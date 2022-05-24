Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Art Retail Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6808   HK0000083920

SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(6808)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/24 04:08:14 am EDT
2.250 HKD   -1.32%
12:19pSUN ART RETAIL : Financial Results Announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
12:00pSUN ART RETAIL : Adhere to the Multi-Format and Omni-Channel Development Strategy, Stay Helpful in Daily Life and Be Neighborly in Communities
PU
04/19Sun Art Retail to Swing to Loss in FY21
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Art Retail : Financial Results Announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022

05/24/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stock code: 6808

Financial Results Announcement For the year ended 31 March 2022

新鲜. 便宜 .舒适 .便利

Fresh .Inexpensive .Comfortable .Convenient

Financial Results Announcement

Six Months ended 30 September 2021

Financial Results Announcement

For the year ended 31 March 2022

Speakers

Operating Environment

Expansion Status

Financial Highlights

Strategy Progress

Q&A

新鲜. 便宜 .舒适 .便利 Fresh .Inexpensive .Comfortable .Convenient

Financial Results Announcement For the year ended 31 March 2022

Speakers 3

Kevin Lin

Desory Wan

Xiaobei Gu

Chief Executive Officer

Head of

and

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Executive Director

新鲜. 便宜 .舒适 .便利 Fresh .Inexpensive .Comfortable .Convenient

Financial Results Announcement

4

For the year ended 31 March 2022

OPERATING

ENVIRONMENT

新鲜. 便宜 .舒适 .便利 Fresh .Inexpensive .Comfortable .Convenient

Financial Results Announcement

Operating Environment

5

For the year ended 31 March 2022

(1) Growth of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods, Online Physical Products,

(2)

Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)

Catering Revenue and Commodity Sales

(5)

CCI

TTL Retail Sales Growth %

Online Physical Products Sales Growth %

130

Catering Revenue Growth %

Commodity Retail Sales Growth %

95%

91.6%

125.9

126.4

127

75%

126

55%

33.8%

123.7

122.2

121.5

122

121.2

35%

19.5%

30.6%

122.4

15%

9.7%

3.0%

12.3%

2.9%

118

118.9

-2.1%

-5%

8.2%

117.5

0.4%

-4.5%

-3.5%

-25%

-20.5%

-16.4%

114

-45%

112.6

113.2

-46.8%

110

-65%

1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3

2019

(by month)

2020

(by month)

2021

(by month)

2022

2019

(by month)

2020

(by month)

2021

(by month)

2022

(by

(by

month)

month)

(3) Growth Rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI)

(4) Sales Growth Rate of China Top 100 Key Retailers

Pork CPI

Food CPI

CPI

Sales Growth Rate of China Top 100 Key Retailers

150

135.2

50

40%

30.7%

40

100

30

20%

21.9

7.1%

7.4%

20

0.7%

-0.8%

-0.9%

50

0%

5.4

10

-12.4%

1.7

2.3

1.5

-6.8%

0

-15.2%

-9.8%

0

1.6

-20%

-1.5

-4.8

-5.2

-10

-12.5

-32.7

-26.3%

-41.4

-46.9

-32.8%

-50

-20-40%

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12

1

2

3

1-4 5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1-4 5

6

7

8

9

10 11 12

1-2 3

2020

(by month)

2021

(by month)

2022

2019

(by month)

2020

(by month)

2021

(by month)

2022

(by month)

(by

month)

Source (1), (2), (3) from National Bureau of Statistics of. China..(4), (5) from. the China National.Commercial Information. Center (CNCIC). .

新鲜 便宜 舒适 便利 Fresh Inexpensive Comfortable Convenient

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun Art Retail Group Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 16:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
12:19pSUN ART RETAIL : Financial Results Announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
12:00pSUN ART RETAIL : Adhere to the Multi-Format and Omni-Channel Development Strategy, Stay He..
PU
04/19Sun Art Retail to Swing to Loss in FY21
MT
04/18Sun Art Retail Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 March 202..
CI
03/03Sun Art Retail Group Limited Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
2021DiDi Board Member Resigns; Yi Zhang Named New Director
MT
2021Alibaba Group Appoints Toby Xu as Chief Financial Officer
DJ
2021Alibaba Trims Full-Year Revenue Outlook as Fiscal Q2 Profit Tanks 81%
MT
2021SUN ART RETAIL : 2021/2022 Interim Report
PU
2021Sun Art Retail's Profit Plunges 86% in Fiscal H1 as Sales of Goods Fall
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 88 738 M 13 345 M 13 345 M
Net income 2022 90,3 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2022 12 776 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 176x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 18 183 M 2 734 M 2 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 123 413
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Art Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1,91 CNY
Average target price 4,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Hai Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yiwen Wan Chief Financial Officer
Ming Tuan Huang Chairman
Yi Fen Chang Independent Non-Executive Director
Dieter Yih Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-27.16%2 771
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD3.94%36 328
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-23.49%29 875
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.07%19 546
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.62%16 868
CARREFOUR20.21%15 471