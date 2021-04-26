Log in
    SUI

SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.

(SUI)
04/26 04:10:00 pm
162.6 USD   +0.91%
Sun Communities : 2021 Summary of Reporting Changes

04/26/2021
Published April 26, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc.

Summary of 2021 Reporting Changes

Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company") has made certain changes to its financial reporting to better align rental income and property operating and maintenance expenses of its real property operations at the community, resort and marina level. The primary changes are summarized below:

  • 'Real property (excluding transient)' revenue includes 'Home rent' revenue from the MH rental program. Previously, only 'Site rent from the MH rental program was included
  • 'Real property - transient' revenue includes home rent revenues related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' revenue. Previously, only site rent from RV vacation rentals was included
  • 'Property operating and maintenance' expense includes:
    1. All MH 'Rental program operating and maintenance' expenses
    2. Expenses related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' expense
  • 'Home costs and selling' expense now includes 'Home selling' expenses
  • 'Ancillary' revenues and expenses have been renamed 'Service, retail, dining & entertainment' revenues and expenses
  • Other minor reclassifications have also been made

The following tables illustrate how amounts included in the Company's Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, relating to the primary changes described above, have been recharacterized under the Company's new reporting presentation.

Statement of Operations - Summary of Changes for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Changes (in thousands)

Previously reported as

Revenues

Real property (excluding transient)

$

62,550

Rental home revenue

Real property - transient

$

37,739

36,933

Ancillary revenue

806

Real property (excluding transient)

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

$

96

Rental home revenue

Expenses

Property operating and maintenance

$

27,414

20,392

Rental home operating and maintenance

7,022

Ancillary expense

Home costs and selling

$

15,134

Home selling expense

Other expense, net

$

1,793

Rental home operating and maintenance

Statement of Operations - Summary of Changes for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Changes (in thousands)

Previously reported as

Revenues

Real property (excluding transient)

$

57,572

Rental home revenue

Real property - transient

$

32,267

Ancillary revenue

Expenses

Property operating and maintenance

$

26,782

5,466

Ancillary expense

21,316

Rental home operating and maintenance

Home costs and selling

$

14,690

Home selling expense

Other expense, net

$

679

Rental home operating and maintenance

1

Same Community - Summary of Changes

The Company's Same Community reporting methodology has been updated for 2021.

The changes are summarized below:

  • Same Community revenues, expenses and NOI(1) will now be reported for:
    1. Combined manufactured housing and RV,
    2. Manufactured housing, and
    3. RV
  • All MH rental program revenues and expenses are now included in Same Community. Under the previous methodology, only 'Site rent' revenues from the MH rental program were included
  • All RV vacation rental related revenues and expenses are now included in Same Community. Under the previous methodology, only site rent associated with RV vacation rentals was included
  • Utility expenses included in 'Property operating and maintenance' expenses are now net of all utility related revenues in order to provide a more accurate view of direct property utility costs given the majority of incurred costs are passed through to residents and guests

2021 Same Community - 407 Properties

Had the Company's previous reporting methodology been utilized for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Same Community NOI(1) growth for the 407 properties would have been 2.9 percent rather than 2.7 percent under the new methodology.

2020 Same Community - 367 Properties

Had the Company's new reporting methodology been utilized in 2020, Same Community NOI(1) growth for the 367 properties would have been 4.4 percent rather than 4.0 percent under the previous methodology.

  1. See Footnote 1 and other information presented in the Company's press release and financial supplement dated April 26, 2021 for information regarding reconciliation of NOI to GAAP measures.

2

Disclaimer

Sun Communities Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
