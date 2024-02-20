Sun Communities, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 2,059.8 million compared to USD 1,902.2 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 3,224.6 million compared to USD 2,969.7 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 213.3 million compared to net income of USD 242 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.71 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.72 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 2 a year ago.