Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and 2022 Guidance

Southfield, MI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter results for 2021.





for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $1.31 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.16 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 12.9 percent increase. Core FFO for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $6.51 per Share as compared to $5.09 in the prior year, an increase of 27.9 percent. Same Community (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.





increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Home Sales Volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020.





increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020. Acquisitions totaled $385.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including 12 RV resorts and 7 marinas.



"A strong fourth quarter concluded an incredibly productive year for Sun Communities, where we made meaningful progress in each of our internal and external growth initiatives," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "Robust demand for the attainable housing and outdoor experiences that Sun provides resulted in compelling organic growth, driving an 11.2 percent same community NOI increase for the year, further building on our demonstrated strength throughout the pandemic. We expanded our portfolio, completing $1.4 billion of high-quality acquisitions across manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas and opened four new ground-up development properties. We also continued to grow our pipeline for future growth with land purchases for greenfield development and site expansions. We are particularly excited to be entering the UK market with our announced planned acquisition of Park Holidays, a leading holiday park platform with irreplaceable seaside communities. With a proven track record of execution, accretive growth and favorable tailwinds supporting ongoing demand, we are continuing to invest in our platform in order to realize additional opportunities of accelerated growth and create shareholder value for years to come." OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Portfolio Occupancy Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 97.3 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 810 sites as compared to an increase of 578 sites during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 40.1 percent increase. During the year ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,483 sites as compared to an increase of 2,505 sites during the year ended December 31, 2020. Same Community(2) Results For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021: Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 8.5 % 5.5 % 15.7 % Expense 8.7 % 2.4 % 17.5 % NOI 8.4 % 6.7 % 14.1 %

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 11.8 % 5.7 % 24.8 % Expense 13.1 % 8.1 % 19.4 % NOI 11.2 % 4.9 % 28.9 % Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at December 31, 2021 from 97.5 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 140 basis points. Home Sales The following table reflects the home sales volume changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021: Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change New home sales volume 149 156 (7 ) (4.5) % 732 570 162 28.4 % Pre-owned home sales volume 784 626 158 25.2 % 3,356 2,296 1,060 46.2 % Total home sales volume 933 782 151 19.3 % 4,088 2,866 1,222 42.6 % Marina Results Marina NOI was approximately $53.6 million and $212.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results. PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY Acquisitions During and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following properties: Property Name Property Type Sites,

Wet Slips and

Dry Storage Spaces Development Sites State / Province Total

Purchase Price

(in millions) Month Acquired Beaver Brook Campground RV 204 150 ME $ 4.5 October Emerald Coast Marina 311 — FL 52.0 November Tall Pines Harbor Campground RV 241 — VA 10.5 November Wells Beach Resort Campground RV 231 — ME 12.2 November Port Royal Marina 167 — SC 20.5 November Podickory Point Marina 209 — MD 3.2 December Sunroad Marina (completion of August 2022 acquisition) Marina — — CA 30.2 December Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave RV 315 — KY 32.5 December South Bay Marina 333 — CA 12.0 December Wentworth by the Sea Marina 155 — NH 14.3 December Rocky Mountain RV Park RV 75 — MT 12.5 December Haas Lake RV Park Campground RV 492 — MI 20.0 December Pearwood RV Resort RV 144 — TX 10.3 December Holly Shores Camping Resort RV 310 — NJ 27.5 December Pheasant Ridge RV Park RV 130 — OR 19.0 December Coyote Ranch Resort RV 165 165 TX 12.6 December Jellystone Park at Whispering Pines RV 131 — TX 13.8 December Hospitality Creek Campground RV 230 — NJ 15.6 December Subtotal 3,843 315 $ 323.2 Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end Harrison Yacht Yard Marina 21 — MD $ 5.8 January Outer Banks Marina 196 — NC 5.0 January Jarrett Bay Boatworks Marina 12 — NC 51.4 February Subtotal 229 — $ 62.2 Total acquisitions 4,072 315 $ 385.4 During and subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 56 properties totaling 16,045 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,062 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.5 billion. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Park Holidays UK ("Park Holidays"), an owner and operator of holiday communities in the United Kingdom, for £950.0 million, or approximately $1.3 billion. The Company anticipates that the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition (the "Park Holidays Acquisition") will occur in mid-March of 2022. The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval. There can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired Leisure Systems, Inc. ("LSI") for a total purchase price of $23.0 million. LSI is the franchisor for the Jellystone Park™ system. Development Activity During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 450 sites in six ground-up developments and over 250 expansion sites in three MH communities and three RV resorts. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 1,030 sites in eight ground-up developments and re-developments, and nearly 580 expansion sites in six MH communities and five RV resorts. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired eight land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom for the potential development of nearly 3,300 sites, for total consideration of $165.1 million. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 11 land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom, for the potential development of nearly 4,000 sites for total purchase price of $172.8 million. BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS Debt As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.8 years. At December 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times. The Company had $65.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand. Senior Unsecured Notes During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership ("SCOLP"), the Company's operating partnership, issued $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.3 percent and a seven-year term, due November 1, 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and $150.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.7 percent, with a 10-year term, due July 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes are additional notes of the same series as the $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.7 percent Senior Notes which are due July 15, 2031 that SCOLP issued on June 28, 2021. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $595.5 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. Amended Senior Credit Facility The Company has obtained commitments from its lender group to amend, extend and upsize its senior credit facility simultaneously with, and conditioned on, the closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition. The proposed amendment (the "Proposed Loan Amendment") would provide for borrowings on the following terms: Up to an aggregate of $4.2 billion in total borrowings with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million (subject to certain conditions), an increase from the existing total borrowing limit of $2.0 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $1.0 billion (subject to certain conditions);

A revolving loan facility of up to $3.05 billion, and a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, to fund the business of the Company and all its subsidiaries;

The ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations;

An extension of the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to the fifth anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options;

A maturity date for the term loan facility of the third anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment; and

Interest at a floating rate based on Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.600 percent. As of February 18, 2022, the margin based on the Company's credit ratings would have been 0.850 percent on the proposed revolving loan facility and 0.950 percent on the proposed term loan facility. The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described above or at all. If the Proposed Loan Amendment is not entered into, the Company may use its previously announced £950 million bridge loan commitment entered into in November 2021 to fund all or a portion of the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition. Equity Transaction Public Equity Offerings In November 2021, the Company entered into two forward sale agreements (the "November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements") relating to an underwritten registered public offering of 4,025,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share. The offering closed on November 18, 2021. The Company did not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliates. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, which it expects to occur no later than November 18, 2022, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes. At the Market Offering On December 17, 2021, the Company entered into an At the Market Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with certain sales agents and forward sellers pursuant to which it may sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate gross sales price of $1.25 billion of its common stock. The sales agents and forward sellers are entitled to compensation in an agreed amount not to exceed 2.0 percent. Upon entering into the Sales Agreement, the Company simultaneously terminated the At the Market Offering Sales Agreement, dated June 4, 2021 (the "June 2021 Sales Agreement"), which the Company entered into in connection with a prior "at the market" offering program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,712,709 shares of common stock under the June 2021 Sales Agreement for $335.1 million prior to the termination of the agreement. Year to date, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,820,109 shares of common stock for $356.5 million under the June 2021 Sales Agreement (the "ATM Forward Sale Agreements" and together with the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, the "Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements"). The ATM Forward Sale Agreements were not settled as of December 31, 2021, but the Company expects to settle them no later than September 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the ATM Forward Sale Agreements, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes. 2022 Distributions The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the 2022 annual distribution rate at $3.52 per common share, an increase of $0.20, or 6.0 percent, over the current $3.32 per common share for 2021. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2022. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors. 2022 GUIDANCE The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions completed through the date of this release, the expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition, expected borrowings under the Proposed Loan Amendment and expected proceeds from the physical settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions other than the Park Holidays Acquisition and prospective capital markets activity other than as described in the preceding sentence. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, are based in part on the assumptions described below under the caption Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Earnings and Core FFO(1) Net Income Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)(a) 120.2 First quarter 2022, basic earnings per share $0.12 - $0.16 Full year 2022, basic earnings per share $2.70 - $2.86

Core FFO(1) Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in millions)(a) 126.0 First quarter 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share $1.23 - $1.27 Full year 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share $7.07 - $7.23

