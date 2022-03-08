Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sumo Logic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUMO   US86646P1030

SUMO LOGIC, INC.

(SUMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumo Logic : Five women leaders share advice to empower the next generation of women in STEM

03/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In honor of International Women's Day, we are revisiting our Women of Sumo panel discussion from our Illuminate user conference back in October. The topic? Practical advice for how women can advance their careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The panel? An extremely talented and seasoned group of women who shared their career journeys (the good, the bad, and the ugly) and why mentoring and encouraging women from a young age through their careers is critical.

A 2020 study by the AnitaB.org Institute found that women make up 28.8% of the tech workforce, a steady increase from the past few years-25.9% in 2018 and 26.2% in 2019. The latest study analyzed data on more than half a million U.S. technologists at 51 participating companies. However, at this pace, it could take more than 10 years for women to gain equal representation in tech. While gender diversity and encouraging the professional growth of women in the tech sector have seen much progress over the last decade, women remain under-represented not only in tech but across all industries in the workforce. More needs to be done to encourage, support, and retain women in technology, especially in leadership roles.

Women make up 28.8% of the tech workforce. At this pace, it could take more than 10 years for women to gain equal representation in tech.

Check out the video below to hear from panelists Beth Weeks, SVP of Product Development for Planview; Margaret Francis, Chief Product Officer for dbt Labs; Kristan Keane, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Informatica; Lisa Hammit, Strategic Advisor, and Dione Hedgpeth, Chief Customer Officer at Sumo Logic.

Notable quotables from the session:

"We're at the threshold of the next wave of technology. We need very creative thinkers in order to move technology forward…what women bring to the field, in particular, is that they help make thinking far more spatial, which accelerates the ability to solve non-linear problems. So we have to bring women into this discipline with excitement to get to this next phase of technology." - Lisa Hammit

"As females, we have a fear of failure and we want to be perfect. You are going to be tested and face fear and failure along the way. It's important to continue to mentor and encourage each other throughout every step from a young age through the career." -- Beth Weeks

"Being a leader who pushes them to do things out of their comfort zone is important. It's good for them professionally and good for the broader team." - Kristan Keane

Complete visibility for DevSecOps

Reduce downtime and move from reactive to proactive monitoring.

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:50:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMO LOGIC, INC.
05:51pSUMO LOGIC : Five women leaders share advice to empower the next generation of women in ST..
PU
04:23pSumo Logic Fiscal Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Sets Out Guidance
MT
04:14pSUMO LOGIC : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:03pSumo Logic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
04:03pEarnings Flash (SUMO) SUMO LOGIC Reports Q4 Revenue $67M, vs. Street Est of $64.3M
MT
12:56pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : SUMO LOGIC INC, 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.8% Sensitiv..
MT
03/03SUMO LOGIC : Want to improve collaboration and reduce incident response time? Try Cloud SO..
PU
03/03Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
AQ
02/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Sumo Logic Price Target to $15 From $20, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
02/22Sumo Logic Boosts Automation to Deliver Increased Collaboration, Shorter Investigation ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMO LOGIC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 M - -
Net income 2022 -107 M - -
Net cash 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 209 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SUMO LOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumo Logic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMO LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 10,79 $
Average target price 17,63 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramin Sayar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Grierson Chief Financial Officer
Christian Beedgen Director & Chief Technical Officer
Lynne Doherty President-Worldwide Field Operations
Joseph Ansanelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMO LOGIC, INC.-20.43%1 209
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.07%2 090 951
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.05%62 217
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.94%61 912
SEA LIMITED-59.77%50 569
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.82%45 235