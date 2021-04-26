Sun Communities : 2021 Summary of Reporting Changes

Published April 26, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc.

Summary of 2021 Reporting Changes

Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company") has made certain changes to its financial reporting to better align rental income and property operating and maintenance expenses of its real property operations at the community, resort and marina level. The primary changes are summarized below:

'Real property (excluding transient)' revenue includes 'Home rent' revenue from the MH rental program. Previously, only 'Site rent from the MH rental program was included

'Real property - transient' revenue includes home rent revenues related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' revenue. Previously, only site rent from RV vacation rentals was included

'Property operating and maintenance' expense includes:

All MH 'Rental program operating and maintenance' expenses Expenses related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' expense

'Home costs and selling' expense now includes 'Home selling' expenses

'Ancillary' revenues and expenses have been renamed 'Service, retail, dining & entertainment' revenues and expenses

Other minor reclassifications have also been made

The following tables illustrate how amounts included in the Company's Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, relating to the primary changes described above, have been recharacterized under the Company's new reporting presentation.

Statement of Operations - Summary of Changes for the Year Ended December 31, 2020