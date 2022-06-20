Sun Communities : Investor Presentation – Park Holidays UK Investor Day
INVESTOR DAY PRESENTATION
PARK HOLIDAYS - INVESTOR DAY AGENDA
Overview and Rationale
SEAVIEW - WHITSTABLE, KENT
Business Overview
STEEPLE BAY - SOUTHMINSTER, ESSEX
Why Park Holidays
WOOD FARM - CHARMOUTH, DORSET
2
In April 2022, Sun Acquired Park Holidays UK for £950mm
2 nd Largest UK Holiday Park Owner and Operator:
42 communities (1), comprising ~15,900 sites
Irreplaceable portfolio of high-quality,well-located and highly-amenitized parks, predominantly in seaside communities throughout the affluent South of England
Strong brand equity in addition to proven value creation capabilities
Business Model Nearly Identical to Sun's Resilient Manufactured Housing Platform
Majority of sites owner-occupied on 20+ year licenses with annual rent increases
Average customer tenure of 7+ years
Remaining sites comprise its holiday rental fleet, which feeds home sales as approximately 80% of holiday home buyers have stayed on a holiday park before
Substantial Opportunity to Continue Organic and External Growth
Market revenue growth is supported by a continued structural shift in UK demand towards domestic holidays (Brexit impact)
Numerous barriers to entry including strict regulatory environment, scarcity of desirable land and benefits of scale
Opportunity to increase rental rates and convert holiday rental fleet to owner-occupied
Ability to expand existing communities and to consolidate fragmented UK market
Long Tenured Management Team
Highly experienced team with significant industry knowledge, relationships and operational expertise
Senior management team rolled £25mm of equity into SUI common stock
MARLIE - NEW ROMNEY, KENT
CHICHESTER LAKESIDE - CHICHESTER, SUSSEX
Source: Company information. Refer to Sun Communities, Inc. Form 10-Q and Supplemental for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as Press Releases and SEC Filings
after March 31, 2022, for additional information. Refer to information regarding non-GAAP financial measures in the attached Appendix
4
(1) Includes two communities managed on behalf of third parties
LOOK AND FEEL LIKE SUN 'S MH AND RV PROPERTIES
Nearly identical business model to Sun's
Recurring "sticky" fee paid for land use and park maintenance by all owners
Ability to generate revenue throughout the life of a home
BUENA VISTA - BUCKEYE, ARIZONA
ALLENDALE MEADOWS - ALLENDALE,
HARTS - ISLE OF SHEPPEY, KENT
ALBERTA- WHISTABLE, KENT
MICHIGAN
SUN OUTDOORS ORANGE BEACH -
SUN OUTDOORS SARASOTA -
SEAWICK - NR CLACTON-ON-SEA,
COGHURST HALL - HASTINGS, SUSSEX
ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA
SARASOTA, FLORIDA
ESSEX
Source: Company websites
5
Sales 2022
2 700 M
-
-
Net income 2022
292 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
6 033 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
67,7x
Yield 2022
2,29%
Capitalization
18 641 M
18 641 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
9,14x
EV / Sales 2023
8,42x
Nbr of Employees
5 455
Free-Float
98,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
153,28 $
Average target price
208,73 $
Spread / Average Target
36,2%
