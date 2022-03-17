Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sumo Logic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUMO   US86646P1030

SUMO LOGIC, INC.

(SUMO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +8.59%
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : The SOPs OPERA
PU
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : How to calculate the ROI of Cloud SOAR
PU
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : Take the very first State of SRE Survey from DevOps Institute
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumo Logic : How to calculate the ROI of Cloud SOAR

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
How to calculate the ROI of Cloud SOAR

There's more to making the most out of your security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) investment than simply deploying it in your environment. As sophisticated as it is, SOAR still needs to be run, monitored and directed by humans.

In this white paper, we'll teach you how to maximize the return on investment (ROI) of your SOAR solution, including leveraging the strengths of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR.

Finally, we'll personalize your ROI by showing exactly how SOAR elevates the efficiency of your security operations center (SOC).

If you download this white paper, you will get answers to these questions:

  • What kind of ROI should I expect by investing in a SOAR solution?
  • How does automation impact the ROI of SOAR?
  • How can SOAR improve efficiency and consistency?
  • What is the quantifiable ROI perception of your SOAR investment?

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
