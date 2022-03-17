Sumo Logic : The SOPs OPERA

The crucial element of soap operas is the open-ended serial nature of the narrative, with gripping stories that span several episodes. We did the same with SOPs.

In this guide, you will gain a better grasp of the strengths of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and its playbook capabilities. You will be shown how to improve SOPs and explained their importance, and by leveraging data we will share five useful Cloud SOAR playbooks that you can use as a starting point for building your SOPs.

In the SOPs opera you will find out about: