    SUI   US8666741041

SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
  Report
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2022 Distribution

03/08/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Southfield, MI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 355 M - -
Net income 2022 302 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,8x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 21 243 M 21 243 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 455
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 177,04 $
Average target price 222,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Shiffman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bandini McLaren Senior Vice President
Karen J. Dearing Senior Vice President
Clunet R. Lewis Lead Independent Director
Stephanie W. Bergeron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-15.68%21 243
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.17%34 124
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-3.02%32 994
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-6.62%24 458
INVITATION HOMES INC.-15.62%23 249
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.58%22 400