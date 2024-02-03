Sumuka Agro Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Sumuka Agro Industries Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 131.14 million compared to INR 68.19 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 131.15 million compared to INR 68.19 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.86 million compared to INR 7.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.11 compared to INR 1.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.11 compared to INR 1.09 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 361.11 million compared to INR 147.96 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 361.13 million compared to INR 148.32 million a year ago. Net income was INR 32.98 million compared to INR 14.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.64 compared to INR 1.98 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.64 compared to INR 1.98 a year ago.