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share 17.4 % 27.5 % 35.7 % 19.4 % (a) Includes 5.8 million forward equity shares assumed to settle in mid-March 2022. Basic earnings per share and Core FFO(1) per fully diluted share are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation. Total MH, RV and Marina Portfolio Number of properties: 605 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 1,318.4 10.1% - 10.5% Transient revenue 281.4 20.5% - 21.5% Income from real property $ 1,599.8 11.9% - 12.4% Property operating and maintenance 522.9 13.5% - 13.9% Real estate taxes 94.8 11.3% - 11.8% Total property operating expenses $ 617.7 13.1% - 13.6% Net operating income(1) $ 982.1 10.9% - 11.9% Same Property(2) Portfolio(a) Number of properties: 529 MH and RV (428 properties) Marina (101 properties) 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Income from real property(b) $ 1,179.6 6.6% - 6.9% $ 231.2 5.3% - 6.0% Total property operating expenses(b)(c) 382.5 7.2% - 7.8% 99.0 4.0% - 4.4% Net operating income(1) $ 797.1 6.0% - 6.8% $ 132.2 6.0% - 7.4% (a) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2021 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2022 guidance. (b) MH and RV Same Property results net $72.0 million and $76.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively. Marina Same Property results net $11.1 million and $11.3 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively. (c) For 2021, MH and RV Same Property total property operating expenses exclude $2.8 million of expense incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy. For the first quarter 2022, Same Property MH and RV NOI(1) growth is expected to be 5.4% - 6.2% and Same Property Marina NOI(1) growth is expected to be 2.6% - 4.1%. 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Same Property NOI(1) Seasonality MH 25.0 % 24.8 % 24.8 % 25.4 % RV 16.7 % 26.0 % 38.9 % 18.4 % Marina 18.2 % 27.3 % 30.7 % 23.8 % Weighted average monthly rental rate increase MH 4.0% - 4.2% RV 5.7% - 5.9% MH and RV 4.4% - 4.6% Total Company Supplementary Information(a): 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues, net $ 64.5 19.6% - 24.7% Home sales contribution to Core FFO(1)(b), net of home selling expenses $ 13.9 (42.6)% - (39.5)% Interest income $ 12.2 68.2% - 72.5% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates $ 30.1 (10.2)% - (7.9)% General and administrative expenses $ 181.2 27.4% - 30.1%

2022E Increase in revenue producing sites 2,500 - 2,800 New home sales volume 650 - 750 Pre-owned home sales volume 2,200 - 2,400 Newly built ground-up and expansion sites 1,600 - 2,000 (a) Total Company supplementary information excludes Park Holidays. (b) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded. Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance: Inclusion of Acquisitions The foregoing guidance, except as otherwise noted, includes: Expected contributions from $62.2 million of property acquisitions completed in 2022 through the date of this release; and

Expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition. Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions The foregoing guidance assumes: The Park Holidays Acquisition closes in mid-March 2022;

Estimated contribution of $99.5 - $104.6 million of EBITDA, inclusive of $29.1 - $30.5 million of general and administrative expenses;

Estimated income tax expense of $20.6 - $21.3 million;

The Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements are physically settled in mid-March 2022 and the Company receives net proceeds from such settlement of approximately $1.06 billion, which is used to pay down the Company's senior credit facility; and

The Proposed Loan Amendment is completed in mid-March 2022 and on that date the Company borrows approximately $1.3 billion in British pounds to fund the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.



The table below shows Park Holidays' full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022: 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Park Holidays 6.7 % 31.6 % 49.9 % 11.8 % Actual future events may not coincide with the foregoing assumptions and other key assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance. Without limiting the foregoing or the matters described under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below, in particular: The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval and there can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing;

The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group, and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described in this document or at all; and

The proceeds to the Company from the settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements may be less than the amount assumed above.



If any assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance prove to be incorrect, the foregoing estimates may differ materially from actual results. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13725426. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website. Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

Changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the Park Holidays Acquisition), developments and expansions successfully;

The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt and to complete the Proposed Loan Amendment;

The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;

Availability of capital;

The Company’s ability to physically settle the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements and receive the expected amount of proceeds;

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and British pound;

The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

Litigation, judgments or settlements;

Competitive market forces;

The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.



Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Investor Information

RESEARCH COVERAGE Firm Analyst Phone Email Bank of America Merrill Lynch Joshua Dennerlein (646) 855-1681 joshua.dennerlein@baml.com Barclays Anthony Powell (212) 526-8768 anthony.powell@barclays.com Allison Gelman (212) 526-3367 allison.gelman@barclays.com Berenberg Capital Markets Keegan Carl (646) 949-9052 keegan.carl@berenberg-us.com BMO Capital Markets John Kim (212) 885-4115 johnp.kim@bmo.com Citi Research Michael Bilerman (212) 816-1383 michael.bilerman@citi.com Nicholas Joseph (212) 816-1909 nicholas.joseph@citi.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa (212) 446-9462 steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Samir Khanal (212) 888-3796 samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors John Pawlowski (949) 640-8780 jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com RBC Capital Markets Brad Heffern (512) 708-6311 brad.heffern@rbccm.com Robert W. Baird & Co. Wesley Golladay (216) 737-7510 wgolladay@rwbaird.com UBS Michael Goldsmith (212) 713-2951 michael.goldsmith@ubs.com INQUIRIES Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department. At Our Website www.suncommunities.com By Email investorrelations@suncommunities.com By Phone (248) 208-2500 Portfolio Overview

(As of December 31, 2021)



Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Financial Information Total revenues $ 542,433 $ 684,294 $ 603,863 $ 442,015 $ 384,265 Net income $ 14,786 $ 250,161 $ 120,849 $ 27,941 $ 9,818 Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 12,830 $ 231,770 $ 110,770 $ 24,782 $ 7,586 Basic earnings per share* $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 $ 0.07 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 152,302 $ 223,069 $ 198,017 $ 135,925 $ 110,849 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.28 $ 1.92 $ 1.70 $ 1.22 $ 1.03 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 155,825 $ 244,535 $ 209,620 $ 141,036 $ 124,872 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.31 $ 2.11 $ 1.80 $ 1.26 $ 1.16 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 208,570 $ 314,499 $ 268,225 $ 190,830 $ 168,527 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 13,494,084 $ 12,583,296 $ 12,040,990 $ 11,454,209 $ 11,206,586 Total debt $ 5,671,834 $ 4,689,437 $ 4,311,175 $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 Total liabilities $ 6,474,597 $ 5,488,469 $ 5,099,563 $ 5,101,512 $ 5,314,879

Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Operating Information* Properties 602 584 569 562 552 Manufactured home sites 98,621 98,301 97,448 96,876 96,688 Annual RV sites 30,540 29,640 28,807 28,441 27,564 Transient RV sites 29,847 27,922 27,032 26,295 25,043 Total sites 159,008 155,863 153,287 151,612 149,295 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,155 43,615 (a) 40,179 (a) 39,338 (a) 38,739 (a) MH occupancy 96.6 % 96.6 % 96.7 % 96.5 % 96.6 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % New home sales volume 149 207 227 149 156 Pre-owned home sales volume 784 955 931 686 626 Total home sales volume 933 1,162 1,158 835 782 (a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability. Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5) MH net leased sites 321 144 226 127 247 RV net leased sites 489 432 357 387 331 Total net leased sites 810 576 583 514 578 Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Land $ 2,556,284 $ 2,119,364 Land improvements and buildings 9,958,320 8,480,597 Rental homes and improvements 591,733 637,603 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 656,367 447,039 Investment property 13,762,704 11,684,603 Accumulated depreciation (2,337,247 ) (1,968,812 ) Investment property, net 11,425,457 9,715,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78,198 92,641 Marketable securities 186,898 124,726 Inventory of manufactured homes 51,055 46,643 Notes and other receivables, net 469,594 221,650 Goodwill 495,353 428,833 Other intangible assets, net 306,755 305,611 Other assets, net 480,774 270,691 Total Assets $ 13,494,084 $ 11,206,586 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,380,739 $ 3,489,983 Unsecured debt 2,291,095 1,267,093 Distributions payable 98,372 86,988 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 242,778 187,730 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 237,529 148,435 Other liabilities 224,084 134,650 Total Liabilities 6,474,597 5,314,879 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 288,882 264,379 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,160 1,076 Additional paid-in capital 8,175,676 7,087,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,053 3,178 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,555,994 ) (1,566,636 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 6,623,895 5,525,276 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 86,766 85,968 Consolidated entities 19,944 16,084 Total noncontrolling interests 106,710 102,052 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,730,605 5,627,328 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,494,084 $ 11,206,586 Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 338,887 $ 264,198 $ 74,689 28.3 % $ 1,318,424 $ 957,689 $ 360,735 37.7 % Real property - transient 45,826 35,957 9,869 27.4 % 281,432 172,430 109,002 63.2 % Home sales 65,006 48,920 16,086 32.9 % 280,152 175,699 104,453 59.4 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 80,135 28,518 51,617 181.0 % 350,238 65,180 285,058 437.3 % Interest 4,192 2,510 1,682 67.0 % 12,232 10,119 2,113 20.9 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 8,387 4,162 4,225 101.5 % 30,127 17,230 12,897 74.9 % Total Revenues 542,433 384,265 158,168 41.2 % 2,272,605 1,398,347 874,258 62.5 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 131,309 96,798 34,511 35.7 % 522,918 336,211 186,707 55.5 % Real estate tax 24,454 20,265 4,189 20.7 % 94,815 72,606 22,209 30.6 % Home costs and selling 48,850 41,086 7,764 18.9 % 205,770 147,075 58,695 39.9 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 74,646 26,457 48,189 182.1 % 285,768 57,996 227,772 392.7 % General and administrative 54,604 30,906 23,698 76.7 % 181,210 109,616 71,594 65.3 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 (1,689 ) (203.2) % 2,239 885 1,354 153.0 % Business combinations 331 23,008 (22,677 ) (98.6) % 1,362 23,008 (21,646 ) (94.1) % Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 27,254 23.2 % 522,745 376,876 145,869 38.7 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 19 N/A 8,127 5,209 2,918 56.0 % Interest 42,405 35,013 7,392 21.1 % 158,629 129,071 29,558 22.9 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 — — % 4,171 4,177 (6 ) (0.1) % Total Expenses 521,484 392,834 128,650 32.7 % 1,987,754 1,262,730 725,024 57.4 % Income / (loss) Before Other Items 20,949 (8,569 ) 29,518 344.5 % 284,851 135,617 149,234 110.0 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (9,770 ) 8,765 (18,535 ) (211.5) % 33,457 6,129 27,328 445.9 % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation 3,364 10,162 (6,798 ) (66.9) % (3,743 ) 7,666 (11,409 ) (148.8) % Gain on dispositions of properties — — — N/A 108,104 5,595 102,509 N/M Other expense, net(6) (2,081 ) (298 ) (1,783 ) N/M (12,122 ) (5,188 ) (6,934 ) 133.7 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable 124 (964 ) 1,088 112.9 % 685 (3,275 ) 3,960 (120.9) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 1,065 392 673 171.7 % 3,992 1,740 2,252 129.4 % Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (30 ) (103 ) 73 (70.9) % (160 ) (1,608 ) 1,448 (90.0) % Current tax benefit / (expense) 182 (328 ) 510 155.5 % (1,236 ) (790 ) (446 ) 56.5 % Deferred tax benefit / (expense) 983 761 222 29.2 % (91 ) 1,565 (1,656 ) (105.8) % Net Income 14,786 9,818 4,968 50.6 % 413,737 147,451 266,286 180.6 % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 959 44.9 % 12,095 6,935 5,160 74.4 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 (1,235 ) N/M 21,490 8,902 12,588 141.4 % Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 5,244 69.1 % $ 380,152 $ 131,614 $ 248,538 188.8 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115,179 104,275 10,904 10.5 % 112,582 97,521 15,061 15.4 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 115,700 104,744 10,956 10.5 % 115,144 97,522 17,622 18.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 57.1 % $ 3.36 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 150.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 57.1 % $ 3.36 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 150.7 % N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful. Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2021 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(1) Issuance Price Per Unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible Securities Common shares 115,976 N/A N/A N/A $3.32^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,538 1.0000 2,538 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-1 preferred OP units 275 2.4390 671 $ 100 6.00 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.50 % Series C preferred OP units 306 1.1100 340 $ 100 5.00 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 4.00 % Series E preferred OP units 90 0.6897 62 $ 100 5.25 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.00 % Series G preferred OP units 241 0.6452 155 $ 100 3.20 % Series H preferred OP units 581 0.6098 355 $ 100 3.00 % Series I preferred OP units 922 0.6098 562 $ 100 3.00 % Series J preferred OP units 240 0.6061 145 $ 100 2.85 % ^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized. (1) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.



Capitalization - As of December 31, 2021 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 115,976 $ 209.97 $ 24,351,481 Common OP units 2,538 $ 209.97 532,904 Subtotal 118,514 $ 24,884,385 Preferred OP units, as converted 2,812 $ 209.97 590,436 Total diluted shares outstanding 121,326 $ 25,474,821 Debt Secured debt $ 3,380,739 Unsecured debt 2,291,095 Total debt $ 5,671,834 Total Capitalization $ 31,146,655 Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 144,489 117,354 521,856 376,897 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 32 38 123 66 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,330 ) 4 14,783 7,881 Preferred return to preferred OP units 845 494 1,888 2,231 Interest expense on Aspen preferred OP units — — 2,056 — Gain on dispositions of properties — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Gain on dispositions of assets, net (14,240 ) (6,929 ) (60,485 ) (22,180 ) FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 152,302 $ 110,849 $ 718,287 $ 489,668 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7) 3,291 24,043 10,005 25,334 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (857 ) 831 2,239 885 Gain / (loss) on earnings - catastrophic event-related charges (200 ) — 200 — (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Other adjustments, net(8) 4,634 (689 ) 16,139 2,130 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 155,825 $ 124,872 $ 758,740 $ 515,560 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115,179 104,275 112,582 97,521 Add Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale 207 — — — Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options — 1 — 1 Restricted stock 314 468 220 455 Common OP units 2,527 2,496 2,562 2,458 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 1,086 798 1,151 907 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 119,313 108,038 116,515 101,342 FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.03 $ 6.16 $ 4.83 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.16 $ 6.51 $ 5.09 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Interest income (4,192 ) (2,510 ) (12,232 ) (10,119 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (8,387 ) (4,162 ) (30,127 ) (17,230 ) General and administrative expense 54,604 30,906 181,210 109,616 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 2,239 885 Business combination expense 331 23,008 1,362 23,008 Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 522,745 376,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Interest expense 42,405 35,013 158,629 129,071 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 4,171 4,177 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Gain on disposition of property — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Other expense, net(6) 2,081 298 12,122 5,188 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,065 ) (392 ) (3,992 ) (1,740 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 Current tax (benefit) / expense (182 ) 328 1,236 790 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (983 ) (761 ) 91 (1,565 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 12,095 6,935 Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 21,490 8,902 NOI(1) $ 250,595 $ 192,987 $ 1,120,975 $ 757,110

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Real Property NOI(1) $ 228,950 $ 183,092 $ 982,123 $ 721,302 Home Sales NOI(1) 16,156 7,834 74,382 28,624 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 5,489 2,061 64,470 7,184 NOI(1) $ 250,595 $ 192,987 $ 1,120,975 $ 757,110 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 522,745 376,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Interest expense 42,405 35,013 158,629 129,071 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 4,171 4,177 Current tax (benefit) / expense (182 ) 328 1,236 790 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (983 ) (761 ) 91 (1,565 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,065 ) (392 ) (3,992 ) (1,740 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (14,240 ) (6,929 ) (60,485 ) (22,180 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 184,508 $ 153,315 $ 902,570 $ 616,657 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 2,239 885 Business combination expense 331 23,008 1,362 23,008 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Other expense, net(6) 2,081 298 12,122 5,188 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 12,095 6,935 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 21,490 8,902 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 14,240 6,929 60,485 22,180 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 208,570 $ 168,753 $ 982,124 $ 674,843 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)

Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Debt Outstanding Secured debt $ 3,380,739 $ 3,403,436 $ 3,457,734 $ 3,472,930 $ 3,489,983 Unsecured debt Senior unsecured notes 1,186,350 591,252 591,688 — — Line of credit and other debt(9) 1,034,833 624,837 191,841 875,093 1,197,181 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 Total unsecured debt 2,291,095 1,286,001 853,441 945,005 1,267,093 Total debt $ 5,671,834 $ 4,689,437 $ 4,311,175 $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 81.8 % 86.7 % 94.7 % 79.3 % 74.0 % Floating 18.2 % 13.3 % 5.3 % 20.7 % 26.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Secured debt 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.75 % 3.75 % Senior unsecured notes 2.55 % 2.70 % 2.70 % — % — % Line of credit and other debt(9) 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 1.77 % 2.11 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Total average 3.04 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.37 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 5.7 4.9 5.1 6.1 6.9 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 18.0 % 17.1 % 16.8 % 19.7 % 21.4 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.4 % 31.2 % 29.6 % 31.8 % 35.5 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 6.2 6.1 5.6 5.0 4.9 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 6.0 6.0 5.5 4.8 4.8

Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Secured debt Maturities $ 70,678 $ 185,619 $ 315,330 $ 50,528 $ 521,582 Principal amortization 61,281 60,865 57,424 54,019 45,867 Line of credit and other debt(9) 10,000 10,000 10,000 1,004,833 — Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 33,428 1,821 — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — 27,373 — — Total $ 141,959 $ 256,484 $ 443,555 $ 1,111,201 $ 567,449 Weighted average rate of maturities 4.48 % 4.08 % 4.47 % 4.04 % 3.75 % Same Community(2) Summary

(amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Total Same Community MH RV December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 222,383 $ 208,958 $ 13,425 6.4 % $ 174,863 $ 167,575 $ 7,288 4.3 % $ 47,520 $ 41,383 $ 6,137 14.8 % Real property - transient 30,822 26,800 4,022 15.0 % 261 379 (118 ) (31.1) % 30,561 26,421 4,140 15.7 % Other 7,934 4,938 2,996 60.7 % 4,793 2,520 2,273 90.2 % 3,141 2,418 723 29.9 % Total Operating 261,139 240,696 20,443 8.5 % 179,917 170,474 9,443 5.5 % 81,222 70,222 11,000 15.7 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 83,982 77,247 6,735 8.7 % 45,842 44,775 1,067 2.4 % 38,140 32,472 5,668 17.5 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 177,157 $ 163,449 $ 13,708 8.4 % $ 134,075 $ 125,699 $ 8,376 6.7 % $ 43,082 $ 37,750 $ 5,332 14.1 %

Year Ended Total Same Community MH RV December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 875,361 $ 824,669 $ 50,692 6.1 % $ 693,374 $ 663,564 $ 29,810 4.5 % $ 181,987 $ 161,105 $ 20,882 13.0 % Real property - transient 194,754 144,077 50,677 35.2 % 1,460 1,722 (262 ) (15.2) % 193,294 142,355 50,939 35.8 % Other 39,011 23,362 15,649 67.0 % 19,265 10,298 8,967 87.1 % 19,746 13,064 6,682 51.1 % Total Operating 1,109,126 992,108 117,018 11.8 % 714,099 675,584 38,515 5.7 % 395,027 316,524 78,503 24.8 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 345,737 305,561 40,176 13.1 % 182,771 169,072 13,699 8.1 % 162,966 136,489 26,477 19.4 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 763,389 $ 686,547 $ 76,842 11.2 % $ 531,328 $ 506,512 $ 24,816 4.9 % $ 232,061 $ 180,035 $ 52,026 28.9 % Same Community(2) Summary (continued)

As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 403 403 — MH occupancy 97.6 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.2 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.6 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.9 % 97.5 % 1.4 % Sites available for development 6,866 7,332 (466 ) Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 611 $ 591 $ 20 3.4%(13) Monthly base rent per site - RV(12) $ 537 $ 512 $ 25 4.8%(13) Monthly base rent per site - Total(12) $ 593 $ 573 $ 20 3.6%(13) Marina Summary

