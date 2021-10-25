Sun Communities : Press release dated October 25, 2021 - Form 8-K

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results
Southfield, Michigan, October 25, 2021 - Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2021.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total revenues increased $283.8 million, or 70.9 percent, to approximately $684.3 million compared to $400.5 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $150.6 million, or 185.4 percent, to approximately $231.8 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $81.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenues increased $716.1 million, or 70.6 percent, to $1.7 billion compared to approximately $1.0 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $243.3 million, or 196.2 percent, to approximately $367.3 million, or $3.27 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $124.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
•Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1)for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $2.11 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.60 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 31.9 percent increase.
•Same Community(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 12.4 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
•Home Sales Volume increased 63.7 percent to 1,162 homes for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 710 homes in the same period in 2020.
•Acquisitions totaled $500.8 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including 9 MH communities, 7 RV resorts and 6 marinas.
Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter results which highlight successful execution across all of our growth strategies. The RV segment continues to deliver strong results producing same community NOI growth of nearly 31 percent in the quarter, as we benefit from the demand for outdoor experiences coming from existing and new Sun customers. As the leading industry consolidator, we have completed $1.1 billion of acquisitions year-to-date, and believe our cycle tested ability to create value through acquisitions will continue to result in accretive growth. We have remained active in the capital markets to support this growth including completing our second bond offering of the year. Our talented team will continue to execute on opportunities across operations, acquisitions, expansions and ground-up developments, providing us with a confident outlook."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at September 30, 2021 as compared to 97.2 percent at September 30, 2020, an increase of 20 basis points.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 576 sites as compared to an increase of 776 sites during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,673 sites as compared to an increase of 1,927 sites during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
12.8
%
5.2
%
24.2
%
Expense
13.7
%
12.7
%
14.8
%
NOI
12.4
%
2.6
%
30.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
12.9
%
5.8
%
27.4
%
Expense
14.6
%
10.2
%
20.0
%
NOI
12.1
%
4.3
%
32.8
%
Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at September 30, 2021 from 97.4 percent at September 30, 2020, an increase of 150 basis points.
Home Sales
The following table reflects the home sales volume increases for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021:
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
New home sales volume
207
155
52
33.5
%
583
414
169
40.8
%
Pre-owned home sales volume
955
555
400
72.1
%
2,572
1,670
902
54.0
%
Total home sales volume
1,162
710
452
63.7
%
3,155
2,084
1,071
51.4
%
Marina Results
Marina NOI was $64.5 million and $158.7 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired the following communities, resorts and marinas:
Property Name
Property Type
Sites,
Wet Slips and
Dry Storage Spaces
Development Sites
State / Province
Total
Purchase Price
(in millions)
Month Acquired
Allen Harbor
Marina
165
-
RI
$
4.0
July
Cisco Grove Campground & RV
RV
18
407
CA
6.6
July
Four Leaf Portfolio(a)
MH
2,545
340
MI / IN
215.0
July
Harborage Yacht Club
Marina
300
-
FL
22.0
July
Zeman Portfolio(b)
RV
686
-
IL / NJ
15.2
July
Southern Leisure Resort
RV
496
-
FL
17.8
August
Sunroad Marina
Marina
617
-
CA
84.4
August
Lazy Lakes RV
RV
99
-
FL
9.8
August
Puerto del Rey
Marina
1,450
-
Puerto Rico
92.3
September
Stingray Point
Marina
219
-
VA
2.9
September
Detroit River
Marina
440
-
MI
8.8
September
Jetstream RV Resort
RV
202
-
TX
17.5
September
Subtotal
7,237
747
496.3
Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end
Beaver Brook Campground
RV
204
150
ME
4.5
October
Subtotal
204
150
4.5
Total acquisitions
7,441
897
$
500.8
(a) Includes nine MH communities.
(b) Includes two RV communities.
During and subsequent to the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 38 properties totaling 11,910 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 897 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.1 billion.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired three land parcels, which are located in Ft. Collins and Ft. Lupton, Colorado and Leighton, Michigan, approved for the development of over 500 MH sites, for total consideration of $7.7 million.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company sold six MH communities located in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri for $162.1 million.
Construction Activity
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 230 sites in two ground-up developments and over 90 expansion sites in two RV resorts.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 580 sites in four ground-up developments and over 320 expansion sites in three MH communities and three RV resorts.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS
Debt
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.7 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.3 percent and the weighted average maturity was 9.6 years. At September 30, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 4.9 times. The Company had $71.6 million of unrestricted cash on hand.
Senior Unsecured Notes
Subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership ("SCOLP"), the Company's operating partnership, issued $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.3 percent and a seven-year term, due November 1, 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and $150.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.7 percent, with a 10-year term, due July 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes are additional notes of the same series as the $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.7 percent Senior Notes which are due July 15, 2031 that SCOLP issued on June 28, 2021. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $595.5 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.
Equity Transaction
At the Market Offering
In September 2021, the Company completed the sale of 107,400 forward shares of common stock for $21.4 million under the terms of its At the Market Offering Sales Agreement. The average price before underwriting discounts and commissions was $199.42 per share. The Company expects to settle the forward shares by September 2022.
2021 GUIDANCE
The Company is providing revised or initial 2021 guidance for the following metrics:
Previous Range
Revised Range
FY 2021E
FY 2021E
4Q 2021E
Basic earnings per share
$2.24 - $2.36
$3.42 - $3.48
$0.15 - $0.21
Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share
$6.25 - $6.37
$6.44 - $6.50
$1.24 - $1.30
Basic earnings per share and Core FFO(1) per fully diluted share and calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation. Full year 2021 guidance is based on the annual calculation.
Previous Range
Revised Range
FY 2021E
FY 2021E
4Q 2021E
Same Community NOI(1) growth
9.9% - 10.7%
10.9% - 11.1%
7.2% - 8.0%
Guidance estimates include acquisitions completed through the date of this release and exclude any prospective acquisitions or capital markets activity.
The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. The estimates and assumptions are forward looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 9, 2021 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13722742. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.
For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.
•outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
•changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
•difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
•the Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
•the Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
•the Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its senior unsecured notes;
•availability of capital;
•outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;
•changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;
•difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
•the Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
•the Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
•the Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its senior unsecured notes;
•availability of capital;
•changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian and Australian dollars;
•the Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
•the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
•increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;
•risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
•general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
•the Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
•changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
•legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
•litigation, judgments or settlements;
•competitive market forces;
•the ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
•the level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.
Portfolio Overview
(As of September 30, 2021)
Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Financial Information
Total revenues
$
684,294
$
603,863
$
442,015
$
384,265
$
400,514
Net income
$
250,161
$
120,849
$
27,941
$
9,818
$
89,756
Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders
$
231,770
$
110,770
$
24,782
$
7,586
$
81,204
Basic earnings per share*
$
2.00
$
0.98
$
0.23
$
0.07
$
0.83
Diluted earnings per share*
$
2.00
$
0.98
$
0.23
$
0.07
$
0.83
Cash distributions declared per common share*
$
0.83
$
0.83
$
0.83
$
0.79
$
0.79
Recurring EBITDA(1)
$
314,499
$
268,225
$
190,830
$
168,527
$
199,321
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
$
223,069
$
198,017
$
135,925
$
110,849
$
165,209
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)
$
244,535
$
209,620
$
141,036
$
124,872
$
162,624
FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
$
1.92
$
1.70
$
1.22
$
1.03
$
1.63
Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*
$
2.11
$
1.80
$
1.26
$
1.16
$
1.60
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
12,583,296
$
12,040,990
$
11,454,209
$
11,206,586
$
8,335,717
Total debt
$
4,689,437
$
4,311,175
$
4,417,935
$
4,757,076
$
3,340,613
Total liabilities
$
5,488,469
$
5,099,563
$
5,101,512
$
5,314,879
$
3,791,922
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Operating Information*
Properties
584
569
562
552
432
Manufactured home sites
98,301
97,448
96,876
96,688
95,209
Annual RV sites
29,640
28,807
28,441
27,564
26,817
Transient RV sites
27,922
27,032
26,295
25,043
23,728
Total sites
155,863
153,287
151,612
149,295
145,754
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces
44,859
41,275
38,753
38,152
N/A
MH occupancy
96.6
%
96.7
%
96.5
%
96.6
%
96.4
%
Annual RV occupancy
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy
97.4
%
97.4
%
97.3
%
97.3
%
97.2
%
New home sales volume
207
227
149
156
155
Pre-owned home sales volume
955
931
686
626
555
Total home sales volume
1,162
1,158
835
782
710
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)
MH net leased sites
144
226
127
247
349
RV net leased sites
432
357
387
331
427
Total net leased sites
576
583
514
578
776
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Land
$
2,457,236
$
2,119,364
Land improvements and buildings
9,469,247
8,480,597
Rental homes and improvements
591,367
637,603
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
590,829
447,039
Investment property
13,108,679
11,684,603
Accumulated depreciation
(2,232,243)
(1,968,812)
Investment property, net
10,876,436
9,715,791
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
85,619
92,641
Marketable securities
160,321
124,726
Inventory of manufactured homes
43,708
46,643
Notes and other receivables, net
256,924
221,650
Goodwill
461,609
428,833
Other intangible assets, net
297,625
305,611
Other assets, net
401,054
270,691
Total Assets
$
12,583,296
$
11,206,586
Liabilities
Secured debt
$
3,403,436
$
3,489,983
Unsecured debt
1,286,001
1,267,093
Distributions payable
98,453
86,988
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
223,471
187,730
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
232,590
148,435
Other liabilities
244,518
134,650
Total Liabilities
5,488,469
5,314,879
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
292,394
264,379
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1,160
1,076
Additional paid-in capital
8,170,322
7,087,658
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,752
3,178
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(1,475,634)
(1,566,636)
Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity
6,697,600
5,525,276
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
85,756
85,968
Consolidated entities
19,077
16,084
Total noncontrolling interests
104,833
102,052
Total Stockholders' Equity
6,802,433
5,627,328
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
$
12,583,296
$
11,206,586
Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
352,553
$
240,076
$
112,477
46.9
%
$
979,537
$
693,491
$
286,046
41.2
%
Real property - transient
126,072
80,412
45,660
56.8
%
235,606
136,473
99,133
72.6
%
Home sales
81,099
47,662
33,437
70.2
%
215,146
126,779
88,367
69.7
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
113,039
23,859
89,180
373.8
%
270,103
36,662
233,441
636.7
%
Interest
2,690
2,624
66
2.5
%
8,040
7,609
431
5.7
%
Brokerage commissions and other, net
8,841
5,881
2,960
50.3
%
21,740
13,068
8,672
66.4
%
Total Revenues
684,294
400,514
283,780
70.9
%
1,730,172
1,014,082
716,090
70.6
%
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
158,095
98,775
59,320
60.1
%
391,609
239,413
152,196
63.6
%
Real estate tax
24,751
17,442
7,309
41.9
%
70,361
52,341
18,020
34.4
%
Home costs and selling
56,567
39,899
16,668
41.8
%
156,920
105,989
50,931
48.1
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
87,106
17,615
69,491
394.5
%
211,122
31,539
179,583
569.4
%
General and administrative
43,276
26,834
16,442
61.3
%
126,606
78,710
47,896
60.9
%
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
328
14
314
N/M
3,097
54
3,043
N/M
Business combination
-
-
-
N/A
1,031
-
1,031
N/A
Depreciation and amortization
127,091
88,499
38,592
43.6
%
378,068
259,453
118,615
45.7
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
N/A
8,108
5,209
2,899
55.7
%
Interest
39,026
30,214
8,812
29.2
%
116,224
94,058
22,166
23.6
%
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,047
1,047
-
-
%
3,124
3,130
(6)
(0.2)
%
Total Expenses
537,287
320,339
216,948
67.7
%
1,466,270
869,896
596,374
68.6
%
Income Before Other Items
147,007
80,175
66,832
83.4
%
263,902
144,186
119,716
83.0
%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities
12,072
1,492
10,580
709.1
%
43,227
(2,636)
45,863
N/M
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation
(7,028)
5,023
(12,051)
(239.9)
%
(7,107)
(2,496)
(4,611)
184.7
%
Gain on dispositions of properties
108,104
5,595
102,509
N/M
108,104
5,595
102,509
N/M
Other expense, net(6)
(9,372)
(3,511)
(5,861)
(166.9)
%
(10,041)
(4,890)
(5,151)
105.3
%
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable
92
(445)
537
(120.7)
%
561
(2,311)
2,872
(124.3)
%
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
962
1,204
(242)
(20.1)
%
2,927
1,348
1,579
117.1
%
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
(119)
(446)
327
(73.3)
%
(130)
(1,505)
1,375
(91.4)
%
Current tax benefit / (expense)
(402)
107
(509)
(475.7)
%
(1,418)
(462)
(956)
206.9
%
Deferred tax benefit / (expense)
(1,155)
562
(1,717)
(305.5)
%
(1,074)
804
(1,878)
(233.6)
%
Net Income
250,161
89,756
160,405
178.7
%
398,951
137,633
261,318
189.9
%
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3,101
1,645
1,456
88.5
%
9,000
4,799
4,201
87.5
%
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,290
6,907
8,383
121.4
%
22,629
8,806
13,823
157.0
%
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc.
$
231,770
$
81,204
$
150,566
185.4
%
$
367,322
$
124,028
$
243,294
196.2
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
115,136
97,542
17,594
18.0
%
111,717
95,270
16,447
17.3
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
118,072
97,549
20,523
21.0
%
114,291
95,273
19,018
20.0
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.00
$
0.83
$
1.17
141.0
%
$
3.27
$
1.29
$
1.98
153.5
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.00
$
0.83
$
1.17
141.0
%
$
3.27
$
1.29
$
1.98
153.5
%
N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.
Outstanding Securities and Capitalization
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Outstanding Securities - As of September 30, 2021
Number of Units / Shares Outstanding
Conversion Rate*
If Converted(1)
Issuance Price Per Unit*
Annual Distribution Rate*
Non-convertible Securities
Common shares
115,959
N/A
N/A
N/A
$3.32^
Convertible Securities
Common OP units
2,528
1.0000
2,528
N/A
Mirrors common shares distributions
Series A-1 preferred OP units
275
2.4390
672
$100
6.00%
Series A-3 preferred OP units
40
1.8605
75
$100
4.50%
Series C preferred OP units
306
1.1100
340
$100
5.00%
Series D preferred OP units
489
0.8000
391
$100
4.00%
Series E preferred OP units
90
0.6897
62
$100
5.25%
Series F preferred OP units
90
0.6250
56
$100
3.00%
Series G preferred OP units
241
0.6452
155
$100
3.20%
Series H preferred OP units
581
0.6098
355
$100
3.00%
Series I preferred OP units
922
0.6098
562
$100
3.00%
Series J preferred OP units
240
0.6061
145
$100
2.85%
^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.
(1)Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.
Capitalization - As of September 30, 2021
Equity
Shares
Share Price*
Total
Common shares
115,959
$
185.10
$
21,464,011
Common OP units
2,528
$
185.10
467,933
Subtotal
118,487
$
21,931,944
Preferred OP units, as converted
2,813
$
185.10
520,686
Total diluted shares outstanding
121,300
$
22,452,630
Debt
Secured debt
$
3,403,436
Unsecured debt
1,286,001
Total debt
$
4,689,437
Total Capitalization
$
27,142,067
Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information 7 Sun Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)
(amounts in thousands except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
231,770
$
81,204
$
367,322
$
124,028
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
126,814
88,495
377,367
259,543
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates
30
9
91
28
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
(12,072)
(1,492)
(43,227)
2,636
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
119
446
130
1,505
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(92)
445
(561)
2,311
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,616
6,196
13,678
7,725
Preferred return to preferred OP units
-
498
-
1,498
Interest expense on Aspen preferred OP units
514
514
1,542
1,542
Gain on dispositions of properties
(108,104)
(5,595)
(108,104)
(5,595)
Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(20,526)
(5,511)
(46,245)
(15,251)
FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
$
223,069
$
165,209
$
561,993
$
379,970
Adjustments
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7)
2,477
402
6,714
1,291
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
8,108
5,209
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
318
15
3,096
54
(Gain) / loss on earnings - catastrophic event-related
200
(300)
400
-
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
7,028
(5,024)
7,107
2,496
Other adjustments, net(8)
11,443
2,322
11,505
2,819
Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4)
$
244,535
$
162,624
$
598,923
$
391,839
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
115,136
97,542
111,717
95,270
Add
Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale
-
6
-
2
Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options
-
1
-
1
Restricted stock
438
390
414
395
Common OP units
-
2,476
2,574
2,445
Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units
388
1,213
396
1,220
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted
115,962
101,628
115,101
99,333
FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
$
1.92
$
1.63
$
4.88
$
3.83
Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted
$
2.11
$
1.60
$
5.20
$
3.94
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
231,770
$
81,204
$
367,322
$
124,028
Interest income
(2,690)
(2,624)
(8,040)
(7,609)
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net
(8,841)
(5,881)
(21,740)
(13,068)
General and administrative expense
43,276
26,834
126,606
78,710
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
328
14
3,097
54
Business combination expense
-
-
1,031
-
Depreciation and amortization
127,091
88,499
378,068
259,453
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
8,108
5,209
Interest expense
39,026
30,214
116,224
94,058
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,047
1,047
3,124
3,130
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
(12,072)
(1,492)
(43,227)
2,636
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
7,028
(5,023)
7,107
2,496
Gain on dispositions of properties
(108,104)
(5,595)
(108,104)
(5,595)
Other expense, net(6)
9,372
3,511
10,041
4,890
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(92)
445
(561)
2,311
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(962)
(1,204)
(2,927)
(1,348)
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
119
446
130
1,505
Current tax (benefit) / expense
402
(107)
1,418
462
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
1,155
(562)
1,074
(804)
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3,101
1,645
9,000
4,799
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,290
6,907
22,629
8,806
NOI(1)
$
346,244
$
218,278
$
870,380
$
564,123
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Real Property NOI(1)
$
295,779
$
204,271
$
753,173
$
538,210
Home Sales NOI(1)
24,532
7,763
58,226
20,790
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1)
25,933
6,244
58,981
5,123
NOI(1)
$
346,244
$
218,278
$
870,380
$
564,123
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders
$
231,770
$
81,204
$
367,322
$
124,028
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
127,091
88,499
378,068
259,453
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
8,108
5,209
Interest expense
39,026
30,214
116,224
94,058
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity
1,047
1,047
3,124
3,130
Current tax (benefit) / expense
402
(107)
1,418
462
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
1,155
(562)
1,074
(804)
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates
(962)
(1,204)
(2,927)
(1,348)
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
(20,526)
(5,511)
(46,245)
(15,251)
Less: Gain on dispositions of properties
(108,104)
(5,595)
(108,104)
(5,595)
EBITDAre(1)
$
270,899
$
187,985
$
718,062
$
463,342
Adjustments
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
328
14
3,097
54
Business combination expense
-
-
1,031
-
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities
(12,072)
(1,492)
(43,227)
2,636
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation
7,028
(5,023)
7,107
2,496
Other expense, net(6)
9,372
3,511
10,041
4,890
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable
(92)
445
(561)
2,311
Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
119
446
130
1,505
Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests
3,101
1,645
9,000
4,799
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,290
6,907
22,629
8,806
Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net
20,526
5,511
46,245
15,251
Recurring EBITDA(1)
$
314,499
$
199,949
$
773,554
$
506,090
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information 11 Sun Communities, Inc.
Debt Analysis
(amounts in thousands)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Debt Outstanding
Secured debt
$
3,403,436
$
3,457,734
$
3,472,930
$
3,489,983
$
3,238,926
Unsecured debt
Senior unsecured notes
591,252
591,688
-
-
-
Line of credit and other debt(9)
624,837
191,841
875,093
1,197,181
31,775
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
35,249
35,249
35,249
35,249
35,249
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
34,663
34,663
34,663
34,663
34,663
Total unsecured debt
1,286,001
853,441
945,005
1,267,093
101,687
Total debt
$
4,689,437
$
4,311,175
$
4,417,935
$
4,757,076
$
3,340,613
% Fixed / Floating
Fixed
86.7
%
94.7
%
79.3
%
74.0
%
97.6
%
Floating
13.3
%
5.3
%
20.7
%
26.0
%
2.4
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Weighted Average Interest Rates
Secured debt
3.78
%
3.75
%
3.75
%
3.75
%
3.84
%
Senior unsecured notes
2.70
%
2.70
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Line of credit and other debt(9)
0.98
%
0.93
%
1.77
%
2.11
%
1.34
%
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Secured debt
Maturities
$
-
$
82,155
$
185,619
$
315,330
$
50,529
Principal amortization
15,194
61,411
60,788
57,344
53,933
Line of credit and other debt(9)
331
10,000
10,000
10,000
594,506
Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable
-
-
-
33,428
1,821
Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable
-
-
-
27,373
-
Total
$
15,525
$
153,566
$
256,407
$
443,475
$
700,789
Weighted average rate of maturities
-
%
4.46
%
4.08
%
4.47
%
4.04
%
Same Community(2) Summary
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Total Same Community
MH
RV
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding transient)
$
220,291
$
207,407
$
12,884
6.2
%
$
173,979
$
167,051
$
6,928
4.1
%
$
46,312
$
40,356
$
5,956
14.8
%
Real property - transient
87,049
67,408
19,641
29.1
%
238
242
(4)
(1.7)
%
86,811
67,166
19,645
29.2
%
Other
13,352
9,375
3,977
42.4
%
4,845
2,863
1,982
69.2
%
8,507
6,512
1,995
30.6
%
Total Operating
320,692
284,190
36,502
12.8
%
179,062
170,156
8,906
5.2
%
141,630
114,034
27,596
24.2
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)(11)
102,413
90,048
12,365
13.7
%
49,567
43,996
5,571
12.7
%
52,846
46,052
6,794
14.8
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
218,279
$
194,142
$
24,137
12.4
%
$
129,495
$
126,160
$
3,335
2.6
%
$
88,784
$
67,982
$
20,802
30.6
%
Nine Months Ended
Total Same Community
MH
RV
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Financial Information
Revenue
Real property (excluding Transient)
$
652,978
$
615,711
$
37,267
6.1
%
$
518,511
$
495,989
$
22,522
4.5
%
$
134,467
$
119,722
$
14,745
12.3
%
Real property - transient
163,932
117,277
46,655
39.8
%
1,200
1,343
(143)
(10.6)
%
162,732
115,934
46,798
40.4
%
Other
31,077
18,424
12,653
68.7
%
14,472
7,778
6,694
86.1
%
16,605
10,646
5,959
56.0
%
Total Operating
847,987
751,412
96,575
12.9
%
534,183
505,110
29,073
5.8
%
313,804
246,302
67,502
27.4
%
Expense
Property Operating(10)(11)
261,754
228,314
33,440
14.6
%
136,927
124,297
12,630
10.2
%
124,827
104,017
20,810
20.0
%
Real Property NOI(1)
$
586,233
$
523,098
$
63,135
12.1
%
$
397,256
$
380,813
$
16,443
4.3
%
$
188,977
$
142,285
$
46,692
32.8
%
3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information 13 Sun Communities, Inc.
Same Community(2) Summary (continued)
As of
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Other Information
Number of properties
403
403
-
MH occupancy
97.5
%
RV occupancy
100.0
%
MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
98.1
%
Adjusted MH occupancy(3)
98.5
%
Adjusted RV occupancy(3)
100.0
%
Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3)
98.9
%
97.4
%
1.5
%
Sites available for development
7,092
7,453
(361)
Monthly base rent per site - MH
$
606
$
586
$
20
3.4%(13)
Monthly base rent per site - RV(12)
$
528
$
503
$
25
5.0%(13)
Monthly base rent per site - Total(12)
$
588
$
567
$
21
3.7%(13)
Marina Summary
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Financial Information
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
72,888
$
180,908
Real property - transient
6,251
11,376
Other
5,815
11,134
Total Operating
84,954
203,418
Expenses
Property Operating(a)
33,995
85,816
Real Property NOI
50,959
117,602
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
Revenue
74,110
200,702
Expense
60,606
159,632
NOI
13,504
41,070
Marina NOI
$
64,463
$
158,672
Other Information - Marinas
September 30, 2021
Number of properties(b)
120
Total wet slips and dry storage
44,859
(a) Marina results net $4.3 million and $10.5 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
(b) Marina properties consisted of 14 properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020.
MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(14)
(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2021
Financial Information
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
11,060
$
29,248
Real property - transient
32,772
60,298
Other
4,168
7,357
Total Operating
48,000
96,903
Expenses
Property Operating(a)
21,459
47,565
Real Property NOI
$
26,541
$
49,338
Other Information - MH and RVs
September 30, 2021
Number of properties
61
Occupied sites
7,312
Developed sites
8,357
Occupancy %
87.5
%
Transient sites
9,293
(a) MH and RV Acquisitions and Other results net $1.7 million and $4.1 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Home Sales Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Financial Information
New Homes
New home sales
$
31,433
$
23,734
$
7,699
32.4
%
$
89,166
$
58,536
$
30,630
52.3
%
New home cost of sales
25,856
19,294
6,562
34.0
%
72,799
47,611
25,188
52.9
%
Gross Profit- new homes
5,577
4,440
1,137
25.6
%
16,367
10,925
5,442
49.8
%
Gross margin % - new homes
17.7
%
18.7
%
(1.0)
%
18.4
%
18.7
%
(0.3)
%
Average selling price - new homes*
$
151,850
$
153,123
$
(1,273)
(0.8)
%
$
152,943
$
141,391
$
11,552
8.2
%
Pre-owned Homes
Pre-owned home sales
$
49,666
$
23,928
$
25,738
107.6
%
$
125,980
$
68,243
$
57,737
84.6
%
Pre-owned home cost of sales
25,840
16,943
8,897
52.5
%
70,369
47,839
22,530
47.1
%
Gross Profit - pre-owned homes
23,826
6,985
16,841
241.1
%
55,611
20,404
35,207
172.5
%
Gross margin % - pre-owned homes
48.0
%
29.2
%
18.8
%
44.1
%
29.9
%
14.2
%
Average selling price - pre-owned homes*
$
52,006
$
43,114
$
8,892
20.6
%
$
48,981
$
40,864
$
8,117
19.9
%
Total Home Sales
Revenue from home sales
$
81,099
$
47,662
$
33,437
70.2
%
$
215,146
$
126,779
$
88,367
69.7
%
Cost of home sales
51,696
36,237
15,459
42.7
%
143,168
95,450
47,718
50.0
%
Home selling expenses
4,871
3,662
1,209
33.0
%
13,752
10,539
3,213
30.5
%
Home Sales NOI(1)
$
24,532
$
7,763
$
16,769
216.0
%
$
58,226
$
20,790
$
37,436
180.1
%
Statistical Information
New home sales volume*
207
155
52
33.5
%
583
414
169
40.8
%
Pre-owned home sales volume*
955
555
400
72.1
%
2,572
1,670
902
54.0
%
Total home sales volume*
1,162
710
452
63.7
%
3,155
2,084
1,071
51.4
%
Rental Program Summary
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
% Change
Financial Information
Revenues
Home rent
$
16,369
$
16,171
$
198
1.2
%
$
50,451
$
46,607
$
3,844
8.2
%
Site rent
17,584
19,101
(1,517)
(7.9)
%
55,350
55,699
(349)
(0.6)
%
Total
33,953
35,272
(1,319)
(3.7)
%
105,801
102,306
3,495
3.4
%
Expenses
Rental Program operating and maintenance
5,547
5,328
219
4.1
%
15,332
14,576
756
5.2
%
Rental Program NOI(1)
$
28,406
$
29,944
$
(1,538)
(5.1)
%
$
90,469
$
87,730
$
2,739
3.1
%
Other Information
Number of sold rental homes*
307
225
82
36.4
%
799
581
218
37.5
%
Number of occupied rentals, end of period*
10,123
11,729
(1,606)
(13.7)
%
Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period
$
559,021
$
625,922
$
(66,901)
(10.7)
%
Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period*
$
1,114
$
1,032
$
82
7.9
%
Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.
