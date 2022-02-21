|
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and 2022 Guidance
Southfield, MI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter results for 2021.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $158.2 million, or 41.2 percent, to $542.4 million compared to approximately $384.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $5.2 million, or 69.1 percent, to $12.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $874.3 million, or 62.5 percent, to approximately $2.3 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $248.5 million, or 188.8 percent, to $380.2 million, or $3.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $131.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $1.31 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.16 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 12.9 percent increase. Core FFO(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $6.51 per Share as compared to $5.09 in the prior year, an increase of 27.9 percent.
- Same Community(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
- Home Sales Volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020.
- Acquisitions totaled $385.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including 12 RV resorts and 7 marinas.
"A strong fourth quarter concluded an incredibly productive year for Sun Communities, where we made meaningful progress in each of our internal and external growth initiatives," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "Robust demand for the attainable housing and outdoor experiences that Sun provides resulted in compelling organic growth, driving an 11.2 percent same community NOI increase for the year, further building on our demonstrated strength throughout the pandemic. We expanded our portfolio, completing $1.4 billion of high-quality acquisitions across manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas and opened four new ground-up development properties. We also continued to grow our pipeline for future growth with land purchases for greenfield development and site expansions. We are particularly excited to be entering the UK market with our announced planned acquisition of Park Holidays, a leading holiday park platform with irreplaceable seaside communities. With a proven track record of execution, accretive growth and favorable tailwinds supporting ongoing demand, we are continuing to invest in our platform in order to realize additional opportunities of accelerated growth and create shareholder value for years to come."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 97.3 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 810 sites as compared to an increase of 578 sites during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 40.1 percent increase.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,483 sites as compared to an increase of 2,505 sites during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
|
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
|
|Total Same Community
|
|MH
|
|RV
|Revenue
| 8.5
|%
|
| 5.5
|%
|
| 15.7
|%
|Expense
| 8.7
|%
|
| 2.4
|%
|
| 17.5
|%
|NOI
| 8.4
|%
|
| 6.7
|%
|
| 14.1
|%
|
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
|Total Same Community
|
|MH
|
|RV
|Revenue
| 11.8
|%
|
| 5.7
|%
|
| 24.8
|%
|Expense
| 13.1
|%
|
| 8.1
|%
|
| 19.4
|%
|NOI
| 11.2
|%
|
| 4.9
|%
|
| 28.9
|%
Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at December 31, 2021 from 97.5 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 140 basis points.
Home Sales
The following table reflects the home sales volume changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|New home sales volume
| 149
|
| 156
|
| (7
|)
|
| (4.5) %
|
| 732
|
| 570
|
| 162
|
| 28.4
|%
|Pre-owned home sales volume
| 784
|
| 626
|
| 158
|
|
| 25.2
|%
|
| 3,356
|
| 2,296
|
| 1,060
|
| 46.2
|%
|Total home sales volume
| 933
|
| 782
|
| 151
|
|
| 19.3
|%
|
| 4,088
|
| 2,866
|
| 1,222
|
| 42.6
|%
Marina Results
Marina NOI was approximately $53.6 million and $212.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions
During and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following properties:
|Property Name
|
|Property Type
|
|Sites,
Wet Slips and
Dry Storage Spaces
|
|Development Sites
|
|State / Province
|
|Total
Purchase Price
(in millions)
|
|Month Acquired
|Beaver Brook Campground
|
|RV
|
| 204
|
| 150
|
|ME
|
|$
| 4.5
|
|October
|Emerald Coast
|
|Marina
|
| 311
|
| —
|
|FL
|
|
| 52.0
|
|November
|Tall Pines Harbor Campground
|
|RV
|
| 241
|
| —
|
|VA
|
|
| 10.5
|
|November
|Wells Beach Resort Campground
|
|RV
|
| 231
|
| —
|
|ME
|
|
| 12.2
|
|November
|Port Royal
|
|Marina
|
| 167
|
| —
|
|SC
|
|
| 20.5
|
|November
|Podickory Point
|
|Marina
|
| 209
|
| —
|
|MD
|
|
| 3.2
|
|December
|Sunroad Marina (completion of August 2022 acquisition)
|
|Marina
|
| —
|
| —
|
|CA
|
|
| 30.2
|
|December
|Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave
|
|RV
|
| 315
|
| —
|
|KY
|
|
| 32.5
|
|December
|South Bay
|
|Marina
|
| 333
|
| —
|
|CA
|
|
| 12.0
|
|December
|Wentworth by the Sea
|
|Marina
|
| 155
|
| —
|
|NH
|
|
| 14.3
|
|December
|Rocky Mountain RV Park
|
|RV
|
| 75
|
| —
|
|MT
|
|
| 12.5
|
|December
|Haas Lake RV Park Campground
|
|RV
|
| 492
|
| —
|
|MI
|
|
| 20.0
|
|December
|Pearwood RV Resort
|
|RV
|
| 144
|
| —
|
|TX
|
|
| 10.3
|
|December
|Holly Shores Camping Resort
|
|RV
|
| 310
|
| —
|
|NJ
|
|
| 27.5
|
|December
|Pheasant Ridge RV Park
|
|RV
|
| 130
|
| —
|
|OR
|
|
| 19.0
|
|December
|Coyote Ranch Resort
|
|RV
|
| 165
|
| 165
|
|TX
|
|
| 12.6
|
|December
|Jellystone Park at Whispering Pines
|
|RV
|
| 131
|
| —
|
|TX
|
|
| 13.8
|
|December
|Hospitality Creek Campground
|
|RV
|
| 230
|
| —
|
|NJ
|
|
| 15.6
|
|December
|Subtotal
|
|
|
| 3,843
|
| 315
|
|
|
|$
| 323.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harrison Yacht Yard
|
|Marina
|
| 21
|
| —
|
|MD
|
|$
| 5.8
|
|January
|Outer Banks
|
|Marina
|
| 196
|
| —
|
|NC
|
|
| 5.0
|
|January
|Jarrett Bay Boatworks
|
|Marina
|
| 12
|
| —
|
|NC
|
|
| 51.4
|
|February
|Subtotal
|
|
|
| 229
|
| —
|
|
|
|$
| 62.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total acquisitions
|
|
|
| 4,072
|
| 315
|
|
|
|$
| 385.4
|
|
During and subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 56 properties totaling 16,045 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,062 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.5 billion.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Park Holidays UK ("Park Holidays"), an owner and operator of holiday communities in the United Kingdom, for £950.0 million, or approximately $1.3 billion. The Company anticipates that the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition (the "Park Holidays Acquisition") will occur in mid-March of 2022. The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval. There can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired Leisure Systems, Inc. ("LSI") for a total purchase price of $23.0 million. LSI is the franchisor for the Jellystone Park™ system.
Development Activity
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 450 sites in six ground-up developments and over 250 expansion sites in three MH communities and three RV resorts.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 1,030 sites in eight ground-up developments and re-developments, and nearly 580 expansion sites in six MH communities and five RV resorts.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired eight land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom for the potential development of nearly 3,300 sites, for total consideration of $165.1 million.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 11 land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom, for the potential development of nearly 4,000 sites for total purchase price of $172.8 million.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS
Debt
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.8 years. At December 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times. The Company had $65.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand.
Senior Unsecured Notes
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership ("SCOLP"), the Company's operating partnership, issued $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.3 percent and a seven-year term, due November 1, 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and $150.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.7 percent, with a 10-year term, due July 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes are additional notes of the same series as the $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.7 percent Senior Notes which are due July 15, 2031 that SCOLP issued on June 28, 2021. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $595.5 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.
