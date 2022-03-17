Log in
    SUMO   US86646P1030

SUMO LOGIC, INC.

(SUMO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/17 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.75 USD   +8.59%
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : The SOPs OPERA
PU
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : How to calculate the ROI of Cloud SOAR
PU
04:59pSUMO LOGIC : Take the very first State of SRE Survey from DevOps Institute
PU
Sumo Logic : The SOPs OPERA

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
The SOPs OPERA
The Sumo Logic Standard Operating Procedures guide

The crucial element of soap operas is the open-ended serial nature of the narrative, with gripping stories that span several episodes. We did the same with SOPs.

In this guide, you will gain a better grasp of the strengths of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and its playbook capabilities. You will be shown how to improve SOPs and explained their importance, and by leveraging data we will share five useful Cloud SOAR playbooks that you can use as a starting point for building your SOPs.

In the SOPs opera you will find out about:

  • The importance of standard operating procedures (SOPs)
  • What are SOPs?
  • Why SOPs are essential
  • SOAR Benefits
  • How can SOAR improve SOPs?
  • Five playbook examples
  • The possibility to ask for the complete version of the guide

Disclaimer

Sumo Logic Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 291 M - -
Net income 2023 -131 M - -
Net cash 2023 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,73x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 130 M 1 130 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
EV / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 943
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart SUMO LOGIC, INC.
Technical analysis trends SUMO LOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 15,64 $
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramin Sayar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart Grierson Chief Financial Officer
Christian Beedgen Director & Chief Technical Officer
Lynne Doherty President-Worldwide Field Operations
Joseph Ansanelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMO LOGIC, INC.-26.99%1 130
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.47%2 207 003
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-26.31%71 220
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.43%63 518
SEA LIMITED-50.22%62 577
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.57%45 942