Sumo Logic : How to calculate the ROI of Cloud SOAR

There's more to making the most out of your security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) investment than simply deploying it in your environment. As sophisticated as it is, SOAR still needs to be run, monitored and directed by humans.



In this white paper, we'll teach you how to maximize the return on investment (ROI) of your SOAR solution, including leveraging the strengths of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR.



Finally, we'll personalize your ROI by showing exactly how SOAR elevates the efficiency of your security operations center (SOC).

If you download this white paper, you will get answers to these questions: