Sun Communities : Supplemental Data June 30, 2021

Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Sun's ongoing strong momentum continued through the second quarter, as we saw robust performance across RV, Manufactured Housing and Marinas. Our RV business is demonstrating the growing appeal of an RV vacation for consumers, marinas are in the midst of an active boating season and our results continue to track ahead of our underwriting, and in our manufactured housing business, we are benefiting from sustained demand for affordable housing. Furthermore, our RV forward bookings have continued to accelerate and we are pleased to again increase our guidance for the year."

Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have remained active in terms of new site deliveries and have more than 9,400 sites available for development, representing an attractive source of growth and value creation over time. We also deployed over $719 million in acquisitions, including six marinas as we begin to realize the meaningful consolidation opportunity we have in the marina industry. To support this ongoing growth, we are pleased to have received investment grade ratings and completed our inaugural unsecured bond issuance as we issued $600 million in senior unsecured notes. This additional financing option provides Sun enhanced financial flexibility to efficiently match fund our investment activities as we continue to realize compelling growth opportunities across all of our businesses."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 97.3 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 583 sites, as compared to an increase of 851 revenue producing sites during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,097 sites, as compared to an increase of 1,151 revenue producing sites during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 405 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the NOI(1) percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 22.5 % 6.9 % 64.4 % Expense 24.7 % 11.8 % 41.9 % NOI 21.6 % 5.4 % 85.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 12.8 % 6.0 % 30.2 % Expense 15.2 % 8.7 % 24.2 % NOI 11.8 % 5.1 % 34.8 %

Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.8 percent at June 30, 2021 from 97.2 percent at June 30, 2020.