Amended Senior Credit Facility
The Company has obtained commitments from its lender group to amend, extend and upsize its senior credit facility simultaneously with, and conditioned on, the closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition. The proposed amendment (the "Proposed Loan Amendment") would provide for borrowings on the following terms:
- Up to an aggregate of $4.2 billion in total borrowings with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million (subject to certain conditions), an increase from the existing total borrowing limit of $2.0 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $1.0 billion (subject to certain conditions);
- A revolving loan facility of up to $3.05 billion, and a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, to fund the business of the Company and all its subsidiaries;
- The ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations;
- An extension of the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to the fifth anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options;
- A maturity date for the term loan facility of the third anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment; and
- Interest at a floating rate based on Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.600 percent. As of February 18, 2022, the margin based on the Company's credit ratings would have been 0.850 percent on the proposed revolving loan facility and 0.950 percent on the proposed term loan facility.
The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described above or at all. If the Proposed Loan Amendment is not entered into, the Company may use its previously announced £950 million bridge loan commitment entered into in November 2021 to fund all or a portion of the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.
Equity Transaction
Public Equity Offerings
In November 2021, the Company entered into two forward sale agreements (the "November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements") relating to an underwritten registered public offering of 4,025,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share. The offering closed on November 18, 2021. The Company did not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliates. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, which it expects to occur no later than November 18, 2022, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.
At the Market Offering
On December 17, 2021, the Company entered into an At the Market Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with certain sales agents and forward sellers pursuant to which it may sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate gross sales price of $1.25 billion of its common stock. The sales agents and forward sellers are entitled to compensation in an agreed amount not to exceed 2.0 percent. Upon entering into the Sales Agreement, the Company simultaneously terminated the At the Market Offering Sales Agreement, dated June 4, 2021 (the "June 2021 Sales Agreement"), which the Company entered into in connection with a prior "at the market" offering program.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,712,709 shares of common stock under the June 2021 Sales Agreement for $335.1 million prior to the termination of the agreement. Year to date, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,820,109 shares of common stock for $356.5 million under the June 2021 Sales Agreement (the "ATM Forward Sale Agreements" and together with the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, the "Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements"). The ATM Forward Sale Agreements were not settled as of December 31, 2021, but the Company expects to settle them no later than September 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the ATM Forward Sale Agreements, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.
2022 Distributions
The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the 2022 annual distribution rate at $3.52 per common share, an increase of $0.20, or 6.0 percent, over the current $3.32 per common share for 2021. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2022. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.
2022 GUIDANCE
The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions completed through the date of this release, the expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition, expected borrowings under the Proposed Loan Amendment and expected proceeds from the physical settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions other than the Park Holidays Acquisition and prospective capital markets activity other than as described in the preceding sentence. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, are based in part on the assumptions described below under the caption Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
Earnings and Core FFO(1)
|
|Net Income
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)(a)
|120.2
|First quarter 2022, basic earnings per share
|$0.12 - $0.16
|Full year 2022, basic earnings per share
|$2.70 - $2.86
|
|Core FFO(1)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in millions)(a)
|126.0
|First quarter 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share
|$1.23 - $1.27
|Full year 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share
|$7.07 - $7.23
|
|1Q22
|
|2Q22
|
|3Q22
|
|4Q22
|Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share
|17.4
|%
|
|27.5
|%
|
|35.7
|%
|
|19.4
|%
(a) Includes 5.8 million forward equity shares assumed to settle in mid-March 2022.
Basic earnings per share and Core FFO(1) per fully diluted share are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.
Total MH, RV and Marina Portfolio
Number of properties: 605
|
|
|2021 Actual
(in millions)
|
|2022E
Change %
|Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)
|
|$
| 1,318.4
|
|10.1% - 10.5%
|Transient revenue
|
|
| 281.4
|
|20.5% - 21.5%
|Income from real property
|
|$
| 1,599.8
|
|11.9% - 12.4%
|Property operating and maintenance
|
|
| 522.9
|
|13.5% - 13.9%
|Real estate taxes
|
|
| 94.8
|
|11.3% - 11.8%
|Total property operating expenses
|
|$
| 617.7
|
|13.1% - 13.6%
|Net operating income(1)
|
|$
| 982.1
|
|10.9% - 11.9%
Same Property(2) Portfolio(a)
Number of properties: 529
|
|MH and RV (428 properties)
|
|Marina (101 properties)
|
|2021 Actual
(in millions)
|
|2022E
Change %
|
|2021 Actual
(in millions)
|
|2022E
Change %
|Income from real property(b)
|$
| 1,179.6
|
|6.6% - 6.9%
|
|$
| 231.2
|
|5.3% - 6.0%
|Total property operating expenses(b)(c)
|
| 382.5
|
|7.2% - 7.8%
|
|
| 99.0
|
|4.0% - 4.4%
|Net operating income(1)
|$
| 797.1
|
|6.0% - 6.8%
|
|$
| 132.2
|
|6.0% - 7.4%
(a) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2021 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2022 guidance.
(b) MH and RV Same Property results net $72.0 million and $76.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively. Marina Same Property results net $11.1 million and $11.3 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively.
(c) For 2021, MH and RV Same Property total property operating expenses exclude $2.8 million of expense incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.
For the first quarter 2022, Same Property MH and RV NOI(1) growth is expected to be 5.4% - 6.2% and Same Property Marina NOI(1) growth is expected to be 2.6% - 4.1%.
|
|
|1Q22
|
|2Q22
|
|3Q22
|
|4Q22
|Same Property NOI(1) Seasonality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH
|
|25.0
|%
|
|24.8
|%
|
|24.8
|%
|
|25.4
|%
|RV
|
|16.7
|%
|
|26.0
|%
|
|38.9
|%
|
|18.4
|%
|Marina
|
|18.2
|%
|
|27.3
|%
|
|30.7
|%
|
|23.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average monthly rental rate increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.0% - 4.2%
|RV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.7% - 5.9%
|MH and RV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4.4% - 4.6%
Total Company Supplementary Information(a):
|
|
|2021 Actual
(in millions)
|
|2022E
Change %
|Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues, net
|
|$
| 64.5
|
|19.6% - 24.7%
|Home sales contribution to Core FFO(1)(b), net of home selling expenses
|
|$
| 13.9
|
|(42.6)% - (39.5)%
|Interest income
|
|$
| 12.2
|
|68.2% - 72.5%
|Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
|$
| 30.1
|
|(10.2)% - (7.9)%
|General and administrative expenses
|
|$
| 181.2
|
|27.4% - 30.1%
|
|2022E
|Increase in revenue producing sites
|2,500 - 2,800
|
|
|New home sales volume
|650 - 750
|Pre-owned home sales volume
|2,200 - 2,400
|
|
|Newly built ground-up and expansion sites
|1,600 - 2,000
(a) Total Company supplementary information excludes Park Holidays.
(b) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.
Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance:
Inclusion of Acquisitions
The foregoing guidance, except as otherwise noted, includes:
- Expected contributions from $62.2 million of property acquisitions completed in 2022 through the date of this release; and
- Expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition.
Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions
The foregoing guidance assumes:
- The Park Holidays Acquisition closes in mid-March 2022;
- Estimated contribution of $99.5 - $104.6 million of EBITDA, inclusive of $29.1 - $30.5 million of general and administrative expenses;
- Estimated income tax expense of $20.6 - $21.3 million;
- The Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements are physically settled in mid-March 2022 and the Company receives net proceeds from such settlement of approximately $1.06 billion, which is used to pay down the Company's senior credit facility; and
- The Proposed Loan Amendment is completed in mid-March 2022 and on that date the Company borrows approximately $1.3 billion in British pounds to fund the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.
The table below shows Park Holidays' full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022:
|
|
|1Q22
|
|2Q22
|
|3Q22
|
|4Q22
|Seasonality of Park Holidays
|
|6.7
|%
|
|31.6
|%
|
|49.9
|%
|
|11.8
|%
Actual future events may not coincide with the foregoing assumptions and other key assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance. Without limiting the foregoing or the matters described under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below, in particular:
- The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval and there can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing;
- The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group, and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described in this document or at all; and
- The proceeds to the Company from the settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements may be less than the amount assumed above.
