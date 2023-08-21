O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Sun Communities Inc, código ISIN BRS2UIBDR002, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,930000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,15639947 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Sun

Communities Inc (Company), ISIN BRS2UIBDR002, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,930000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,15639947 per BDR.