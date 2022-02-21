Sun Communities : Supplemental Data December 31, 2021
02/21/2022 | 05:41pm EST
NEWS RELEASE
February 21, 2022
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and 2022 Guidance
Southfield, Michigan, February 21, 2022 - Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter results for 2021.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $158.2 million, or 41.2 percent, to $542.4 million compared to approximately $384.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $5.2 million, or 69.1 percent, to $12.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $874.3 million, or 62.5 percent, to approximately $2.3 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $248.5 million, or 188.8 percent, to $380.2 million, or $3.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $131.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $1.31
per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.16 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 12.9 percent increase. Core FFO(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $6.51 per Share as compared to $5.09 in the prior year, an increase of 27.9 percent.
Same Community(2)Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
Home Sales Volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020.
Acquisitions totaled $385.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including 12 RV resorts and 7 marinas.
i
"A strong fourth quarter concluded an incredibly productive year for Sun Communities, where we made meaningful progress in each of our internal and external growth initiatives," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "Robust demand for the attainable housing and outdoor experiences that Sun provides resulted in compelling organic growth, driving an 11.2 percent same community NOI increase for the year, further building on our demonstrated strength throughout the pandemic. We expanded our portfolio, completing $1.4 billion of high-quality acquisitions across manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas and opened four new ground-up development properties. We also continued to grow our pipeline for future growth with land purchases for greenfield development and site expansions. We are particularly excited to be entering the UK market with our announced planned acquisition of Park Holidays, a leading holiday park platform with irreplaceable seaside communities. With a proven track record of execution, accretive growth and favorable tailwinds supporting ongoing demand, we are continuing to invest in our platform in order to realize additional opportunities of accelerated growth and create shareholder value for years to come."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 97.3 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 810 sites as compared to an increase of 578 sites during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 40.1 percent increase.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,483 sites as compared to an increase of 2,505 sites during the year ended December 31, 2020.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
8.5 %
5.5 %
15.7 %
Expense
8.7 %
2.4 %
17.5 %
NOI
8.4 %
6.7 %
14.1 %
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
11.8 %
5.7 %
24.8 %
Expense
13.1 %
8.1 %
19.4 %
NOI
11.2 %
4.9 %
28.9 %
Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at December 31, 2021 from 97.5 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 140 basis points.
ii
Home Sales
The following table reflects the home sales volume changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
%
December 31,
December 31,
Change
%
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
New home sales
volume
149
156
(7)
(4.5)%
732
570
162
28.4 %
Pre-owned home sales
784
626
158
25.2 %
3,356
2,296
1,060
46.2 %
volume
Total home sales
volume
933
782
151
19.3 %
4,088
2,866
1,222
42.6 %
Marina Results
Marina NOI was approximately $53.6 million and $212.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.
iii