If any assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance prove to be incorrect, the foregoing estimates may differ materially from actual results.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13725426. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.
For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:
- Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
- Changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
- Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the Park Holidays Acquisition), developments and expansions successfully;
- The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
- The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt and to complete the Proposed Loan Amendment;
- The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
- Availability of capital;
- The Company’s ability to physically settle the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements and receive the expected amount of proceeds;
- Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and British pound;
- The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
- The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
- Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
- Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
- General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
- The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
- Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
- Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
- Litigation, judgments or settlements;
- Competitive market forces;
- The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
- The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Investor Information
Portfolio Overview
(As of December 31, 2021)
Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total revenues
|$
| 542,433
|
|$
| 684,294
|
|$
| 603,863
|
|$
| 442,015
|
|$
| 384,265
|
|Net income
|$
| 14,786
|
|$
| 250,161
|
|$
| 120,849
|
|$
| 27,941
|
|$
| 9,818
|
|Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders
|$
| 12,830
|
|$
| 231,770
|
|$
| 110,770
|
|$
| 24,782
|
|$
| 7,586
|
|Basic earnings per share*
|$
| 0.11
|
|$
| 2.00
|
|$
| 0.98
|
|$
| 0.23
|
|$
| 0.07
|
|Diluted earnings per share*
|$
| 0.11
|
|$
| 2.00
|
|$
| 0.98
|
|$
| 0.23
|
|$
| 0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash distributions declared per common share*
|$
| 0.83
|
|$
| 0.83
|
|$
| 0.83
|
|$
| 0.83
|
|$
| 0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
|$
| 152,302
|
|$
| 223,069
|
|$
| 198,017
|
|$
| 135,925
|
|$
| 110,849
|
|FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
|$
| 1.28
|
|$
| 1.92
|
|$
| 1.70
|
|$
| 1.22
|
|$
| 1.03
|
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
|$
| 155,825
|
|$
| 244,535
|
|$
| 209,620
|
|$
| 141,036
|
|$
| 124,872
|
|Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
|$
| 1.31
|
|$
| 2.11
|
|$
| 1.80
|
|$
| 1.26
|
|$
| 1.16
|
|Recurring EBITDA(1)
|$
| 208,570
|
|$
| 314,499
|
|$
| 268,225
|
|$
| 190,830
|
|$
| 168,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
| 13,494,084
|
|$
| 12,583,296
|
|$
| 12,040,990
|
|$
| 11,454,209
|
|$
| 11,206,586
|
|Total debt
|$
| 5,671,834
|
|$
| 4,689,437
|
|$
| 4,311,175
|
|$
| 4,417,935
|
|$
| 4,757,076
|
|Total liabilities
|$
| 6,474,597
|
|$
| 5,488,469
|
|$
| 5,099,563
|
|$
| 5,101,512
|
|$
| 5,314,879
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|Operating Information*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Properties
| 602
|
|
| 584
|
|
| 569
|
|
| 562
|
|
| 552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manufactured home sites
| 98,621
|
|
| 98,301
|
|
| 97,448
|
|
| 96,876
|
|
| 96,688
|
|
|Annual RV sites
| 30,540
|
|
| 29,640
|
|
| 28,807
|
|
| 28,441
|
|
| 27,564
|
|
|Transient RV sites
| 29,847
|
|
| 27,922
|
|
| 27,032
|
|
| 26,295
|
|
| 25,043
|
|
|Total sites
| 159,008
|
|
| 155,863
|
|
| 153,287
|
|
| 151,612
|
|
| 149,295
|
|
|Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces
| 45,155
|
|
| 43,615
|
|(a)
| 40,179
|
|(a)
| 39,338
|
|(a)
| 38,739
|
|(a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH occupancy
| 96.6
|%
|
| 96.6
|%
|
| 96.7
|%
|
| 96.5
|%
|
| 96.6
|%
|
|Annual RV occupancy
| 100.0
|%
|
| 100.0
|%
|
| 100.0
|%
|
| 100.0
|%
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|Blended MH and annual RV occupancy
| 97.4
|%
|
| 97.4
|%
|
| 97.4
|%
|
| 97.3
|%
|
| 97.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New home sales volume
| 149
|
|
| 207
|
|
| 227
|
|
| 149
|
|
| 156
|
|
|Pre-owned home sales volume
| 784
|
|
| 955
|
|
| 931
|
|
| 686
|
|
| 626
|
|
|Total home sales volume
| 933
|
|
| 1,162
|
|
| 1,158
|
|
| 835
|
|
| 782
|
|
(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH net leased sites
| 321
|
| 144
|
| 226
|
| 127
|
| 247
|
|RV net leased sites
| 489
|
| 432
|
| 357
|
| 387
|
| 331
|
|Total net leased sites
| 810
|
| 576
|
| 583
|
| 514
|
| 578
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|Land
|
|$
| 2,556,284
|
|
|$
| 2,119,364
|
|Land improvements and buildings
|
|
| 9,958,320
|
|
|
| 8,480,597
|
|Rental homes and improvements
|
|
| 591,733
|
|
|
| 637,603
|
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|
|
| 656,367
|
|
|
| 447,039
|
|Investment property
|
|
| 13,762,704
|
|
|
| 11,684,603
|
|Accumulated depreciation
|
|
| (2,337,247
|)
|
|
| (1,968,812
|)
|Investment property, net
|
|
| 11,425,457
|
|
|
| 9,715,791
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
| 78,198
|
|
|
| 92,641
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
| 186,898
|
|
|
| 124,726
|
|Inventory of manufactured homes
|
|
| 51,055
|
|
|
| 46,643
|
|Notes and other receivables, net
|
|
| 469,594
|
|
|
| 221,650
|
|Goodwill
|
|
| 495,353
|
|
|
| 428,833
|
|Other intangible assets, net
|
|
| 306,755
|
|
|
| 305,611
|
|Other assets, net
|
|
| 480,774
|
|
|
| 270,691
|
|Total Assets
|
|$
| 13,494,084
|
|
|$
| 11,206,586
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Secured debt
|
|$
| 3,380,739
|
|
|$
| 3,489,983
|
|Unsecured debt
|
|
| 2,291,095
|
|
|
| 1,267,093
|
|Distributions payable
|
|
| 98,372
|
|
|
| 86,988
|
|Advanced reservation deposits and rent
|
|
| 242,778
|
|
|
| 187,730
|
|Accrued expenses and accounts payable
|
|
| 237,529
|
|
|
| 148,435
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
| 224,084
|
|
|
| 134,650
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
| 6,474,597
|
|
|
| 5,314,879
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|Temporary equity
|
|
| 288,882
|
|
|
| 264,379
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|Common stock
|
|
| 1,160
|
|
|
| 1,076
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
| 8,175,676
|
|
|
| 7,087,658
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
| 3,053
|
|
|
| 3,178
|
|Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
|
|
| (1,555,994
|)
|
|
| (1,566,636
|)
|Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
| 6,623,895
|
|
|
| 5,525,276
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|Common and preferred OP units
|
|
| 86,766
|
|
|
| 85,968
|
|Consolidated entities
|
|
| 19,944
|
|
|
| 16,084
|
|Total noncontrolling interests
|
|
| 106,710
|
|
|
| 102,052
|
