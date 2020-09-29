Sun Communities : Investor Presentation – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC
0
09/29/2020 | 09:50am EDT
Safe Harbor Old Port Cove, North Palm Beach, FL
Safe Harbor Cabrillo Isle, San Diego, CA
Safe Harbor Glen Cove, Glen Cove, NY
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Newport, RI
Acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC
September 2020
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
This presentation has been prepared for informational purposes only from information supplied by Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sun") and from third-party sources indicated herein. Such third-party information has not been independently verified. The Company makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.
This presentation contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we intend that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this presentation that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to:
outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets win which we operate;
difficulties in our ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC), developments and expansions successfully;
our liquidity and refinancing demands;
our ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
our ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in our debt facilities;
availability of capital;
changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar;
our ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
our failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
risks related to natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and wildfires;
general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of our capital stock;
our failure to maintain our status as a REIT;
changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
litigation, judgments or settlements;
competitive market forces;
the ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
the level of repossessions by manufactured home lenders.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in our expectations or otherwise, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
1
Safe Harbor Charleston City, Charleston, SC
ACQUISITION OF SAFE HARBOR MARINAS
Transaction
Consideration
Pro Forma
Impact
Closing
Acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC ("Safe Harbor"), the largest and most diversified marina owner and operator in the United States
Safe Harbor's platform is unmatched in scale, portfolio quality and depth of network offering
Owns and operates 101 marinas and manages five marinas on behalf of third parties, across 22 states(1)
Approximately 40,000 members in network
$2.110 billion purchase price(2)
Includes assumption of ~$808 million of bank debt
Selling shareholders can elect to receive securities of Sun's operating partnership prior to closing, not to exceed 15% of the closing merger consideration (≤ ~$195 million)
The remainder of the consideration will be in cash
To be funded, pending completion of our long-term financing plan, by cash on hand and availability on our senior credit facility(3)
Backstopped by a new $750 million 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan commitment
Approximately 15% of pro forma Sun annual rental revenue derived from acquired marinas(4)
Expected to be accretive to 2021 Core FFO per share
Expected in 4Q 2020, subject to customary closing conditions
Third-partyconsents are required to acquire certain properties through the merger(5)
1.
As of September 29, 2020.
Safe Harbor Bohemia Vista, Chesapeake City, MD
2.
Includes approximately $104.5 million of value ascribed to land and development opportunities.
3.
At June 30, 2020, we had $373.5 million of unrestricted cash on hand and $683.0 million available under our senior credit facility.
4.
Sun annual rental revenue for manufactured housing and annual and transient RV is included in 'Income from real property' on its Consolidated Statements of Operations for the twelve months ended December 31,
2019. Safe Harbor annual rental revenue reported as 'Storage', 'Lease' and 'Rentals' revenue on its Consolidated Statements of Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
5.
If any of these consents are not received by closing, the affected properties will be temporarily retained by an affiliate of Safe Harbor. The cash consideration paid by Sun at closing will be reduced by the value of the
affected properties. If required consent is obtained in the two-year period following closing for four properties, with an aggregate value of $112.6 million, (the "Delayed Consent Properties"), Sun will acquire the
applicable properties for cash consideration equal to its agreed value. Regardless of whether required third-party consents are obtained prior to November 30, 2020 for 11 properties, with an aggregate value of $260.2
2
million, (the "Delayed Closing Properties"), Sun will acquire the applicable properties for cash consideration equal to its agreed value not later than November 30, 2020.
NEW PLATFORM ENHANCES GROWTH POTENTIAL
Attractive Positioning
Earnings Accretion
Organic
Growth
External
Growth
Fragmented, high barrier to entry industry with favorable operating fundamentals
Irreplaceable high-quality portfolio of scale in prime coastal markets
Expected to be accretive to 2021 Core FFO per Share
Ability to be flexible in financing strategy
Significant proportion of recurring rental income from annual and seasonal leases
Favorable and resilient operating fundamentals
Adjacent land with potential expansion and development opportunities
New platform to consolidate highly fragmented industry with Safe Harbor's ability to identify and integrate new marina investments and Sun's advantageous cost of capital and structuring expertise
Safe Harbor Marina Bay, Quincy, MA
Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach, St. Clair Shores, MI
Safe Harbor Essex Island, Essex, CT
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:49:05 UTC