MH and RV Property Summary
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
FLORIDA
Properties
131
129
128
128
127
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
40,500
40,171
40,011
39,803
39,517
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
39,747
39,402
39,283
39,063
38,743
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
98.1
%
98.1
%
98.2
%
98.1
%
98.0
%
Transient RV sites
6,163
5,895
5,823
6,011
5,993
Sites for development
1,414
1,414
1,497
1,497
1,427
MICHIGAN
Properties
83
75
74
74
74
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
31,997
29,600
29,092
29,086
29,086
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
30,782
28,671
28,145
28,109
28,033
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
96.2
%
96.9
%
96.7
%
96.6
%
96.4
%
Transient RV sites
554
509
541
546
546
Sites for development
1,481
1,182
1,182
1,182
1,182
CALIFORNIA
Properties
37
36
36
35
34
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
6,760
6,736
6,734
6,675
6,372
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
6,642
6,613
6,609
6,602
6,290
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
98.3
%
98.2
%
98.1
%
98.9
%
98.7
%
Transient RV sites
2,410
2,416
2,418
2,231
2,236
Sites for development
534
127
127
373
373
TEXAS
Properties
26
25
24
24
24
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
8,004
7,947
7,928
7,766
7,659
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
7,805
7,731
7,671
7,572
7,427
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
97.5
%
97.3
%
96.8
%
97.5
%
97.0
%
Transient RV sites
2,131
1,835
1,773
1,810
1,917
Sites for development
1,066
1,194
1,275
1,378
1,378
ONTARIO, CANADA
Properties
16
16
16
15
15
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
4,361
4,302
4,199
4,090
4,067
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
4,361
4,302
4,199
4,090
4,067
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Transient RV sites
807
870
964
966
920
Sites for development
1,525
1,525
1,525
1,525
1,593
CONNECTICUT
Properties
16
16
16
16
16
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
1,901
1,901
1,897
1,897
1,898
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
1,760
1,757
1,746
1,739
1,736
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
92.6
%
92.4
%
92.0
%
91.7
%
91.5
%
Transient RV sites
104
104
108
108
107
Sites for development
-
-
-
-
-
MAINE
Properties
13
13
13
13
7
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
2,220
2,204
2,190
2,190
1,092
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
2,136
2,127
2,119
2,121
1,089
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
96.2
%
96.5
%
96.8
%
96.8
%
99.7
%
Transient RV sites
776
792
805
805
819
Sites for development
30
30
30
30
30
MH and RV Property Summary
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
ARIZONA
Properties
12
14
14
14
13
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
4,071
4,401
4,391
4,323
4,274
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
3,853
4,116
4,101
4,030
3,957
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
94.6
%
93.5
%
93.4
%
93.2
%
92.6
%
Transient RV sites
1,237
1,260
1,270
1,337
1,386
Sites for development
-
-
-
-
-
INDIANA
Properties
12
12
12
12
11
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
3,057
3,087
3,087
3,087
3,087
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
2,963
2,970
2,961
2,950
2,957
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
96.9
%
96.2
%
95.9
%
95.6
%
95.8
%
Transient RV sites
1,089
1,089
1,089
1,089
534
Sites for development
204
277
277
277
277
COLORADO
Properties
10
10
10
10
10
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
2,552
2,453
2,453
2,453
2,453
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
2,431
2,420
2,395
2,380
2,365
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
95.3
%
98.7
%
97.6
%
97.0
%
96.4
%
Transient RV sites
987
987
962
962
930
Sites for development
1,629
1,225
1,250
1,250
1,282
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Properties
10
10
10
10
10
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
1,777
1,777
1,776
1,777
1,833
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
1,769
1,769
1,769
1,767
1,822
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
99.5
%
99.5
%
99.6
%
99.4
%
99.4
%
Transient RV sites
602
602
456
460
404
Sites for development
111
151
151
151
151
NEW YORK
Properties
10
10
10
9
9
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
1,457
1,457
1,452
1,419
1,414
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
1,432
1,428
1,415
1,380
1,371
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
98.3
%
98.0
%
97.5
%
97.3
%
97.0
%
Transient RV sites
1,684
1,684
1,689
1,422
900
Sites for development
371
371
371
371
371
OHIO
Properties
9
9
9
9
9
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
2,796
2,797
2,797
2,790
2,790
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
2,753
2,770
2,760
2,755
2,758
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
98.5
%
99.0
%
98.7
%
98.7
%
98.9
%
Transient RV sites
129
128
128
135
135
Sites for development
22
22
22
22
22
OTHER STATES
Properties
79
80
80
77
73
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
16,488
17,422
17,310
16,896
16,484
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
16,178
16,934
16,796
16,394
15,977
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
98.1
%
97.2
%
97.0
%
97.0
%
96.9
%
Transient RV sites
9,249
8,861
8,269
7,161
6,901
Sites for development
1,925
1,925
1,969
1,969
2,044
MH and RV Property Summary
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
TOTAL - MH AND RV PORTFOLIO
Properties
464
455
452
446
432
MH & Annual RV Developed sites(15)
127,941
126,255
125,317
124,252
122,026
Occupied MH & Annual RV(15)
124,612
123,010
121,969
120,952
118,592
MH & Annual RV Occupancy %(15)
97.4
%
(16)
97.4
%
97.3
%
97.3
%
97.2
%
Transient RV sites
27,922
27,032
26,295
25,043
23,728
Sites for development(17)
10,312
9,443
9,676
10,025
10,130
% Communities age restricted
32.3
%
32.5
%
32.7
%
33.2
%
33.6
%
Marina Property Summary(a)
9/30/2021
06/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
FLORIDA
Properties
19
18
16
14
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
4,493
4,186
3,837
3,585
RHODE ISLAND
Properties
12
11
11
11
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
3,417
3,207
2,829
2,829
CONNECTICUT
Properties
11
11
11
11
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
3,278
3,262
3,262
3,262
MASSACHUSETTS
Properties
9
9
9
7
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
2,650
2,650
2,650
2,223
NEW YORK
Properties
8
8
8
8
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
2,630
2,629
2,629
2,629
MARYLAND
Properties
8
8
8
8
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
2,139
2,110
2,110
2,110
OTHER STATES
Properties
53
49
47
47
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
26,252
23,389
22,851
22,851
TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO
Properties
120
114
110
106
Total wet slips and dry storage spaces
44,859
41,433
40,168
39,489
(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
Capital Improvements, Development and Acquisitions
(amounts in thousands except for *)
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
MH / RV
Marina
MH / RV
Marina
MH / RV
Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site*
$
258
$
259
$
265
N/A
$
345
Recurring Capital Expenditures(18)
$
31,484
$
10,292
$
31,398
$
2,074
$
30,382
Lot Modifications(19)
$
20,274
N/A
$
29,414
N/A
$
22,837
Acquisitions(20)(a)
$
508,773
$
711,366
$
571,930
$
2,533,741
$
938,966
Expansion and Development(21)
$
135,758
$
9,866
$
248,146
$
-
$
281,808
Growth Projects(22)
$
19,900
$
37,771
$
28,315
$
-
$
9,638
(a)Acquisitions includes intangibles and goodwill included in purchase price.