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 70,076 $ 250,984 Real property - transient 3,414 14,790 Other 2,919 14,053 Total Operating 76,409 279,827 Expenses Property Operating(a) 31,895 117,711 Real Property NOI 44,514 162,116 Service, retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 68,468 269,170 Expense 59,408 219,040 NOI 9,060 50,130 Marina NOI $ 53,574 $ 212,246 Other Information December 31, 2021 Number of properties(b) 125 Total wet slips and dry storage 45,155 (a) Marina results net $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense. (b) Marina properties consisted of 19 properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020. MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(14)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 11,111 $ 40,359 Real property - transient 11,590 71,888 Other 1,845 9,202 Total Operating 24,546 121,449 Expenses Property Operating(a) 17,267 64,832 Real Property NOI $ 7,279 $ 56,617 Other Information December 31, 2021 Number of properties 74 Occupied sites 8,126 Developed sites 9,278 Occupancy % 87.6 % Transient sites 11,307 (a) MH and RV Acquisitions and Other results net $1.3 million and $5.4 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information New Homes New home sales $ 25,686 $ 21,192 $ 4,494 21.2 % $ 114,852 $ 79,728 $ 35,124 44.1 % New home cost of sales 21,304 17,922 3,382 18.9 % 94,103 65,533 28,570 43.6 % Gross Profit – new homes 4,382 3,270 1,112 34.0 % 20,749 14,195 6,554 46.2 % Gross margin % – new homes 17.1 % 15.4 % 1.7 % 18.1 % 17.8 % 0.3 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 172,389 $ 135,846 $ 36,543 26.9 % $ 156,902 $ 139,874 $ 17,028 12.2 % Pre-owned Homes Pre-owned home sales $ 39,320 $ 27,728 $ 11,592 41.8 % $ 165,300 $ 95,971 $ 69,329 72.2 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 22,655 18,512 4,143 22.4 % 93,024 66,351 26,673 40.2 % Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 16,665 9,216 7,449 80.8 % 72,276 29,620 42,656 144.0 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 42.4 % 33.2 % 9.2 % 43.7 % 30.9 % 12.8 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 50,153 $ 44,294 $ 5,859 13.2 % $ 49,255 $ 41,799 $ 7,456 17.8 % Total Home Sales Revenue from home sales $ 65,006 $ 48,920 $ 16,086 32.9 % $ 280,152 $ 175,699 $ 104,453 59.4 % Cost of home sales 43,959 36,434 7,525 20.7 % 187,127 131,884 55,243 41.9 % Home selling expenses 4,891 4,652 239 5.1 % 18,643 15,191 3,452 22.7 % Home Sales NOI(1) $ 16,156 $ 7,834 $ 8,322 106.2 % $ 74,382 $ 28,624 $ 45,758 159.9 % Other Information New home sales volume* 149 156 (7 ) (4.5) % 732 570 162 28.4 % Pre-owned home sales volume* 784 626 158 25.2 % 3,356 2,296 1,060 46.2 % Total home sales volume* 933 782 151 19.3 % 4,088 2,866 1,222 42.6 % Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Home rent $ 15,991 $ 15,939 $ 52 0.3 % $ 66,442 $ 62,546 $ 3,896 6.2 % Site rent 16,320 19,124 (2,804 ) (14.7) % 71,670 74,823 (3,153 ) (4.2) % Total 32,311 35,063 (2,752 ) (7.8) % 138,112 137,369 743 0.5 % Expenses Rental Program operating and maintenance 4,393 5,832 (1,439 ) (24.7) % 19,725 20,408 (683 ) (3.3) % Rental Program NOI(1) $ 27,918 $ 29,231 $ (1,313 ) (4.5) % $ 118,387 $ 116,961 $ 1,426 1.2 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 272 269 3 1.1 % 1,071 850 221 26.0 % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 9,870 11,752 (1,882 ) (16.0) % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 556,342 $ 629,162 $ (72,820 ) (11.6) % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,110 $ 1,042 $ 68 6.5 % Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations. MH and RV Property Summary(15) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 FLORIDA Properties 132 131 129 128 128 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 40,783 40,500 40,171 40,011 39,803 Occupied MH & Annual RV 40,019 39,747 39,402 39,283 39,063 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.1 % Transient RV sites 5,950 6,163 5,895 5,823 6,011 Sites for development 1,268 1,414 1,414 1,497 1,497 MICHIGAN Properties 84 83 75 74 74 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 32,257 31,997 29,600 29,092 29,086 Occupied MH & Annual RV 31,061 30,782 28,671 28,145 28,109 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 96.2 % 96.9 % 96.7 % 96.6 % Transient RV sites 869 554 509 541 546 Sites for development 1,422 1,481 1,182 1,182 1,182 CALIFORNIA Properties 36 37 36 36 35 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 6,787 6,760 6,736 6,734 6,67