Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Southfield, MI, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2022.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased by $210.4 million, or 34.8 percent, to $814.3 million compared to $603.9 million for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $74.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $110.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased by $316.9 million, or 30.3 percent, to approximately $1.4 billion compared to approximately $1.0 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $135.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.02 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.80 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 12.2 percent increase. Core FFO(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.37 per share as compared to $3.08 in the corresponding period, an increase of 9.4 percent.
Constant Currency Core FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, was $2.04 per Share and $3.39 per Share, respectively, when translating the Company's results from the United Kingdom ("UK"), Canada and Australia at the foreign currency translation rates used in first quarter 2022 guidance.
Same Property(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 3.6 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.5 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.
Same Property(2) NOI for the Company's Marina properties increased by 7.1 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.0 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.
Acquisitions totaled $1.8 billion during and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, including 56 MH communities in the United States and the UK and three marinas in the United States.
"Sun produced solid earnings growth in the second quarter, driven by positive revenue and NOI growth across the portfolio, along with the contribution from recent acquisitions," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered another record quarter of revenue-producing site gains which should contribute to sustained revenue growth. We are continuing to see healthy demand for attainable housing and affordable vacations, and while transient RV is coming off of record levels; the desire to be at a Sun Outdoors RV resort is evident as we convert transient guests to annual customers as vacationers make a Sun community their long-term destination. Additionally, we completed the acquisition of Park Holidays in the UK and are focused on integrating these assets into our MH portfolio and realizing their accretive value. Sun has a cycle-tested portfolio of communities, resorts and marinas that deliver durable and reliable cash flows. We continue to see very favorable supply-demand dynamics and have a differentiated and experienced platform to acquire, develop and efficiently operate properties to create shareholder value."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.2 percent at June 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 20 basis points.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 950 sites as compared to an increase of 583 sites during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 63.0 percent increase.
During the six months ended June 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,620 sites as compared to an increase of 1,097 sites during the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 47.7 percent increase.
Same Property(2) Results - MH and RV
For the 425 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases, both in total, and by segment, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022:
Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Total MH and RV Same Property
MH Same Property
RV Same Property
Revenue
4.8
%
4.4
%
5.4
%
Expense
7.3
%
8.3
%
6.4
%
NOI
3.6
%
3.1
%
4.6
%
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Total MH and RV Same Property
MH Same Property
RV Same Property
Revenue
6.8
%
4.4
%
11.3
%
Expense
9.7
%
8.6
%
11.0
%
NOI
5.5
%
3.1
%
11.5
%
Same Property adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at June 30, 2022 from 96.8 percent at June 30, 2021, an increase of 170 basis points. Same Property(2) Results - Marina
For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022:
Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue
6.1
%
6.8
%
Expense
3.4
%
10.0
%
NOI
7.1
%
5.0
%
UK Operations Results
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as previously announced, the Company acquired Park Holidays, a portfolio of 40 properties and an additional two properties that are managed by the Park Holidays team. UK operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $40.5 million of NOI in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Refer to page 16 for additional information regarding UK operating results.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired the following properties:
Property Name
Property Type
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Development Sites
State, Province or Country
Total Purchase Price (in millions)
Month Acquired
Park Holidays(a)
MH
15,906
1,140
UK
$
1,242.1
April
Christies Parks(b)
MH
249
—
UK
10.1
April
Bluewater Yacht Sales
Marina
200
—
Various states
25.0
April
Jarrett Bay Boatworks (Bluewater Yacht Sales)(b)
Marina
—
—
Various states
17.6
April
Bodmin Holiday Park
MH
69
—
UK
12.6
April
Kittery Point
Marina
62
—
ME
7.9
May
Spanish Trails MHC
MH
195
6
AZ
21.9
June
Pine Acre Trails
MH
251
603
TX
29.7
June
Bel Air Estates & Sunrise Estates(c)
MH
379
—
CA
40.0
June
Park Leisure(d)
MH
2,914
391
UK
223.4
June
Subtotal
20,225
2,140
$
1,630.3
Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end
Gurney's Star Island Marina & Resort
Marina
230
—
NY
$
190.0
July
Subtotal
230
—
$
190.0
Total acquisitions
20,455
2,140
$
1,820.3
(a) Includes 40 owned and two managed properties.
(b) Combined with an existing property.
(c) Includes two properties.
(d) Includes 11 communities.
During and subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired 63 properties totaling 21,860 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 2,596 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $2.1 billion.
Development and Expansion Activities
During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired three land parcels located in the United States for the potential development of over 650 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $10.7 million.
During the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of nearly 110 sites and over 134 sites, respectively, in one ground-up development and three expansion sites.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS
Debt
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $6.9 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.4 percent and the weighted average years to maturity was 7.9 years. At June 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 6.3 times.
Senior Credit Facility Amendment
As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, in conjunction with the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition, the Company amended its senior credit facility.
The amendment increased the aggregate amount of the Company's senior credit facility to $4.2 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million, subject to certain conditions. The increased aggregate amount under the senior credit facility consists of the following: (a) a revolving loan in the amount up to $3.05 billion and (b) a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, with the ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, Pounds sterling, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations. The amendment extended the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to April 7, 2026. At the Company's option, that maturity date may be extended two additional six-month periods. In addition, the amendment established the maturity date of the term loan facility under the amendment as April 7, 2025, which may not be further extended.
Senior Unsecured Notes
As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 4.2 percent and a 10-year term, due April 15, 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The net proceeds from the offering were $592.3 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.
In connection with the 2032 Notes issuance, the Company settled four 10-year Treasury rate locks totaling $600.0 million and received a settlement payment of $35.3 million. This lowered the effective interest rate on the 2032 Notes from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent.
Interest Rate Swap
Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million under the term loan on the Senior Credit Facility. The interest rate swaps lock in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan maturity date of April, 2025. Equity Transactions
Forward Share Settlements
As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 1,200,000 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program and 4,025,000 shares of common stock in connection with its November 2021 registered forward equity offering. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $934.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.
Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 986,909 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $180.7 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.
At the Market Offering
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 290,600 shares of common stock under its at the market offering program for $50.1 million. These forward sale agreements were not settled as of June 30, 2022, but the Company expects to settle them by June 30, 2023.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding unsettled forward sale agreements as of July 22, 2022:
Forward Equity Agreements
Shares Sold
Shares Settled
Shares Remaining
Net Proceeds Received (in millions)
Anticipated Net Proceeds Remaining (in millions)
Q3 2021 ATM Forward Agreements
107,400
—
107,400
$
—
$
21.4
Q1 2022 ATM Forward Agreements
600,503
455,500
145,003
80.3
26.0
Q2 2022 ATM Forward Agreements
290,600
18,700
271,900
3.4
46.7
Total Unsettled Forward Equity Agreements
998,503
474,200
524,303
$
83.7
$
94.1
GUIDANCE
The Company is updating its full-year guidance for Basic earnings per share and incorporating the anticipated effects from translating the Company's results from the UK, Canada and Australia by introducing a constant currency adjustment to Core FFO ("Constant Currency Core FFO") per fully diluted share(1)(4). The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Basic earnings per share from the prior range of $2.46 - $2.58 to a new range of $1.91 - $2.01. The Company is revising its Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) from $7.20 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.22 - $7.32, representing a 1-cent increase at the midpoint. The Company is also establishing guidance for third quarter Basic earnings per share and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) of $1.25 - $1.30 and $2.56 - $2.61, respectively. Reconciliations of projected Basic earnings per share to Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) are as follows:
Reconciliation of Basic earnings per share to Core FFO per diluted share and Constant Currency Core FFO per diluted share(1)(4)
Previous Range FY 2022E
Revised Range FY 2022E
3Q 2022E
Basic earnings per share
$
2.46
$
2.58
$
1.91
$
2.01
$
1.25
$
1.30
Depreciation and amortization
4.65
4.65
4.94
4.94
1.26
1.26
Gain on sale of assets
(0.46
)
(0.46
)
(0.51
)
(0.51
)
(0.09
)
(0.09
)
Other adjustments(a)
0.55
0.55
0.83
0.83
0.10
0.10
Core FFO per fully diluted Share
$
7.20
$
7.32
$
7.17
$
7.27
$
2.52
$
2.57
Constant currency adjustment(b)
—
—
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share
$
7.20
$
7.32
$
7.22
$
7.32
$
2.56
$
2.61
(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles the Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 9.
(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact comparing the weighted average foreign currency rate for revised guidance ($1.2146 U.S. dollars ("USD") per British pound sterling ("GBP")) with the weighted average foreign currency rate used in April 2022 guidance ($1.330 USD per GBP). The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.
Basic earnings per share, Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation. Seasonality of Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) is based off the midpoint of full-year guidance and is expected to be as follows:
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
Seasonality of Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4)
18.5
%
28.0
%
35.5
%
18.0
%
Same Property NOI Growth: The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI Growth as follows:
Previous Range
Revised Range
Guidance
MH and RV 2022 Same Property Portfolio (428 properties):
FY 2022E
FY 2022E
3Q 2022E
MH and RV Same Property NOI(1) growth
6.5% - 7.3%
6.0% - 6.8%
6.4% - 7.2%
Within the Marina Portfolio, certain amounts have been revised to conform with current presentation, with no effect on net income. These include reclassifications of certain revenues and expenses between Real property and Service, retail, dining and entertainment within our Marina portfolio. 2021 Same Property Marina NOI is presented below reflecting these reclassifications, along with updated guidance on NOI growth the Company expects from the 2022 same property Marina portfolio:
Marina 2022 Same Property Portfolio (101 properties) (in milions):
2021 Marina Same Property NOI(1) Originally Reported in Feb-2022 for FY 2022 Guidance
2021 Marina Same Property NOI(1) Reclassified for FY 2022 Guidance, As Revised
Marina Same Property NOI(1)
$
132.2
$
151.1
Original Guidance FY 2022E Provided in Feb-2022
Current Guidance
Marina 2022 Same Property Growth:
FY 2022E
3Q22E
Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth
6.0% - 7.4%
6.0% - 6.8%
7.6% - 9.0%
1H22
3Q22
4Q22
Seasonality of Marina Same Property NOI(1)
45.2
%
31.5
%
23.3
%
UK Operations Guidance. For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, and the six months ending December 31, 2022, the Company is establishing guidance for NOI from its UK Operations before and after the anticipated effects from currency translation. The following guidance for UK Operations is incorporated into the Company's Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) guidance and seasonality figures provided above (in millions).
Quarter Ending
Six Months Ending
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
UK Operations NOI
$53.9 - $56.7
$72.4 - $76.2
UK Operations NOI - constant currency
$59.0 - $62.1
$79.3 - $83.5
The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through the date of this release. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
SUI is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.
For more information about SUI, please visit www.suncommunities.com.
This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and we intend that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this filing that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this filing. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:
Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
Availability of capital;
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;
The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
Litigation, judgments or settlements;
Competitive market forces;
The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this filing, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Financial and Operating Highlights (amounts in millions, except for *)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Financial Information
Total revenues
$
814.3
$
548.5
$
542.4
$
684.3
$
603.9
Net income
$
81.3
$
1.5
$
14.8
$
250.2
$
120.8
Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders
$
74.0
$
0.7
$
12.8
$
231.8
$
110.8
Basic earnings per share*
$
0.61
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
2.00
$
0.98
Diluted earnings per share*
$
0.61
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
2.00
$
0.98
Cash distributions declared per common share*
$
0.88
$
0.88
$
0.83
$
0.83
$
0.83
FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
$
246.0
$
155.3
$
152.3
$
223.1
$
198.4
Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
$
254.6
$
162.8
$
155.8
$
244.5
$
209.6
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities
$
256.6
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
$
1.95
$
1.28
$
1.28
$
1.92
$
1.70
Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
$
2.02
$
1.34
$
1.31
$
2.11
$
1.80
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities Per Share - Fully Diluted*
$
2.04
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Recurring EBITDA(1)
$
328.4
$
221.0
$
208.6
$
314.5
$
268.1
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
16,397.8
$
13,914.2
$
13,494.1
$
12,583.3
$
12,041.0
Total debt
$
6,930.9
$
6,076.5
$
5,671.8
$
4,689.4
$
4,311.2
Total liabilities
$
8,566.3
$
6,980.7
$
6,474.6
$
5,488.5
$
5,099.6
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Operating Information*
Properties
661
603
602
584
569
United States and Canada
Manufactured home sites
99,185
98,279
98,621
98,301
97,448
Annual RV sites
31,768
31,121
30,540
29,640
28,807
Transient RV sites
28,682
29,267
29,847
27,922
27,032
Total sites
159,635
158,667
159,008
155,863
153,287
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a)
45,905
45,725
45,155
43,615
40,179
MH occupancy
96.3
%
96.7
%
96.6
%
96.6
%
96.7
%
Annual RV occupancy
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy
97.2
%
97.5
%