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
Locations
Resident Move-outs
Net Leased Sites(5)
New Home Sales
Pre-owned Home Sales
Brokered
Re-sales
Florida
1,851
572
153
177
1,415
Michigan
327
154
43
1,334
196
Ontario, Canada
526
180
93
6
420
Texas
278
233
71
344
69
Arizona
88
124
30
35
171
Indiana
46
31
7
220
13
Ohio
68
(2)
1
109
15
California
100
22
23
8
109
Colorado
3
51
43
23
36
Connecticut
26
21
29
2
44
New York
90
25
10
7
9
New Hampshire
-
2
4
-
37
Maine
80
15
10
9
3
Other states
837
245
66
298
176
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
4,320
1,673
583
2,572
2,713
Total For Year Ended
Resident Move-outs
Net Leased Sites(5)
New Home Sales
Pre-owned Home Sales
Brokered
Re-sales
2020
5,365
2,505
570
2,296
2,557
2019
4,139
2,674
571
2,868
2,231
Percentage Trends
Resident Move-outs
Resident
Re-sales
2021 TTM
2.9
%
8.3
%
2020
3.3
%
6.9
%
2019
2.6
%
6.6
%
3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information 23 Sun Communities, Inc.
Footnotes and Definitions
(1)Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.
•FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.
•NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.
•EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.
NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.
The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.
EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs.
(2)Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2021 average exchange rates.
(3)The MH and RV blended occupancy for 2021 is derived from 119,584 developed sites, of which 117,300 were occupied. The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage is derived from 118,641 developed sites, of which 117,300 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and over 900 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.
The adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2020 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly rented expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.
(4)The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.
(5)Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.
(6)Other expense, net was as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Contingent consideration expense
$
(9,196)
$
(2,724)
$
(9,339)
$
(2,890)
Long term lease termination expense
-
(160)
-
(433)
Repair reserve on repossessed homes
(176)
(627)
(702)
(1,567)
Other expenses, net
$
(9,372)
$
(3,511)
$
(10,041)
$
(4,890)
(7)Other acquisition related costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. These costs also include nonrecurring integration expenses associated with a new acquisition.
(8)Other adjustments, net was as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Contingent consideration expense
$
9,196
$
2,724
$
9,339
$
2,890
Long term lease termination expense
-
160
-
433
Deferred tax (benefit) / expense
1,155
(562)
1,074
(804)
RV rebranding non-recurring cost
1,092
-
1,092
-
deferred compensation amortization upon retirement
-
-
-
300
Other adjustments, net
$
11,443
$
2,322
$
11,505
$
2,819
(9)Line of credit and other debt includes borrowings under the Company's $2.0 billion credit facility, a $12.0 million MH floor plan facility, and a $35.3 million unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.
(10)Same Community results net $19.1 million and $18.3 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Same Community results net $52.2 million and $47.3 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(11)Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.4 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.
(12)Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.
(13)Calculated using actual results without rounding.
(14)MH and RV acquisitions and other is comprised of 21 properties acquired in 2021, one property acquired in which the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2021, and five properties that the Company has an interest in, but does not operate in 2021, 23 properties acquired in 2020, two Florida Keys properties that require redevelopment as a result of damage sustained from Hurricane Irma in 2017, seven recently opened ground-up developments, two properties undergoing redevelopment, and other miscellaneous transactions and activity.
(15)Includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.
(16)As of September 30, 2021, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.6 percent inclusive of the impact of nearly 1,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
(17)Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 73.1 percent for expansion, 20.8 percent for greenfield development and 6.1 percent for redevelopment.
(18)Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the communities, resorts and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at our MH and RV properties include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at our marinas include items such as: dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.
(19)Lot modification capital expenditures are incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts.
(20)Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating properties (including marinas) and land parcels to develop expansions or new properties. These costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include $54.3 million at our MH and RV properties and $69.9 million at our marina properties. Expenditures consist of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities, resorts and marinas to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, these costs were $40.6 million and $50.7 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.
(21)Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete home and RV site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at our MH communities and RV resorts. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV or marina properties.
(22)Growth projects consist of revenue generating or expense reducing activities at MH communities, RV resorts and marinas. This includes, but is not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.
Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.
3rd Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information 26 Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 20:55:10 UTC.