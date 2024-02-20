Sun Communities, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) communities and marinas in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada (collectively, properties). It owns and operates, directly or indirectly, or has an interest in, a portfolio of approximately 669 properties located in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, including 353 MH communities, 182 RV communities, and 134 marinas. It has three segments: MH communities, RV communities and Marinas. The MH communities segment offers affordable housing to individuals and families, while also providing certain amenities. The RV communities offers affordable vacation opportunities to individuals and families with various amenities. The properties contained an aggregate of 227,541 developed sites comprised of 118,204 developed MH sites, 30,333 annual RV sites, 31,181 transient RV sites, and 47,823 wet slips and dry storage spaces.

Sector Residential REITs