97.4
%
97.4
%
97.4
%
United Kingdom
Manufactured home sites
17,330
616
N/A
N/A
N/A
Transient RV sites
3,349
—
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total sites
20,679
616
—
—
—
MH occupancy
91.4
%
94.8
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)*
MH net leased sites(i)
132
65
321
144
226
RV net leased sites(i)
818
605
489
432
357
Total net leased sites(i)
950
670
810
576
583
(i) These figures do not include UK operations volumes.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Land
$
3,766.7
$
2,556.3
Land improvements and buildings
10,867.1
9,958.3
Rental homes and improvements
580.6
591.7
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
749.9
656.4
Investment property
15,964.3
13,762.7
Accumulated depreciation
(2,554.3
)
(2,337.2
)
Investment property, net
13,410.0
11,425.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
184.7
78.2
Marketable securities
114.6
186.9
Inventory of manufactured homes
108.1
51.1
Notes and other receivables, net
509.0
469.6
Goodwill
954.0
495.4
Other intangible assets, net
399.1
306.8
Other assets, net
718.3
480.6
Total Assets
$
16,397.8
$
13,494.1
Liabilities
Secured debt
$
3,335.7
$
3,380.7
Unsecured debt
3,595.2
2,291.1
Distributions payable
109.3
98.4
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
385.2
242.8
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
361.0
237.5
Other liabilities
779.9
224.1
Total Liabilities
8,566.3
6,474.6
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
293.3
288.9
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
1.2
1.2
Additional paid-in capital
9,159.1
8,175.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
(28.3
)
3.1
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(1,684.7
)
(1,556.0
)
Total SUI shareholders' equity
7,447.3
6,623.9
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
86.2
86.8
Consolidated entities
4.7
19.9
Total noncontrolling interests
90.9
106.7
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,538.2
6,730.6
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity
$
16,397.8
$
13,494.1
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison (In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
389.6
$
328.3
$
61.3
18.7
%
$
732.8
$
626.3
$
106.5
17.0
%
Real property - transient
98.1
77.0
21.1
27.4
%
143.1
109.5
33.6
30.7
%
Home sales
142.7
81.8
60.9
74.4
%
207.4
134.0
73.4
54.8
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
168.0
107.1
60.9
56.9
%
248.8
157.8
91.0
57.7
%
Interest
7.3
2.8
4.5
160.7
%
14.1
5.4
8.7
161.1
%
Brokerage commissions and other, net
8.6
6.9
1.7
24.6
%
16.6
12.9
3.7
28.7
%
Total Revenues
814.3
603.9
210.4
34.8
%
1,362.8
1,045.9
316.9
30.3
%
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
155.2
123.8
31.4
25.4
%
284.5
224.4
60.1
26.8
%
Real estate tax
27.7
23.2
4.5
19.4
%
53.8
45.6
8.2
18.0
%
Home costs and selling
92.9
58.8
34.1
58.0
%
138.8
100.4
38.4
38.2
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
147.9
84.7
63.2
74.6
%
218.4
133.1
85.3
64.1
%
General and administrative
62.2
45.3
16.9
37.3
%
117.9
83.5
34.4
41.2
%
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
0.1
0.4
(0.3
)
(75.0) %
0.1
2.8
(2.7
)
(96.4) %
Business combinations
15.0
(0.2
)
15.2
N/M
15.5
1.0
14.5
N/M
Depreciation and amortization
150.2
127.1
23.1
18.2
%
298.7
251.0
47.7
19.0
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.1
8.1
(8.0
)
(98.8) %
0.4
8.1
(7.7
)
(95.1) %
Interest
55.3
37.7
17.6
46.7
%
100.5
77.2
23.3
30.2
%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1.1
1.0
0.1
10.0
%
2.1
2.0
0.1
5.0
%
Total Expenses
707.7
509.9
197.8
38.8
%
1,230.7
929.1
301.6
32.5
%
Income Before Other Items
106.6
94.0
12.6
13.4
%
132.1
116.8
15.3
13.1
%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities
(32.3
)
27.5
(59.8
)
N/M
(66.8
)
31.2
(98.0
)
N/M
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges
9.0
(0.1
)
9.1
N/M
6.8
(0.1
)
6.9
N/M
Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties
(0.1
)
—
(0.1
)
N/A
13.3
—
13.3
N/A
Other income / (expense), net(6)
0.4
(0.2
)
0.6
N/M
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
0.5
(71.4) %
Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable
—
0.1
(0.1
)
N/A
0.2
0.5
(0.3
)
(60.0) %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
0.9
0.8
0.1
12.5
%
1.8
2.0
(0.2
)
(10.0) %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
0.4
(0.1
)
0.5
N/M
0.5
—
0.5
N/A
Current tax expense
(3.9
)
(1.2
)
(2.7
)
(225.0) %
(5.2
)
(1.0
)
(4.2
)
420.0
%
Deferred tax benefit
0.3
—
0.3
N/A
0.3
0.1
0.2
200.0
%
Net Income
81.3
120.8
(39.5
)
(32.7) %
82.8
148.8
(66.0
)
(44.4) %
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.0
0.1
3.3
%
6.1
5.9
0.2
3.4
%
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.2
7.0
(2.8
)
(40.0) %
2.0
7.3
(5.3
)
(72.6) %
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
74.0
$
110.8
$
(36.8
)
(33.2) %
$
74.7
$
135.6
$
(60.9
)
(44.9) %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
120.0
112.1
7.9
7.0
%
117.6
110.0
7.6
6.9
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
120.0
112.1
7.9
7.0
%
120.4
112.6
7.8
6.9
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.98
$
(0.37
)
(37.8) %
$
0.63
$
1.22
$
(0.59
)
(48.4) %
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.61
$
0.98
$
(0.37
)
(37.8) %
$
0.63
$
1.22
$
(0.59
)
(48.4) %
N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.
