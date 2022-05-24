Sun Art Retail : Financial Results Announcement for the year ended 31 March 2022

Stock code: 6808
Financial Results Announcement For the year ended 31 March 2022
新鲜. 便宜 .舒适 .便利
Fresh .Inexpensive .Comfortable .Convenient
Speakers
Operating Environment
Expansion Status
Financial Highlights
Strategy Progress
Q&A
Speakers 3
Kevin Lin
Desory Wan
Xiaobei Gu
Chief Executive Officer
Head of
and
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
Executive Director
OPERATING
ENVIRONMENT
(1) Growth of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods, Online Physical Products,
(2)
Consumer Confidence Index (CCI)
Catering Revenue and Commodity Sales
(5)
CCI
TTL Retail Sales Growth %
Online Physical Products Sales Growth %
130
Catering Revenue Growth %
Commodity Retail Sales Growth %
95%
91.6%
125.9
126.4
127
75%
126
55%
33.8%
123.7
122.2
121.5
122
121.2
35%
19.5%
30.6%
122.4
15%
9.7%
3.0%
12.3%
2.9%
118
118.9
-2.1%
-5%
8.2%
117.5
0.4%
-4.5%
-3.5%
-25%
-20.5%
-16.4%
114
-45%
112.6
113.2
-46.8%
110
-65%
1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1-2 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3
2019
(by month)
2020
2021
2022
(by
month)
(3) Growth Rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI)
(4) Sales Growth Rate of China Top 100 Key Retailers
Pork CPI
Food CPI
CPI
Sales Growth Rate of China Top 100 Key Retailers
150
135.2
50
40%
30.7%
40
100
30
20%
21.9
7.1%
7.4%
20
0.7%
-0.8%
-0.9%
0%
5.4
10
-12.4%
1.7
2.3
1.5
-6.8%
0
-15.2%
-9.8%
1.6
-20%
-1.5
-4.8
-5.2
-10
-12.5
-32.7
-26.3%
-41.4
-46.9
-32.8%
-50
-20-40%
1
2
3
4
6
7
8
9 10 11 12
1-4 5
9
10 11 12
1-2 3
Source： (1), (2), (3) from National Bureau of Statistics of. China..(4), (5) from. the China National.Commercial Information. Center (CNCIC). .
新鲜 便宜 舒适 便利 Fresh Inexpensive Comfortable Convenient