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
| 6,730,605
|
|
|
| 5,627,328
|
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
| 13,494,084
|
|
|$
| 11,206,586
|
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real property (excluding transient)
|$
| 338,887
|
|
|$
| 264,198
|
|
|$
| 74,689
|
|
| 28.3
|%
|
|$
| 1,318,424
|
|
|$
| 957,689
|
|
|$
| 360,735
|
|
| 37.7
|%
|Real property - transient
|
| 45,826
|
|
|
| 35,957
|
|
|
| 9,869
|
|
| 27.4
|%
|
|
| 281,432
|
|
|
| 172,430
|
|
|
| 109,002
|
|
| 63.2
|%
|Home sales
|
| 65,006
|
|
|
| 48,920
|
|
|
| 16,086
|
|
| 32.9
|%
|
|
| 280,152
|
|
|
| 175,699
|
|
|
| 104,453
|
|
| 59.4
|%
|Service, retail, dining and entertainment
|
| 80,135
|
|
|
| 28,518
|
|
|
| 51,617
|
|
| 181.0
|%
|
|
| 350,238
|
|
|
| 65,180
|
|
|
| 285,058
|
|
| 437.3
|%
|Interest
|
| 4,192
|
|
|
| 2,510
|
|
|
| 1,682
|
|
| 67.0
|%
|
|
| 12,232
|
|
|
| 10,119
|
|
|
| 2,113
|
|
| 20.9
|%
|Brokerage commissions and other, net
|
| 8,387
|
|
|
| 4,162
|
|
|
| 4,225
|
|
| 101.5
|%
|
|
| 30,127
|
|
|
| 17,230
|
|
|
| 12,897
|
|
| 74.9
|%
|Total Revenues
|
| 542,433
|
|
|
| 384,265
|
|
|
| 158,168
|
|
| 41.2
|%
|
|
| 2,272,605
|
|
|
| 1,398,347
|
|
|
| 874,258
|
|
| 62.5
|%
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property operating and maintenance
|
| 131,309
|
|
|
| 96,798
|
|
|
| 34,511
|
|
| 35.7
|%
|
|
| 522,918
|
|
|
| 336,211
|
|
|
| 186,707
|
|
| 55.5
|%
|Real estate tax
|
| 24,454
|
|
|
| 20,265
|
|
|
| 4,189
|
|
| 20.7
|%
|
|
| 94,815
|
|
|
| 72,606
|
|
|
| 22,209
|
|
| 30.6
|%
|Home costs and selling
|
| 48,850
|
|
|
| 41,086
|
|
|
| 7,764
|
|
| 18.9
|%
|
|
| 205,770
|
|
|
| 147,075
|
|
|
| 58,695
|
|
| 39.9
|%
|Service, retail, dining and entertainment
|
| 74,646
|
|
|
| 26,457
|
|
|
| 48,189
|
|
| 182.1
|%
|
|
| 285,768
|
|
|
| 57,996
|
|
|
| 227,772
|
|
| 392.7
|%
|General and administrative
|
| 54,604
|
|
|
| 30,906
|
|
|
| 23,698
|
|
| 76.7
|%
|
|
| 181,210
|
|
|
| 109,616
|
|
|
| 71,594
|
|
| 65.3
|%
|Catastrophic event-related charges, net
|
| (858
|)
|
|
| 831
|
|
|
| (1,689
|)
|
| (203.2) %
|
|
| 2,239
|
|
|
| 885
|
|
|
| 1,354
|
|
| 153.0
|%
|Business combinations
|
| 331
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|
|
| (22,677
|)
|
| (98.6) %
|
|
| 1,362
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|
|
| (21,646
|)
|
| (94.1) %
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 144,677
|
|
|
| 117,423
|
|
|
| 27,254
|
|
| 23.2
|%
|
|
| 522,745
|
|
|
| 376,876
|
|
|
| 145,869
|
|
| 38.7
|%
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
| 19
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 19
|
|
|N/A
|
|
| 8,127
|
|
|
| 5,209
|
|
|
| 2,918
|
|
| 56.0
|%
|Interest
|
| 42,405
|
|
|
| 35,013
|
|
|
| 7,392
|
|
| 21.1
|%
|
|
| 158,629
|
|
|
| 129,071
|
|
|
| 29,558
|
|
| 22.9
|%
|Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| —
|
|
| —
|%
|
|
| 4,171
|
|
|
| 4,177
|
|
|
| (6
|)
|
| (0.1) %
|Total Expenses
|
| 521,484
|
|
|
| 392,834
|
|
|
| 128,650
|
|
| 32.7
|%
|
|
| 1,987,754
|
|
|
| 1,262,730
|
|
|
| 725,024
|
|
| 57.4
|%
|Income / (loss) Before Other Items
|
| 20,949
|
|
|
| (8,569
|)
|
|
| 29,518
|
|
| 344.5
|%
|
|
| 284,851
|
|
|
| 135,617
|
|
|
| 149,234
|
|
| 110.0
|%
|Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities
|
| (9,770
|)
|
|
| 8,765
|
|
|
| (18,535
|)
|
| (211.5) %
|
|
| 33,457
|
|
|
| 6,129
|
|
|
| 27,328
|
|
| 445.9
|%
|Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation
|
| 3,364
|
|
|
| 10,162
|
|
|
| (6,798
|)
|
| (66.9) %
|
|
| (3,743
|)
|
|
| 7,666
|
|
|
| (11,409
|)
|
| (148.8) %
|Gain on dispositions of properties
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|N/A
|
|
| 108,104
|
|
|
| 5,595
|
|
|
| 102,509
|
|
|N/M
|Other expense, net(6)
|
| (2,081
|)
|
|
| (298
|)
|
|
| (1,783
|)
|
|N/M
|
|
| (12,122
|)
|
|
| (5,188
|)
|
|
| (6,934
|)
|
| 133.7
|%
|Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable
|
| 124
|
|
|
| (964
|)
|
|
| 1,088
|
|
| 112.9
|%
|
|
| 685
|
|
|
| (3,275
|)
|
|
| 3,960
|
|
| (120.9) %
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| 1,065
|
|
|
| 392
|
|
|
| 673
|
|
| 171.7
|%
|
|
| 3,992
|
|
|
| 1,740
|
|
|
| 2,252
|
|
| 129.4
|%
|Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| (30
|)
|
|
| (103
|)
|
|
| 73
|
|
| (70.9) %
|
|
| (160
|)
|
|
| (1,608
|)
|
|
| 1,448
|
|
| (90.0) %
|Current tax benefit / (expense)
|
| 182
|
|
|
| (328
|)
|
|
| 510
|
|
| 155.5
|%
|
|
| (1,236
|)
|
|
| (790
|)
|
|
| (446
|)
|
| 56.5
|%
|Deferred tax benefit / (expense)
|
| 983
|
|
|
| 761
|
|
|
| 222
|
|
| 29.2
|%
|
|
| (91
|)
|
|
| 1,565
|
|
|
| (1,656
|)
|
| (105.8) %
|Net Income
|
| 14,786
|
|
|
| 9,818
|
|
|
| 4,968
|
|
| 50.6
|%
|
|
| 413,737
|
|
|
| 147,451
|
|
|
| 266,286
|
|
| 180.6
|%
|Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
|
| 3,095
|
|
|
| 2,136
|
|
|
| 959
|
|
| 44.9
|%
|
|
| 12,095
|
|
|
| 6,935
|
|
|
| 5,160
|
|
| 74.4
|%
|Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
| (1,139
|)
|
|
| 96
|
|
|
| (1,235
|)
|
|N/M
|
|
| 21,490
|
|
|
| 8,902
|
|
|
| 12,588
|
|
| 141.4
|%
|Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
|$
| 12,830
|
|
|$
| 7,586
|
|
|$
| 5,244
|
|
| 69.1
|%
|
|$
| 380,152
|
|
|$
| 131,614
|
|
|$
| 248,538
|
|
| 188.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
| 115,179
|
|
|
| 104,275
|
|
|
| 10,904
|
|
| 10.5
|%
|
|
| 112,582
|
|
|
| 97,521
|
|
|
| 15,061
|
|
| 15.4
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
| 115,700
|
|
|
| 104,744
|
|
|
| 10,956
|
|
| 10.5
|%
|
|
| 115,144
|
|
|
| 97,522
|
|
|
| 17,622
|
|
| 18.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
| 0.11
|
|
|$
| 0.07
|
|
|$
| 0.04
|
|
| 57.1
|%
|
|$
| 3.36
|
|
|$
| 1.34
|
|
|$
| 2.02
|
|
| 150.7
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
| 0.11
|
|
|$
| 0.07
|
|
|$
| 0.04
|
|
| 57.1
|%
|
|$
| 3.36
|
|
|$
| 1.34
|
|
|$
| 2.02
|
|
| 150.7
|%
N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of Units / Shares Outstanding
|
|Conversion Rate*
|
|If Converted(1)
|
|Issuance Price Per Unit*
|
|Annual Distribution Rate*
|Non-convertible Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares
|115,976
|
|N/A
|
|N/A
|
|N/A
|
|$3.32^
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Convertible Securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common OP units
|2,538
|
|1.0000
|
|2,538
|
|N/A
|
|Mirrors common shares distributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Series A-1 preferred OP units
|275
|
|2.4390
|
|671
|
|$
|100
|
|6.00
|%
|Series A-3 preferred OP units
|40
|
|1.8605
|
|75
|
|$
|100
|
|4.50
|%
|Series C preferred OP units
|306
|
|1.1100
|
|340
|
|$
|100
|
|5.00
|%
|Series D preferred OP units
|489
|
|0.8000
|
|391
|
|$
|100
|
|4.00
|%
|Series E preferred OP units
|90
|
|0.6897
|
|62
|
|$
|100
|
|5.25
|%
|Series F preferred OP units
|90
|
|0.6250
|
|56
|
|$
|100
|
|3.00
|%
|Series G preferred OP units
|241
|
|0.6452
|
|155
|
|$
|100
|
|3.20
|%
|Series H preferred OP units
|581
|
|0.6098
|
|355
|
|$
|100
|
|3.00
|%
|Series I preferred OP units
|922
|
|0.6098
|
|562
|
|$
|100
|
|3.00
|%
|Series J preferred OP units
|240
|
|0.6061
|
|145
|
|$
|100
|
|2.85
|%
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
(1) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.