N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization (amounts in millions, units / shares outstanding in thousands, except for *)
Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2022
Number of Units / Shares Outstanding
Conversion Rate*
If Converted(a)
Issuance Price* Per Unit
Annual Distribution Rate
Non-convertible Securities
Common shares
121,644
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3.52^
Convertible Securities
Common OP units
2,565
1.0000
2,565
N/A
Mirrors common shares distributions
Series A-1 preferred OP units
272
2.4390
664
$
100
6.00
%
Series A-3 preferred OP units
40
1.8605
75
$
100
4.50
%
Series C preferred OP units
306
1.1100
340
$
100
5.00
%
Series D preferred OP units
489
0.8000
391
$
100
4.00
%
Series E preferred OP units
85
0.6897
59
$
100
5.50
%
Series F preferred OP units
90
0.6250
56
$
100
3.00
%
Series G preferred OP units
241
0.6452
155
$
100
3.20
%
Series H preferred OP units
581
0.6098
355
$
100
3.00
%
Series I preferred OP units
922
0.6098
562
$
100
3.00
%
Series J preferred OP units
240
0.6061
145
$
100
2.85
%
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
(a) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.
Capitalization - As of June 30, 2022
Equity
Shares
Share Price*
Total
Common shares
121,644
$
159.36
$
19,385.2
Common OP units
2,565
$
159.36
408.8
Subtotal
124,209
$
19,794.0
Preferred OP units, as converted
2,802
$
159.36
446.5
Total diluted shares outstanding
127,011
$
20,240.5
Debt
Secured debt
$
3,335.7
Unsecured debt
3,595.2
Total debt
$
6,930.9
Total Capitalization
$
27,171.4
Debt Analysis (amounts in millions, except for *)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Debt Outstanding
Secured debt
$
3,335.7
$
3,366.6
$
3,380.7
$
3,403.4
$
3,457.7
Unsecured debt
Senior unsecured notes
1,778.6
1,186.7
1,186.4
591.3
591.7
Line of credit and other debt(7)
1,746.7
1,453.3
1,034.8
624.8
191.9
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35.2
35.2
35.2
35.2
35.2
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
34.7
Total unsecured debt
3,595.2
2,709.9
2,291.1
1,286.0
853.5
Total debt
$
6,930.9
$
6,076.5
$
5,671.8
$
4,689.4
$
4,311.2
% Fixed / Floating*
Fixed
74.9
%
76.2
%
81.8
%
86.7
%
94.7
%
Floating
25.1
%
23.8
%
18.2
%
13.3
%
5.3
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Weighted Average Interest Rates*
Secured debt
3.78
%
3.78
%
3.78
%
3.78
%
3.75
%
Senior unsecured notes
3.10
%
2.55
%
2.55
%
2.70
%
2.70
%
Line of credit and other debt(7)
2.76
%
1.25
%
0.98
%
0.98
%
0.93
%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Secured debt
Maturities
$
55.1
$
185.6
$
315.4
$
50.6
$
521.6
Principal amortization
30.6
60.9
57.4
54.0
45.9
Line of credit and other debt(7)
3.0
10.0
10.0
1,065.2
662.0
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
—
—
33.4
1.8
—
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
—
—
27.4
—
—
Total
$
88.7
$
256.5
$
443.6
$
1,171.6
$
1,229.5
Weighted average rate of maturities*
4.65
%
4.08
%
4.47
%
4.04
%
3.75
%
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to FFO(1) (amounts in millions, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
74.0
$
110.8
$
74.7
$
135.6
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
149.5
126.7
297.8
250.5
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
0.1
—
0.1
0.1
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
32.3
(27.5
)
66.8
(31.2
)
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.4
)
0.1
(0.5
)
—
Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable
—
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.5
)
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.2
5.0
2.0
4.9
Returns on preferred OP units
3.4
1.0
6.7
1.9
(Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties
0.1
—
(13.3
)
—
Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(17.2
)
(17.6
)
(32.3
)
(25.8
)
FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
$
246.0
$
198.4
$
401.8
$
335.5
Adjustments
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(8)
17.8
2.3
20.9
4.2
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.1
8.1
0.4
8.1
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
0.2
0.4
0.2
2.8
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related
