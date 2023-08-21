O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Sun Communities Inc, código ISIN BRS2UIBDR002, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,930000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,15639947 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Sun
Communities Inc (Company), ISIN BRS2UIBDR002, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,930000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,15639947 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 20/10/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 20/10/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 27/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 27/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 28/09/2023 até 29/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 28/09/2023 to 29/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
