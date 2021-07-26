Sun Communities : Supplemental Data June 30, 2021

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations
8
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income
9
Reconciliation of Net Income to Recurring EBITDA
10
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
11
Debt Analysis
12
Selected Financial Information
Same Community
13
Marina Summary
15
Manufactured Homes and RV's Acquisitions and Other Summary
16
Home Sales Summary
17
Rental Program Summary
18
Other Information
Property Summary
19
Capital Improvements, Development and Acquisitions
22
Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs
23
Footnotes and Definitions
24
NEWS RELEASE
July 26, 2021
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results
Southfield, Michigan, July 26, 2021 - Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2021.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $300.6 million, or 99.1 percent, to approximately $603.9 million compared to $303.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $51.9 million or 88.0 percent, to approximately $110.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $58.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total revenues increased $432.3 million, or 70.5 percent, to $1.0 billion compared to approximately $613.6 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased $92.7 million or 216.5 percent, to approximately $135.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $1.80 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.12 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 60.7 percent increase.
Same Community(2)Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 21.6 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
Home Sales Volume increased 89.5 percent to 1,158 homes for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 611 homes in the same period in 2020.
Acquisitions totaled $719.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including 10 MH communities, two RV resorts and six marinas.
i
Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Sun's ongoing strong momentum continued through the second quarter, as we saw robust performance across RV, Manufactured Housing and Marinas. Our RV business is demonstrating the growing appeal of an RV vacation for consumers, marinas are in the midst of an active boating season and our results continue to track ahead of our underwriting, and in our manufactured housing business, we are benefiting from sustained demand for affordable housing. Furthermore, our RV forward bookings have continued to accelerate and we are pleased to again increase our guidance for the year."
Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have remained active in terms of new site deliveries and have more than 9,400 sites available for development, representing an attractive source of growth and value creation over time. We also deployed over $719 million in acquisitions, including six marinas as we begin to realize the meaningful consolidation opportunity we have in the marina industry. To support this ongoing growth, we are pleased to have received investment grade ratings and completed our inaugural unsecured bond issuance as we issued $600 million in senior unsecured notes. This additional financing option provides Sun enhanced financial flexibility to efficiently match fund our investment activities as we continue to realize compelling growth opportunities across all of our businesses."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 97.3 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 583 sites, as compared to an increase of 851 revenue producing sites during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,097 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,151 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Same Community(2) Results
For the 405 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the NOI(1) percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021:
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
22.5 %
6.9 %
64.4 %
Expense
24.7 %
11.8 %
41.9 %
NOI
21.6 %
5.4 %
85.1 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Total Same Community
MH
RV
Revenue
12.8 %
6.0 %
30.2 %
Expense
15.2 %
8.7 %
24.2 %
NOI
11.8 %
5.1 %
34.8 %
Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.8 percent at June 30, 2021 from 97.2 percent at June 30, 2020.
ii
Home Sales
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold 1,158 homes as compared to 611 homes in the same period in 2020, an increase of 89.5 percent. The Company sold 227 and 140 new homes for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 62.1 percent. Pre-owned home sales were 931 in the second quarter 2021 as compared to 471 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 97.7 percent.
During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company sold 1,993 homes as compared to 1,374 homes in the same period in 2020, an increase of 45.1 percent. The Company sold 376 and 259 new homes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 45.2 percent. Pre-owned home sales were 1,617 in the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 1,115 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 45.0 percent.
Marina Results
Marina NOI was $62.8 million and $94.2 million for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.
iii
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:49:10 UTC.