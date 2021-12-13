Sumo Logic : Strengthens Investment in India as Customers and Partners Accelerate Security Operations Modernization

Delivers Regional Access to Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM and Appoints New Country Leader as Cloud Initiatives Drive Growth in the Region

MUMBAI, India - Dec. 13, 2021 - Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced additional investments in the Asia Pacific region with the delivery of the powerful Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution to the Mumbai region. With a rapidly growing list of customers and partners, Sumo Logic also announced that Anant Deshpande joined the company as Regional Director and Country Manager for the India and SAARC Region to drive market momentum. Most recently, Deshpande served as Regional Sales Head at Palo Alto Networks.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is a cloud-native security operations center (SOC) solution that automatically analyzes and correlates threat alert data to help SOC analysts more efficiently discover and resolve threats. With dedicated access for the Mumbai region, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM now supports local data residency and data regulatory requirements to improve visibility and rapid access to insights to enhance security intelligence best practices.

Watch the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM video:

"The expansion in India with the availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM in the Mumbai region reflects a need we are seeing throughout the Asia Pacific region, where companies need to ensure that their products and services are delivered not only on time and on budget but also on value," said Paul Wilcox, VP and General Manager Asia Pacific, Sumo Logic. "Economic cycles come and go, but today's environment is driving a deeper level of digital change in every industry and market. In order to lead, companies must align business strategy, enablement of security operations and delivery of business outcomes with a persistent focus on continuous intelligence."



A number of companies are now taking advantage of this industry-leading localized functionality, including Razorpay, a leading payment gateway and solutions provider for India. Razorpay processes multi-terabytes of data and is now able to apply correlation rules in Sumo Logic to automatically detect threats.



"In security, visibility is everything. The Sumo Logic platform has pre-built dashboards and applications that provide great visibility and increase productivity at the same time." - Aseem Rastogi, Head of Cyber Security and Compliance, Razorpay.

Regional Partners Embrace Cloud-Native Technologies for Security Intelligence and More Powerful Business Models



As India embraces digital transformation, Sumo Logic partners lead the charge to help enterprises that are considering different models to maximize business outcomes. According to a recent 451 Research Market Insight report, India's Digital Transformation: The Future is Now, businesses are recognizing the value derived from technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, and IoT to better manage risk, improve agility and boost customer satisfaction. Concerns about cyberattacks have become a center of discussion as local businesses accelerate their digital agendas with digitally enabled business processes and services.



Two regional partners explain the security modernization taking place in Mumbai.



"Traditional SIEM solutions give a false sense of security and are ineffective and not relevant to fight the evolved threat landscape, thus setting security operation teams up to fail. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is a game-changer, and the availability of this solution in India means that customers can be sure their data remains onshore at all times while providing a rich set of analytics in which security teams can gain valuable insights. As a partner, we're excited to provide Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM, which will enhance our offering in the marketplace, helping us to address new risk dimensions, and most importantly, effectively secure customer's IT estates and crown jewels." - Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer, iValue Infosolutions

"Our SOC consulting assignments have proven that the most critical success factor for an MSSP is the ability to take quick action on threat alerts while eliminating false positives and not drowning in a sea of alerts. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM provides us the ability to precisely do that with efficiency and time-to-value from onboarding to protection. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution does this by correlating multiple sources to present a single sequence of events, further enriching event data with external sources, which provides a single pane view for rapid analysis. Managing the investigation, analysis and response workflows in a single platform also eliminates repetitive switching between tools to manually compare event data, further improving efficiency and accuracy." - Jaykrishnan, Director - Technology & Consulting, Techplix Technologies Pvt ltd.

"Our customers understand the strategic importance of cybersecurity, automation and analytics required to boost security operations and the value it delivers across the enterprise," said Anant Deshpande, Regional Director and Country Manager for India. "The availability of the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution in India means our customers can now ingest data at scale into the platform while addressing data privacy and data residency requirements. India is digitizing at scale, and the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform is well-positioned to manage the diverse requirements of our customers. The strategic investment in the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is a further affirmation of our commitment to this market."

Additional Resources

Watch this quick overview of the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution

Read about Sumo Logic's recognition as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report

Schedule a custom live demo of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM

Learn about Sumo Logic Observability solutions

Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic



Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contact

Carmen Harris

Sumo Logic

charris@sumologic.com

(650) 414-1584

###