|Capitalization - As of December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity
|
|Shares
|
|Share Price*
|
|Total
|Common shares
|
| 115,976
|
|$
| 209.97
|
|$
| 24,351,481
|Common OP units
|
| 2,538
|
|$
| 209.97
|
|
| 532,904
|Subtotal
|
| 118,514
|
|
|
|$
| 24,884,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred OP units, as converted
|
| 2,812
|
|$
| 209.97
|
|
| 590,436
|Total diluted shares outstanding
|
| 121,326
|
|
|
|$
| 25,474,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Secured debt
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 3,380,739
|Unsecured debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2,291,095
|Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 5,671,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 31,146,655
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
|$
| 12,830
|
|
|$
| 7,586
|
|
|$
| 380,152
|
|
|$
| 131,614
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 144,489
|
|
|
| 117,354
|
|
|
| 521,856
|
|
|
| 376,897
|
|Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| 32
|
|
|
| 38
|
|
|
| 123
|
|
|
| 66
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
|
| 9,770
|
|
|
| (8,765
|)
|
|
| (33,457
|)
|
|
| (6,129
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| 30
|
|
|
| 103
|
|
|
| 160
|
|
|
| 1,608
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
|
| (124
|)
|
|
| 964
|
|
|
| (685
|)
|
|
| 3,275
|
|Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
| (1,330
|)
|
|
| 4
|
|
|
| 14,783
|
|
|
| 7,881
|
|Preferred return to preferred OP units
|
| 845
|
|
|
| 494
|
|
|
| 1,888
|
|
|
| 2,231
|
|Interest expense on Aspen preferred OP units
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 2,056
|
|
|
| —
|
|Gain on dispositions of properties
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| (108,104
|)
|
|
| (5,595
|)
|Gain on dispositions of assets, net
|
| (14,240
|)
|
|
| (6,929
|)
|
|
| (60,485
|)
|
|
| (22,180
|)
|FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
|$
| 152,302
|
|
|$
| 110,849
|
|
|$
| 718,287
|
|
|$
| 489,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7)
|
| 3,291
|
|
|
| 24,043
|
|
|
| 10,005
|
|
|
| 25,334
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
| 19
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 8,127
|
|
|
| 5,209
|
|Catastrophic event-related charges, net
|
| (857
|)
|
|
| 831
|
|
|
| 2,239
|
|
|
| 885
|
|Gain / (loss) on earnings - catastrophic event-related charges
|
| (200
|)
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 200
|
|
|
| —
|
|(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
|
| (3,364
|)
|
|
| (10,162
|)
|
|
| 3,743
|
|
|
| (7,666
|)
|Other adjustments, net(8)
|
| 4,634
|
|
|
| (689
|)
|
|
| 16,139
|
|
|
| 2,130
|
|Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
|$
| 155,825
|
|
|$
| 124,872
|
|
|$
| 758,740
|
|
|$
| 515,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
| 115,179
|
|
|
| 104,275
|
|
|
| 112,582
|
|
|
| 97,521
|
|Add
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale
|
| 207
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options
|
| —
|
|
|
| 1
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 1
|
|Restricted stock
|
| 314
|
|
|
| 468
|
|
|
| 220
|
|
|
| 455
|
|Common OP units
|
| 2,527
|
|
|
| 2,496
|
|
|
| 2,562
|
|
|
| 2,458
|
|Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units
|
| 1,086
|
|
|
| 798
|
|
|
| 1,151
|
|
|
| 907
|
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted
|
| 119,313
|
|
|
| 108,038
|
|
|
| 116,515
|
|
|
| 101,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
|$
| 1.28
|
|
|$
| 1.03
|
|
|$
| 6.16
|
|
|$
| 4.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
|$
| 1.31
|
|
|$
| 1.16
|
|
|$
| 6.51
|
|
|$
| 5.09
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)
(amounts in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
|$
| 12,830
|
|
|$
| 7,586
|
|
|$
| 380,152
|
|
|$
| 131,614
|
|Interest income
|
| (4,192
|)
|
|
| (2,510
|)
|
|
| (12,232
|)
|
|
| (10,119
|)
|Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
|
| (8,387
|)
|
|
| (4,162
|)
|
|
| (30,127
|)
|
|
| (17,230
|)
|General and administrative expense
|
| 54,604
|
|
|
| 30,906
|
|
|
| 181,210
|
|
|
| 109,616
|
|Catastrophic event-related charges, net
|
| (858
|)
|
|
| 831
|
|
|
| 2,239
|
|
|
| 885
|
|Business combination expense
|
| 331
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|
|
| 1,362
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 144,677
|
|
|
| 117,423
|
|
|
| 522,745
|
|
|
| 376,876
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
| 19
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 8,127
|
|
|
| 5,209
|
|Interest expense
|
| 42,405
|
|
|
| 35,013
|
|
|
| 158,629
|
|
|
| 129,071
|
|Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| 4,171
|
|
|
| 4,177
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
|
| 9,770
|
|
|
| (8,765
|)
|
|
| (33,457
|)
|
|
| (6,129
|)
|(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
|
| (3,364
|)
|
|
| (10,162
|)
|
|
| 3,743
|
|
|
| (7,666
|)
|Gain on disposition of property
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| (108,104
|)
|
|
| (5,595
|)
|Other expense, net(6)
|
| 2,081
|
|
|
| 298
|
|
|
| 12,122
|
|
|
| 5,188
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
|
| (124
|)
|
|
| 964
|
|
|
| (685
|)
|
|
| 3,275
|
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| (1,065
|)
|
|
| (392
|)
|
|
| (3,992
|)
|
|
| (1,740
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| 30
|
|
|
| 103
|
|
|
| 160
|
|
|
| 1,608
|
|Current tax (benefit) / expense
|
| (182
|)
|
|
| 328
|
|
|
| 1,236
|
|
|
| 790
|
|Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
|
| (983
|)
|
|
| (761
|)
|
|
| 91
|
|
|
| (1,565
|)
|Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
|
| 3,095
|
|
|
| 2,136
|
|
|
| 12,095
|
|
|
| 6,935
|
|Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
| (1,139
|)
|
|
| 96
|
|
|
| 21,490
|
|
|
| 8,902
|
|NOI(1)
|$
| 250,595
|
|
|$
| 192,987
|
|
|$
| 1,120,975
|
|
|$
| 757,110
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|Real Property NOI(1)
|$
| 228,950
|
|$
| 183,092
|
|$
| 982,123
|
|$
| 721,302
|Home Sales NOI(1)
|
| 16,156
|
|
| 7,834
|
|
| 74,382
|
|
| 28,624
|Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1)
|
| 5,489
|
|
| 2,061
|
|
| 64,470
|
|
| 7,184
|NOI(1)
|$
| 250,595
|
|$
| 192,987
|
|$
| 1,120,975
|
|$
| 757,110
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)
(amounts in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
|$
| 12,830
|
|
|$
| 7,586
|
|
|$
| 380,152
|
|
|$
| 131,614
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 144,677
|
|
|
| 117,423
|
|
|
| 522,745
|
|
|
| 376,876
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
| 19
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 8,127
|
|
|
| 5,209
|
|Interest expense
|
| 42,405
|
|
|
| 35,013
|
|
|
| 158,629
|
|
|
| 129,071
|
|Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| 1,047
|
|
|
| 4,171
|
|
|
| 4,177
|
|Current tax (benefit) / expense
|
| (182
|)
|
|
| 328
|
|
|
| 1,236
|
|
|
| 790
|
|Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
|
| (983
|)
|
|
| (761
|)
|
|
| 91
|
|
|
| (1,565
|)
|Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| (1,065
|)
|
|
| (392
|)
|
|
| (3,992
|)
|
|
| (1,740
|)
|Less: Gain on dispositions of properties
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| (108,104
|)
|
|
| (5,595
|)
|Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
|
| (14,240
|)
|
|
| (6,929
|)
|
|
| (60,485
|)
|
|
| (22,180
|)
|EBITDAre(1)
|$
| 184,508
|
|
|$
| 153,315
|
|
|$
| 902,570
|
|
|$
| 616,657
|
|Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Catastrophic event-related charges, net
|
| (858
|)
|
|
| 831
|
|
|
| 2,239
|
|
|
| 885
|
|Business combination expense
|
| 331
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|
|
| 1,362
|
|
|
| 23,008
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
|
| 9,770
|
|
|
| (8,765
|)
|
|
| (33,457
|)
|
|
| (6,129
|)
|(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
|
| (3,364
|)
|
|
| (10,162
|)
|
|
| 3,743
|
|
|
| (7,666
|)
|Other expense, net(6)
|
| 2,081
|
|
|
| 298
|
|
|
| 12,122
|
|
|
| 5,188
|
|(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
|
| (124
|)
|
|
| 964
|
|
|
| (685
|)
|
|
| 3,275
|
|Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
| 30
|
|
|
| 103
|
|
|
| 160
|
|
|
| 1,608
|
|Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
|
| 3,095
|
|
|
| 2,136
|
|
|
| 12,095
|
|
|
| 6,935
|
|Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
| (1,139
|)
|
|
| 96
|
|
|
| 21,490
|
|
|
| 8,902
|
|Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
|
| 14,240
|
|
|
| 6,929
|
|
|
| 60,485
|
|
|
| 22,180
|
|Recurring EBITDA(1)
|$
| 208,570
|
|
|$
| 168,753
|
|
|$
| 982,124
|
|
|$
| 674,843
|
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|Debt Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Secured debt
|$
| 3,380,739
|
|
|$
| 3,403,436
|
|
|$
| 3,457,734
|
|
|$
| 3,472,930
|
|
|$
| 3,489,983
|
|Unsecured debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senior unsecured notes
|
| 1,186,350
|
|
|
| 591,252
|
|
|
| 591,688
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|Line of credit and other debt(9)
|
| 1,034,833
|
|
|
| 624,837
|
|
|
| 191,841
|
|
|
| 875,093
|
|
|
| 1,197,181
|
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|
| 35,249
|
|
|
| 35,249
|
|
|
| 35,249
|
|
|
| 35,249
|
|
|
| 35,249
|
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|
| 34,663
|
|
|
| 34,663
|
|
|
| 34,663
|
|
|
| 34,663
|
|
|
| 34,663
|
|Total unsecured debt
|
| 2,291,095
|
|
|
| 1,286,001
|
|
|
| 853,441
|
|
|
| 945,005
|
|
|
| 1,267,093
|
|Total debt
|$
| 5,671,834
|
|
|$
| 4,689,437
|
|
|$
| 4,311,175
|
|
|$
| 4,417,935
|
|
|$
| 4,757,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|% Fixed / Floating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed
|
| 81.8
|%
|
|
| 86.7
|%
|
|
| 94.7
|%
|
|
| 79.3
|%
|
|
| 74.0
|%
|Floating
|
| 18.2
|%
|
|
| 13.3
|%
|
|
| 5.3
|%
|
|
| 20.7
|%
|
|
| 26.0
|%
|Total
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted Average Interest Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Secured debt
|
| 3.78
|%
|
|
| 3.78
|%
|
|
| 3.75
|%
|
|
| 3.75
|%
|
|
| 3.75
|%
|Senior unsecured notes
|
| 2.55
|%
|
|
| 2.70
|%
|
|
| 2.70
|%
|
|
| —
|%
|
|
| —
|%
|Line of credit and other debt(9)
|
| 0.98
|%
|
|
| 0.98
|%
|
|
| 0.93
|%
|
|
| 1.77
|%
|
|
| 2.11
|%
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|
| 6.00
|%
|
|
| 6.00
|%
|
|
| 6.00
|%
|
|
| 6.00
|%
|
|
| 6.00
|%
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|
| 5.93
|%
|
|
| 5.93
|%
|
|
| 5.93
|%
|
|
| 5.93
|%
|
|
| 5.93
|%
|Total average
|
| 3.04
|%
|
|
| 3.30
|%
|
|
| 3.52
|%
|
|
| 3.39
|%
|
|
| 3.37
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Debt Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM)
|
| 5.7
|
|
|
| 4.9
|
|
|
| 5.1
|
|
|
| 6.1
|
|
|
| 6.9
|
|Net Debt / Enterprise Value
|
| 18.0
|%
|
|
| 17.1
|%
|
|
| 16.8
|%
|
|
| 19.7
|%
|
|
| 21.4
|%
|Net Debt / Gross Assets
|
| 35.4
|%
|
|
| 31.2
|%
|
|
| 29.6
|%
|
|
| 31.8
|%
|
|
| 35.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coverage Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest
|
|6.2
|
|
|
|6.1
|
|
|
