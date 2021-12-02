Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Sumo Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    SUMO   GB00BD3HV384

SUMO GROUP PLC

(SUMO)
Sumo : awarded 3 Star Accreditation in Best Companies survey for second consecutive year

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
SUMO GROUP AWARDED 3 STAR ACCREDIATION IN BEST COMPANIES SURVEY FOR SECOND CONSECTUTIVE YEAR

Sumo Group, the provider of award-winning creative and development services to the video games and entertainment industries, is delighted to announce it has achieved a 3 Star Accreditation for a second consecutive year in the highly regarded Best Companies Survey.

The sought-after accolade represents 'World Class' levels of Workplace Engagement and is widely seen as the benchmark for measuring engagement in workplaces across the United Kingdom.

"We're thrilled that Sumo Group has again achieved the maximum 3 Star Accreditation in the Best Companies Survey" said Carl Cavers, CEO. "Our people are at the very core of our businesses, recognised as vital to our success and we're committed to providing a world-class environment for them to thrive in. I'd like to thank them for their contribution and engagement levels with the Best Companies survey which once again demonstrates Sumo Group is one of the best places to work in video games."

Through 2021 Sumo Group businesses have received numerous awards recognising their efforts around workplace engagement. These include TIGA STAR Awards for Sumo Digital and Atomhawk, Develop:Star awards for Best Studio for Sumo Digital and listings in GI.biz Best Places to work for Lab42 and Red Kite Games.

Disclaimer

Sumo Group plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
