Clearance

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
Sumo Group plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMO GROUP PLC
Analyst Recommendations on SUMO GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 106 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 11,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2021 11,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 822 M 1 087 M 1 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,65x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart SUMO GROUP PLC
Sumo Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUMO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 483,50 GBX
Average target price 470,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Cavers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Charles Wilton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andy Stewart Group Director-Finance
Ian Livingstone Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Shreeves Group Director-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMO GROUP PLC44.33%1 087
NETEASE, INC.7.38%66 895
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-36.78%45 643
NEXON CO., LTD.-28.71%17 840
NCSOFT CORPORATION-23.31%12 650
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD10.97%8 938