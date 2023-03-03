Advanced search
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
03:55:15 2023-03-03 pm EST
145.78 USD   +2.81%
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2023 Distribution

03/03/2023 | 03:06pm EST
Southfield, MI, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 137 M - -
Net income 2023 297 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,9x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 17 597 M 17 597 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,96x
EV / Sales 2024 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 397
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Shiffman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Castro-Caratini CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bruce D. Thelen Chief Operating Officer
Clunet R. Lewis Lead Independent Director
Arthur A. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.84%17 597
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.5.06%23 711
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL4.05%23 242
INVITATION HOMES INC.3.17%18 697
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-0.90%18 290
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.89%14 615