Sun Communities : 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Audit Report
06/20/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
June 20, 2022
Sun Communities, Inc.
Re: Attestation Results of 2021 Energy Consumption and Zip Code Audit of Sun Communities, Inc. for Fiscal Year 2021 data used for GRSB Reporting.
Net Zero Analysis & Design (NZA) conducted an audit of Sun Communities, Inc. 2021 energy consumption and zip code data as indicated below.
Objective
Annual Audit Boundary is limited to energy and water billing data from utility bills compared to manual input or automated upload into Accuvio Diligent Modeling Software.
Determine if the energy consumption data recorded by Sun Communities, Inc. matched the energy and/or natural resource consumption recorded by the corresponding utility.
Calculation and Coefficient Factor Review Performed - Not Included In Audit Boundary or Report
3. Review CO₂e coefficient factors used by Sun Communities, Inc. for carbon footprint calculations to determine if they are appropriate and consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Process
Random locations in each Sampling category were chosen to compare the recorded data against the utility data. The selected samples represented 15% of the total available locations. Specific locations were not documented as they were random samples.
Comparisons were made between the CO₂e coefficient factors provided and acceptable EPA factors.
Sampling
Locations within the following categories were randomly selected. Each Location sample pool can be reviewed in Exhibit 'A'.
Mobile Homes: 15% of total locations reviewed.
Marinas: 15% of total locations reviewed.
RV Parks: 15% of total locations reviewed.
Single Family Homes: 15% of total locations reviewed.
CO₂e coefficient factors used for scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions were reviewed for compliance with EPA factors.
Findings
Actual consumption data and zip codes reported on the utility bills were found to match the data found in the Accuvio Diligent Modeling Software.
No discrepancies were found between any of the utility bill and zip code audit and the utility bill and zip code data recorded in Accuvio Diligent Modeling Software used by Sun Communities, Inc. for carbon footprint calculations.
Conclusions
Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp. performed a Utility Consumption Audit Boundary Analysis by Utility Consumption Data Sampling consistent with the follow:
ISO 14064 Audit Boundary Requirements with a blind internal second review
US EPA Energy Star Portfolio Manager Utility Consumption Sampling Data Review
US EPA Energy Star Program Requirement for Facilities, and Manufactured Homes, Utility Consumption Sampling Data Review
All of the Utility Consumption Data and zip codes were accurately uploaded into the Accuvio Diligent Modeling Software.
Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 21:33:00 UTC.