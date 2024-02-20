Sun Communities, Inc.'s Board of Directors has approved setting the 2024 annual distribution rate at $3.76 per common share and unit, an increase of $0.04, or 1.1%, over the current annual dividend rate of $3.72 per common share and unit for 2023. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2024. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.