  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sun Communities, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SUI   US8666741041

SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
  Report
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividends

06/01/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
Southfield, MI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 795 M - -
Net income 2021 221 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 80,5x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 18 722 M 18 722 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 458
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 176,88 $
Last Close Price 167,42 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Shiffman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bandini McLaren President & Chief Operating Officer
Karen J. Dearing CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Clunet R. Lewis Lead Independent Director
Stephanie W. Bergeron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.10.18%18 722
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL30.65%28 967
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.28.99%28 841
INVITATION HOMES INC.22.12%20 589
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.24.37%19 194
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.26.85%18 398