—
—
—
0.2
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges
(9.0
)
0.1
(6.8
)
0.1
Other adjustments, net(9)
(0.5
)
0.3
1.4
0.2
Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
$
254.6
$
209.6
$
417.9
$
351.1
Adjustment
Foreign currency impact(a)
2.0
—
2.0
—
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities
$
256.6
$
209.6
$
419.9
$
351.1
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
120.0
112.1
117.6
110.0
Add
Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale
—
—
0.2
—
Restricted stock
0.3
0.6
0.4
0.4
Common OP units
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units
3.1
1.1
3.1
1.1
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted
126.0
116.4
123.9
114.1
FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
$
1.95
$
1.70
$
3.24
$
2.94
Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
$
2.02
$
1.80
$
3.37
$
3.08
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities Per Share - Fully Diluted
$
2.04
$
1.80
$
3.39
$
3.08
(a) The Company calculated the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the actual weighted average foreign currency rates of $1.2598 U.S. dollars ("USD") per GBP, $0.7828 USD per CAD and $0.7241 USD per AUD, with the weighted average foreign currency rates used for the guidance of $1.330 USD per GBP, $0.770 USD per CAD and $0.756 USD per AUD, respectively.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI(1) (amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
74.0
$
110.8
$
74.7
$
135.6
Interest income
(7.3
)
(2.8
)
(14.1
)
(5.4
)
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
(8.6
)
(6.9
)
(16.6
)
(12.9
)
General and administrative
62.2
45.3
117.9
83.5
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
0.1
0.4
0.1
2.8
Business combination expense
15.0
(0.2
)
15.5
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
150.2
127.1
298.7
251.0
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.1
8.1
0.4
8.1
Interest expense
55.3
37.7
100.5
77.2
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1.1
1.0
2.1
2.0
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
32.3
(27.5
)
66.8
(31.2
)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges
(9.0
)
0.1
(6.8
)
0.1
(Gain) / loss on disposition of properties
0.1
—
(13.3
)
—
Other (income) / expense, net(6)
(0.4
)
0.2
0.2
0.7
Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable
—
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.5
)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.9
)
(0.8
)
(1.8
)
(2.0
)
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.4
)
0.1
(0.5
)
—
Current tax expense
3.9
1.2
5.2
1.0
Deferred tax benefit
(0.3
)
—
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.0
6.1
5.9
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.2
7.0
2.0
7.3
NOI(1)
$
374.7
$
303.7
$
636.6
$
524.1
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Real Property NOI(1)
$
304.8
$
258.3
$
537.6
$
465.8
Home Sales NOI(1)
49.8
23.0
68.6
33.6
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1)
20.1
22.4
30.4
24.7
NOI(1)
$
374.7
$
303.7
$
636.6
$
524.1
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA(1) (amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders
$
74.0
$
110.8
$
74.7
$
135.6
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
150.2
127.1
298.7
251.0
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.1
8.1
0.4
8.1
Interest expense
55.3
37.7
100.5
77.2
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1.1
1.0
2.1
2.0
Current tax expense
3.9
1.2
5.2
1.0
Deferred tax benefit
(0.3
)
—
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.9
)
(0.8
)
(1.8
)
(2.0
)
Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties
0.1
—
(13.3
)
—
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(17.2
)
(17.6
)
(32.3
)
(25.8
)
EBITDAre(1)
$
266.3
$
267.5
$
433.9
$
447.0
Adjustments
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
0.1
0.4
0.1
2.8
Business combination expense
15.0
(0.2
)
15.5
1.0
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
32.3
(27.5
)
66.8
(31.2
)
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions
(9.0
)
0.1
(6.8
)
0.1
Other (income) / expense, net(6)
(0.4
)
0.2
0.2
0.7
Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable
—
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.5
)
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(0.4
)
0.1
(0.5
)
—
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3.1
3.0
6.1
5.9
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4.2
7.0
2.0
7.3
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
17.2
17.6
32.3
25.8
Recurring EBITDA(1)
$
328.4
$
268.1
$
549.4
$
458.9
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV (amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
Total Same Property - MH / RV
MH
RV
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding transient)
$
236.4
$
223.2
$
13.2
5.9
%
$
184.0
$
176.5
$
7.5
4.3
%
$
52.4
$
46.7
$
5.7
12.1
%
Real property - transient
65.5
65.2
0.3
0.6
%
0.2
0.4
(0.2
)
(42.8) %
65.3
64.8
0.5
0.8
%
Other
12.7
11.9
0.8
6.5
%
5.6
4.9
0.7
12.3
%
7.1
7.0
0.1
2.4
%
Total Operating
314.6
300.3
14.3
4.8
%
189.8
181.8
8.0
4.4
%
124.8
118.5
6.3
5.4
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)(11)
103.6
96.6
7.0
7.3
%
49.6
45.9
3.7
8.3
%
54.0
50.7
3.3
6.4
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
211.0
$
203.7
$
7.3
3.6
%
$
140.2
$
135.9
$
4.3
3.1
%
$
70.8
$
67.8
$
3.0
4.6
%
(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
Six Months Ended
Total Same Community
MH
RV
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding Transient)
$
469.5
$
441.8
$
27.7
6.3
%
$
366.5
$
351.3
$
15.2
4.3
%
$
103.0
$
90.5
$
12.5
13.8
%
Real property - transient
104.7
95.5
9.2
9.6
%
0.7
1.0
(0.3
)
(30.0) %
104.0
94.5
9.5
10.1
%
Other
20.2
19.1
1.1
5.8
%
10.4
9.3
1.1
12.3
%
9.8
9.8
—
—
%
Total Operating
594.4
556.4
38.0
6.8
%
377.6
361.6
16.0
4.4
%
216.8
194.8
22.0
11.3
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)(11)
192.5
175.4
17.1
9.7
%
97.4
89.7
7.7
8.6
%
95.1
85.7
9.4
11.0
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
401.9
$
381.0
$
20.9
5.5
%
$
280.2
$
271.9
$
8.3
3.1
%
$
121.7
$
109.1
$
12.6
11.5
%
(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV (Continued) (amounts in millions)
As of
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Other Information
Number of properties
425
425
—
MH occupancy
97.3
%
RV occupancy
100.0
%
MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
98.0
%
Adjusted MH occupancy(3)
98.0
%
Adjusted RV occupancy(3)
100.0
%
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
98.5
%
96.8
%
1.7
%
Sites available for development
8,082
8,135
(53
)
Monthly base rent per site - MH
$
625
$
600
$
25
4.1%(13)
Monthly base rent per site - RV(12)
$
558
$
523
$
35
6.8%(13)
Monthly base rent per site - Total(12)
$
608
$
582
$
26
4.5%(13)
Monthly base rent per site - MH Rental Program
$
1,168
$
1,070
$
98
9.2
%
Same Property(2) Summary - Marina (amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding transient)
$
57.6
$
53.7
$
3.9
7.4
%
Real property - transient
3.7
4.1
(0.4
)
(9.3) %
Other
3.3
3.2
0.1
3.8
%
Total Operating
64.6
61.0
3.6
6.1
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)
17.2
16.7
0.5
3.4
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
47.4
$
44.3
$
3.1
7.1
%
(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change(a)
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding Transient)
$
103.4
$
97.0
$
6.4
6.6
%
Real property - transient
5.1
5.0
0.1
2.5
%
Other
5.7
4.9
0.8
14.3
%
Total Operating
114.2
106.9
7.3
6.8
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)
41.6
37.8
3.8
10.0
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
72.6
$
69.1
$
3.5
5.0
%
(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.
As of
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Other Information
Number of properties
101
101
—
—
%
Wet slip and dry storage spaces
35,616
35,744
(128
)
(0.4) %
Same Property results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, include reclassification of $8.3 million of expense, net from Real property operating expense to Service, retail, dining and entertainment expense to more precisely align certain revenues and expenses within Real property results and Service, retail, dining and entertainment results. The reclassifications had no impact on previously reported total portfolio Marina NOI.