|5.6
|
|
|
|5.0
|
|
|
|4.9
|
|Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution
|
|6.0
|
|
|
|6.0
|
|
|
|5.5
|
|
|
|4.8
|
|
|
|4.8
|
|Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years
|
|2022
|
|
|
|2023
|
|
|
|2024
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|
|2026
|
|Secured debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturities
|$
| 70,678
|
|
|$
| 185,619
|
|
|$
| 315,330
|
|
|$
| 50,528
|
|
|$
| 521,582
|
|Principal amortization
|
| 61,281
|
|
|
| 60,865
|
|
|
| 57,424
|
|
|
| 54,019
|
|
|
| 45,867
|
|Line of credit and other debt(9)
|
| 10,000
|
|
|
| 10,000
|
|
|
| 10,000
|
|
|
| 1,004,833
|
|
|
| —
|
|Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 33,428
|
|
|
| 1,821
|
|
|
| —
|
|Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| 27,373
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|Total
|$
| 141,959
|
|
|$
| 256,484
|
|
|$
| 443,555
|
|
|$
| 1,111,201
|
|
|$
| 567,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average rate of maturities
|
| 4.48
|%
|
|
| 4.08
|%
|
|
| 4.47
|%
|
|
| 4.04
|%
|
|
| 3.75
|%
Same Community(2) Summary
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Total Same Community
|
|MH
|
|RV
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real property (excluding transient)
|$
| 222,383
|
|$
| 208,958
|
|$
| 13,425
|
| 6.4
|%
|
|$
| 174,863
|
|$
| 167,575
|
|$
| 7,288
|
|
| 4.3
|%
|
|$
| 47,520
|
|$
| 41,383
|
|$
| 6,137
|
| 14.8
|%
|Real property - transient
|
| 30,822
|
|
| 26,800
|
|
| 4,022
|
| 15.0
|%
|
|
| 261
|
|
| 379
|
|
| (118
|)
|
| (31.1) %
|
|
| 30,561
|
|
| 26,421
|
|
| 4,140
|
| 15.7
|%
|Other
|
| 7,934
|
|
| 4,938
|
|
| 2,996
|
| 60.7
|%
|
|
| 4,793
|
|
| 2,520
|
|
| 2,273
|
|
| 90.2
|%
|
|
| 3,141
|
|
| 2,418
|
|
| 723
|
| 29.9
|%
|Total Operating
|
| 261,139
|
|
| 240,696
|
|
| 20,443
|
| 8.5
|%
|
|
| 179,917
|
|
| 170,474
|
|
| 9,443
|
|
| 5.5
|%
|
|
| 81,222
|
|
| 70,222
|
|
| 11,000
|
| 15.7
|%
|Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property Operating(10)(11)
|
| 83,982
|
|
| 77,247
|
|
| 6,735
|
| 8.7
|%
|
|
| 45,842
|
|
| 44,775
|
|
| 1,067
|
|
| 2.4
|%
|
|
| 38,140
|
|
| 32,472
|
|
| 5,668
|
| 17.5
|%
|Real Property NOI(1)
|$
| 177,157
|
|$
| 163,449
|
|$
| 13,708
|
| 8.4
|%
|
|$
| 134,075
|
|$
| 125,699
|
|$
| 8,376
|
|
| 6.7
|%
|
|$
| 43,082
|
|$
| 37,750
|
|$
| 5,332
|
| 14.1
|%
|
|Year Ended
|
|Total Same Community
|
|MH
|
|RV
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Real property (excluding Transient)
|$
| 875,361
|
|$
| 824,669
|
|$
| 50,692
|
| 6.1
|%
|
|$
| 693,374
|
|$
| 663,564
|
|$
| 29,810
|
|
| 4.5
|%
|
|$
| 181,987
|
|$
| 161,105
|
|$
| 20,882
|
| 13.0
|%
|Real property - transient
|
| 194,754
|
|
| 144,077
|
|
| 50,677
|
| 35.2
|%
|
|
| 1,460
|
|
| 1,722
|
|
| (262
|)
|
| (15.2) %
|
|
| 193,294
|
|
| 142,355
|
|
| 50,939
|
| 35.8
|%
|Other
|
| 39,011
|
|
| 23,362
|
|
| 15,649
|
| 67.0
|%
|
|
| 19,265
|
|
| 10,298
|
|
| 8,967
|
|
| 87.1
|%
|
|
| 19,746
|
|
| 13,064
|
|
| 6,682
|
| 51.1
|%
|Total Operating
|
| 1,109,126
|
|
| 992,108
|
|
| 117,018
|
| 11.8
|%
|
|
| 714,099
|
|
| 675,584
|
|
| 38,515
|
|
| 5.7
|%
|
|
| 395,027
|
|
| 316,524
|
|
| 78,503
|
| 24.8
|%
|Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Property Operating(10)(11)
|
| 345,737
|
|
| 305,561
|
|
| 40,176
|
| 13.1
|%
|
|
| 182,771
|
|
| 169,072
|
|
| 13,699
|
|
| 8.1
|%
|
|
| 162,966
|
|
| 136,489
|
|
| 26,477
|
| 19.4
|%
|Real Property NOI(1)
|$
| 763,389
|
|$
| 686,547
|
|$
| 76,842
|
| 11.2
|%
|
|$
| 531,328
|
|$
| 506,512
|
|$
| 24,816
|
|
| 4.9
|%
|
|$
| 232,061
|
|$
| 180,035
|
|$
| 52,026
|
| 28.9
|%
Same Community(2) Summary (continued)
|
|As of
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of properties
|
| 403
|
|
|
| 403
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH occupancy
|
| 97.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RV occupancy
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
|
| 98.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted MH occupancy(3)
|
| 98.6
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted RV occupancy(3)
|
| 100.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
|
| 98.9
|%
|
|
| 97.5
|%
|
|
| 1.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sites available for development
|
| 6,866
|
|
|
| 7,332
|
|
|
| (466
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Monthly base rent per site - MH
|$
| 611
|
|
|$
| 591
|
|
|$
| 20
|
|
|3.4%(13)
|Monthly base rent per site - RV(12)
|$
| 537
|
|
|$
| 512
|
|
|$
| 25
|
|
|4.8%(13)
|Monthly base rent per site - Total(12)
|$
| 593
|
|
|$
| 573
|
|
|$
| 20
|
|
|3.6%(13)
Marina Summary
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2021
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|Real property (excluding transient)
|
|$
| 70,076
|
|$
| 250,984
|Real property - transient
|
|
| 3,414
|
|
| 14,790
|Other
|
|
| 2,919
|
|
| 14,053
|Total Operating
|
|
| 76,409
|
|
| 279,827
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|Property Operating(a)
|
|
| 31,895
|
|
| 117,711
|Real Property NOI
|
|
| 44,514
|
|
| 162,116
|Service, retail, dining and entertainment
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|
| 68,468
|
|
| 269,170
|Expense
|
|
| 59,408
|
|
| 219,040
|NOI
|
|
| 9,060
|
|
| 50,130
|
|
|
|
|
|Marina NOI
|
|$
| 53,574
|
|$
| 212,246
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|Number of properties(b)
|
|
|
|
| 125
|Total wet slips and dry storage
|
|
|
|
| 45,155
(a) Marina results net $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense.
(b) Marina properties consisted of 19 properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020.
MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(14)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2021
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|Real property (excluding transient)
|$
| 11,111
|
|$
| 40,359
|
|Real property - transient
|
| 11,590
|
|
| 71,888
|
|Other
|
| 1,845
|
|
| 9,202
|
|Total Operating
|
| 24,546
|
|
| 121,449
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|Property Operating(a)
|
| 17,267
|
|
| 64,832
|
|Real Property NOI
|$
| 7,279
|
|$
| 56,617
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|Number of properties
|
|
|
| 74
|
|Occupied sites
|
|
|
| 8,126
|
|Developed sites
|
|
|
| 9,278
|
|Occupancy %
|
|
|
| 87.6
|%
|Transient sites
|
|
|
| 11,307
|
(a) MH and RV Acquisitions and Other results net $1.3 million and $5.4 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Home Sales Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Homes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New home sales
|$
| 25,686
|
|
|$
| 21,192
|
|
|$
| 4,494
|
|
| 21.2
|%
|
|$
| 114,852
|
|
|$
| 79,728
|
|
|$
| 35,124
|
|
| 44.1
|%
|New home cost of sales
|
| 21,304
|
|
|
| 17,922
|
|
|
| 3,382
|
|
| 18.9
|%
|
|
| 94,103
|
|
|
| 65,533
|
|
|
| 28,570
|
|
| 43.6
|%
|Gross Profit – new homes
|
| 4,382
|
|
|
| 3,270
|
|
|
| 1,112
|
|
| 34.0
|%
|
|
| 20,749
|
|
|
| 14,195
|
|
|
| 6,554
|
|
| 46.2
|%
|Gross margin % – new homes
|
| 17.1
|%
|
|
| 15.4
|%
|
|
| 1.7
|%
|
|
|
|
| 18.1
|%
|
|
| 17.8
|%
|
|
| 0.3
|%
|
|
|Average selling price – new homes*
|$
| 172,389
|
|
|$
| 135,846
|
|
|$
| 36,543
|
|
| 26.9
|%
|
|$
| 156,902
|
|
|$
| 139,874
|
|
|$
| 17,028
|
|
| 12.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pre-owned Homes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pre-owned home sales
|$
| 39,320
|
|
|$
| 27,728
|
|
|$
| 11,592
|
|
| 41.8
|%
|
|$
| 165,300
|
|
|$
| 95,971
|
|
|$
| 69,329
|
|
| 72.2
|%
|Pre-owned home cost of sales
|
| 22,655
|
|
|
| 18,512
|
|
|
| 4,143
|
|
| 22.4
|%
|
|
| 93,024
|
|
|
| 66,351
|
|
|
| 26,673
|
|
| 40.2
|%
|Gross Profit – pre-owned homes
|
| 16,665
|
|
|
| 9,216
|
|
|
| 7,449
|
|
| 80.8
|%
|
|
| 72,276
|
|
|
| 29,620
|
|
|
| 42,656
|
|
| 144.0
|%
|Gross margin % – pre-owned homes
|
| 42.4
|%
|
|
| 33.2
|%
|
|
| 9.2
|%
|
|
|
|
| 43.7
|%
|
|
| 30.9
|%
|
|
| 12.8
|%
|
|
|Average selling price – pre-owned homes*
|$
| 50,153
|
|
|$
| 44,294
|
|
|$
| 5,859
|
|
| 13.2
|%
|
|$
| 49,255
|
|
|$
| 41,799
|
|
|$
| 7,456
|
|
| 17.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Home Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue from home sales
|$
| 65,006
|
|
|$
| 48,920
|
|
|$
| 16,086
|
|
| 32.9
|%
|
|$
| 280,152
|
|
|$
| 175,699
|
|
|$
| 104,453
|
|
| 59.4
|%
|Cost of home sales
|
| 43,959
|
|
|
| 36,434
|
|
|
| 7,525
|
|
| 20.7
|%
|
|
| 187,127
|
|
|
| 131,884
|
|
|
| 55,243
|
|
| 41.9
|%
|Home selling expenses
|
| 4,891
|
|
|
| 4,652
|
|
|
| 239
|
|
| 5.1
|%
|
|
| 18,643
|
|
|
| 15,191
|
|
|
| 3,452
|
|
| 22.7
|%
|Home Sales NOI(1)
|$
| 16,156
|
|
|$
| 7,834
|
|
|$
| 8,322
|
|
| 106.2
|%
|
|$
| 74,382
|
|
|$
| 28,624
|
|
|$
| 45,758
|
|
| 159.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New home sales volume*
|
| 149
|
|
|
| 156
|
|
|
| (7
|)
|
| (4.5) %
|
|
| 732
|
|
|
| 570
|
|
|
| 162
|
|
| 28.4
|%
|Pre-owned home sales volume*
|
| 784
|
|
|
| 626
|
|
|
| 158
|
|
| 25.2
|%
|
|
| 3,356
|
|
|
| 2,296
|
|
|
| 1,060
|
|
| 46.2
|%
|Total home sales volume*
|
| 933
|
|
|
| 782
|
|
|
| 151
|
|
| 19.3
|%
|
|
| 4,088
|
|
|
| 2,866
|
|
|
| 1,222
|
|
| 42.6
|%
Rental Program Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Year Ended
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2020
|
|Change
|
|% Change
|Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home rent
|$
| 15,991
|
|$
| 15,939
|
|$
| 52
|
|
| 0.3
|%
|
|$
| 66,442
|
|$
| 62,546
|
|$
| 3,896
|
|
| 6.2
|%
|Site rent
|
| 16,320
|
|
| 19,124
|
|
| (2,804
|)
|
| (14.7) %
|
|
| 71,670
|
|
| 74,823
|
|
| (3,153
|)
|
| (4.2) %
|Total
|
| 32,311
|
|
| 35,063
|
|
| (2,752
|)
|
| (7.8) %
|
|
| 138,112
|
|
| 137,369
|
|
| 743
|
|
| 0.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental Program operating and maintenance
|
| 4,393
|
|
| 5,832
|
|
| (1,439
|)
|
| (24.7) %
|
|
| 19,725
|
|
| 20,408
|
|
| (683
|)
|
| (3.3) %
|Rental Program NOI(1)
|$
| 27,918
|
|$
| 29,231
|
|$
| (1,313
|)
|
| (4.5) %
|
|$
| 118,387
|
|$
| 116,961
|
|$
| 1,426
|
|
| 1.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of sold rental homes*
|
| 272
|
|
| 269
|
|
| 3
|
|
| 1.1
|%
|
|
| 1,071
|
|
| 850
|
|
| 221
|
|
| 26.0
|%
|Number of occupied rentals, end of period*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 9,870
|
|
| 11,752
|
|
| (1,882
|)
|
| (16.0) %
|Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 556,342
|
|$
| 629,162
|
|$
| (72,820
|)
|
| (11.6) %
|Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 1,110
|
|$
| 1,042
|
|$
| 68
|
|
| 6.5
|%
Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.
|MH and RV Property Summary(15)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12/31/2021
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|FLORIDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Properties
|
| 132
|
|
| 131
|
|
| 129
|
|
| 128
|
|
| 128
|
|MH & Annual RV Developed sites
|
| 40,783
|
|
| 40,500
|
|
| 40,171
|
|
| 40,011
|
|
| 39,803
|
|Occupied MH & Annual RV
|
| 40,019
|
|
| 39,747
|
|
| 39,402
|
|
| 39,283
|
|
| 39,063
|
|MH & Annual RV Occupancy %
|
| 98.1
|%
|
| 98.1
|%
|
| 98.1
|%
|
| 98.2
|%
|
| 98.1
|%
|Transient RV sites
|
| 5,950
|
|
| 6,163
|
|
| 5,895
|
|
| 5,823
|
|
| 6,011
|
|Sites for development
|
| 1,268
|
|
| 1,414
|
|
| 1,414
|
|
| 1,497
|
|
| 1,497
|
|MICHIGAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Properties
|
| 84
|
|
| 83
|
|
| 75
|
|
| 74
|
|
| 74
|
|MH & Annual RV Developed sites
|
| 32,257
|
|
| 31,997
|
|
| 29,600
|
|
| 29,092
|
|
| 29,086
|
|Occupied MH & Annual RV
|
| 31,061
|
|
| 30,782
|
|
| 28,671
|
|
| 28,145
|
|
| 28,109
|
|MH & Annual RV Occupancy %
|
| 96.3
|%
|
| 96.2
|%
|
| 96.9
|%
|
| 96.7
|%
|
| 96.6
|%
|Transient RV sites
|
| 869
|
|
| 554
|
|
| 509
|
|
| 541
|
|
| 546
|
|Sites for development
|
| 1,422
|
|
| 1,481
|
|
| 1,182
|
|
| 1,182
|
|
| 1,182
|
|CALIFORNIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Properties
|
| 36
|
|
| 37
|
|
| 36
|
|
| 36
|
|
| 35
|
|MH & Annual RV Developed sites
|
| 6,787
|
|
| 6,760
|
|
| 6,736
|
|
| 6,734
|
|
| 6,675