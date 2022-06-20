Sun Communities : 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Audit Report

June 20, 2022

Sun Communities, Inc.

Re: Attestation Results of 2021 Energy Consumption and Zip Code Audit of Sun Communities, Inc. for Fiscal Year 2021 data used for GRSB Reporting.

Net Zero Analysis & Design (NZA) conducted an audit of Sun Communities, Inc. 2021 energy consumption and zip code data as indicated below.

Objective

Annual Audit Boundary is limited to energy and water billing data from utility bills compared to manual input or automated upload into Accuvio Diligent Modeling Software. Determine if the energy consumption data recorded by Sun Communities, Inc. matched the energy and/or natural resource consumption recorded by the corresponding utility.

Calculation and Coefficient Factor Review Performed - Not Included In Audit Boundary or Report

3. Review CO₂e coefficient factors used by Sun Communities, Inc. for carbon footprint calculations to determine if they are appropriate and consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Process

Random locations in each Sampling category were chosen to compare the recorded data against the utility data. The selected samples represented 15% of the total available locations. Specific locations were not documented as they were random samples. Comparisons were made between the CO₂e coefficient factors provided and acceptable EPA factors.

Sampling