UK Operations Summary (amounts in millions, except for statistical data)
April 8, 2022 to June 30, 2022
Financial Information
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
16.9
Real property - transient
12.9
Other
0.6
Total Operating
30.4
Expenses
Property Operating(10)
15.0
Real Property NOI(1)
15.4
Home sales
Revenue
60.6
Cost of home sales
32.1
Home selling expenses
2.3
NOI(1)
26.2
Retail, dining and entertainment
Revenue
11.5
Expense
12.6
Net Operating Loss
(1.1
)
UK Operations NOI(1)
$
40.5
Statistical information
Number of properties
53
Developed sites
17,330
Occupied sites
15,841
Occupancy %
91.4
%
Sites available for development
1,987
Home Sales
New home sales volume
255
Pre-owned home sales volume
480
Total home sales volume
735
Acquisitions and Other Summary - (excluding UK Operations)(14) (amounts in millions, except for statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Financial Information
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
30.7
$
58.5
Real property - transient
15.9
20.4
Other
4.2
6.2
Total Operating
50.8
85.1
Expenses
Property Operating(10)
19.8
37.4
Real Property NOI(1)
$
31.0
$
47.7
Other Information
June 30, 2022
Number of properties
106
MH and RV Developed sites
23,583
MH and RV Occupied sites
20,964
MH and RV Occupancy %
88.9
%
Transient sites
10,850
Wet slips and dry storage spaces
10,289
Home Sales Summary - (excluding UK home sales) (amounts in millions, except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Financial Information
New Homes
New home sales
$
37.1
$
34.7
$
2.4
6.9
%
$
63.7
$
57.7
$
6.0
10.4
%
New home cost of sales
29.9
28.2
1.7
6.0
%
51.5
46.9
4.6
9.8
%
Gross profit – new homes
7.2
6.5
0.7
10.8
%
12.2
10.8
1.4
13.0
%
Gross margin % – new homes
19.4
%
18.7
%
0.7
%
19.2
%
18.7
%
0.5
%
Average selling price – new homes*
$
164,159
$
153,132
$
11,027
7.2
%
$
170,321
$
153,545
$
16,776
10.9
%
Pre-owned Homes
Pre-owned home sales
$
45.0
$
47.1
$
(2.1
)
(4.5) %
$
83.1
$
76.3
$
6.8
8.9
%
Pre-owned home cost of sales
24.2
26.0
(1.8
)
(6.9) %
44.0
44.6
(0.6
)
(1.3) %
Gross profit – pre-owned homes
20.8
21.1
(0.3
)
(1.4) %
39.1
31.7
7.4
23.3
%
Gross margin % – pre-owned homes
46.2
%
44.9
%
1.3
%
47.1
%
41.7
%
5.4
%
Average selling price – pre-owned homes*
$
59,920
$
50,577
$
9,343
18.5
%
$
57,708
$
47,195
$
10,513
22.3
%
Total Home Sales
Revenue from home sales
$
82.1
$
81.8
$
0.3
0.4
%
$
146.8
$
134.0
$
12.8
9.6
%
Cost of home sales
54.1
54.2
(0.1
)
(0.2) %
95.5
91.5
4.0
4.4
%
Home selling expenses
4.4
4.6
(0.2
)
(4.3) %
8.9
8.9
—
—
%
Home Sales NOI(1)
$
23.6
$
23.0
$
0.6
2.6
%
$
42.4
$
33.6
$
8.8
26.2
%
Other Information
New home sales volume*
226
227
(1
)
(0.4) %
374
376
(2
)
(0.5) %
Pre-owned home sales volume*
751
931
(180
)
(19.3) %
1,440
1,617
(177
)
(10.9) %
Total home sales volume*
977
1,158
(181
)
(15.6) %
1,814
1,993
(179
)
(9.0) %
Refer to the UK Operations Summary on page 16 for financial information related to our home sales in the UK.
Rental Program Summary (amounts in millions, except for *)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Financial Information
Revenues
$
32.1
$
35.8
$
(3.7
)
(10.3) %
$
64.3
$
71.9
$
(7.6
)
(10.6) %
Expenses
5.0
4.6
0.4
8.7
%
9.9
9.8
0.1
1.0
%
Rental Program NOI(1)
$
27.1
$
31.2
$
(4.1
)
(13.1) %
$
54.4
$
62.1
$
(7.7
)
(12.4) %
Other Information
Number of sold rental homes*
193
281
(88
)
(31.3) %
370
492
(122
)
(24.8) %
Number of occupied rentals, end of period*
9,204
10,951
(1,747
)
(16.0) %
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
$
535.0
$
601.8
$
(66.8
)
(11.1) %
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
$
1,162
$
1,065
$
97
9.1
%
Marina Portfolio Summary (amounts in millions, except for statistical data)