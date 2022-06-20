Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sun Communities, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SUI   US8666741041

SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
153.28 USD   +0.35%
05:34pSUN COMMUNITIES : 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance Audit Report
PU
04:54pSUN COMMUNITIES : Investor Presentation – Park Holidays UK Investor Day
PU
06/17Sun Communities, Inc. to Present During It's UK Investor Day and Property Tour
GL
Summary 
Summary

Sun Communities : Investor Presentation – Park Holidays UK Investor Day

06/20/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
INVESTOR DAY PRESENTATION

JUNE 2022

PARK HOLIDAYS - INVESTOR DAY AGENDA

1

2

3

Overview and Rationale

SEAVIEW - WHITSTABLE, KENT

Business Overview

STEEPLE BAY - SOUTHMINSTER, ESSEX

Why Park Holidays

WOOD FARM - CHARMOUTH, DORSET

2

1 OVERVIEW AND RATIONALE

ACQUISITION

In April 2022, Sun Acquired Park Holidays UK for £950mm

  • 2nd Largest UK Holiday Park Owner and Operator:
    • 42 communities(1), comprising ~15,900 sites
    • Irreplaceable portfolio of high-quality,well-located and highly-amenitized parks, predominantly in seaside communities throughout the affluent South of England
    • Strong brand equity in addition to proven value creation capabilities

Business Model Nearly Identical to Sun's Resilient Manufactured Housing Platform

  • Majority of sites owner-occupied on 20+ year licenses with annual rent increases
  • Average customer tenure of 7+ years
  • Remaining sites comprise its holiday rental fleet, which feeds home sales as approximately 80% of holiday home buyers have stayed on a holiday park before

Substantial Opportunity to Continue Organic and External Growth

  • Market revenue growth is supported by a continued structural shift in UK demand towards domestic holidays (Brexit impact)
  • Numerous barriers to entry including strict regulatory environment, scarcity of desirable land and benefits of scale
  • Opportunity to increase rental rates and convert holiday rental fleet to owner-occupied
  • Ability to expand existing communities and to consolidate fragmented UK market

Long Tenured Management Team

  • Highly experienced team with significant industry knowledge, relationships and operational expertise
  • Senior management team rolled £25mm of equity into SUI common stock

MARLIE - NEW ROMNEY, KENT

CHICHESTER LAKESIDE - CHICHESTER, SUSSEX

Source: Company information. Refer to Sun Communities, Inc. Form 10-Q and Supplemental for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as Press Releases and SEC Filings

after March 31, 2022, for additional information. Refer to information regarding non-GAAP financial measures in the attached Appendix

4

(1) Includes two communities managed on behalf of third parties

LOOK AND FEEL LIKE SUN'S MH AND RV PROPERTIES

  • Nearly identical business model to Sun's
  • Recurring "sticky" fee paid for land use and park maintenance by all owners
  • Ability to generate revenue throughout the life of a home

BUENA VISTA - BUCKEYE, ARIZONA

ALLENDALE MEADOWS - ALLENDALE,

HARTS - ISLE OF SHEPPEY, KENT

ALBERTA- WHISTABLE, KENT

MICHIGAN

SUN OUTDOORS ORANGE BEACH -

SUN OUTDOORS SARASOTA -

SEAWICK - NR CLACTON-ON-SEA,

COGHURST HALL - HASTINGS, SUSSEX

ORANGE BEACH, ALABAMA

SARASOTA, FLORIDA

ESSEX

Source: Company websites

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 20:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 700 M - -
Net income 2022 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,7x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 18 641 M 18 641 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,14x
EV / Sales 2023 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 455
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Shiffman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bandini McLaren Senior Vice President
Fernando Castro-Caratini Chief Financial officer & Executive Vice President
Clunet R. Lewis Lead Independent Director
Arthur A. Weiss Independent Director
