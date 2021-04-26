Sun Communities : 2021 Summary of Reporting Changes
04/26/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Published April 26, 2021
Sun Communities, Inc.
Summary of 2021 Reporting Changes
Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company") has made certain changes to its financial reporting to better align rental income and property operating and maintenance expenses of its real property operations at the community, resort and marina level. The primary changes are summarized below:
'Real property (excluding transient)' revenue includes 'Home rent' revenue from the MH rental program. Previously, only 'Site rent from the MH rental program was included
'Real property - transient' revenue includes home rent revenues related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' revenue. Previously, only site rent from RV vacation rentals was included
'Property operating and maintenance' expense includes:
All MH 'Rental program operating and maintenance' expenses
Expenses related to RV vacation rentals previously included in 'Ancillary' expense
'Home costs and selling' expense now includes 'Home selling' expenses
'Ancillary' revenues and expenses have been renamed 'Service, retail, dining & entertainment' revenues and expenses
Other minor reclassifications have also been made
The following tables illustrate how amounts included in the Company's Statements of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, relating to the primary changes described above, have been recharacterized under the Company's new reporting presentation.
Statement of Operations - Summary of Changes for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Changes (in thousands)
Previously reported as
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
62,550
Rental home revenue
Real property - transient
$
37,739
36,933
Ancillary revenue
806
Real property (excluding transient)
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
$
96
Rental home revenue
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
$
27,414
20,392
Rental home operating and maintenance
7,022
Ancillary expense
Home costs and selling
$
15,134
Home selling expense
Other expense, net
$
1,793
Rental home operating and maintenance
Statement of Operations - Summary of Changes for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Changes (in thousands)
Previously reported as
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
57,572
Rental home revenue
Real property - transient
$
32,267
Ancillary revenue
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
$
26,782
5,466
Ancillary expense
21,316
Rental home operating and maintenance
Home costs and selling
$
14,690
Home selling expense
Other expense, net
$
679
Rental home operating and maintenance
1
Same Community - Summary of Changes
The Company's Same Community reporting methodology has been updated for 2021.
The changes are summarized below:
Same Community revenues, expenses and NOI(1) will now be reported for:
Combined manufactured housing and RV,
Manufactured housing, and
RV
All MH rental program revenues and expenses are now included in Same Community. Under the previous methodology, only 'Site rent' revenues from the MH rental program were included
All RV vacation rental related revenues and expenses are now included in Same Community. Under the previous methodology, only site rent associated with RV vacation rentals was included
Utility expenses included in 'Property operating and maintenance' expenses are now net of all utility related revenues in order to provide a more accurate view of direct property utility costs given the majority of incurred costs are passed through to residents and guests
2021 Same Community - 407 Properties
Had the Company's previous reporting methodology been utilized for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Same Community NOI(1) growth for the 407 properties would have been 2.9 percent rather than 2.7 percent under the new methodology.
2020 Same Community - 367 Properties
Had the Company's new reporting methodology been utilized in 2020, Same Community NOI(1) growth for the 367 properties would have been 4.4 percent rather than 4.0 percent under the previous methodology.
See Footnote 1 and other information presented in the Company's press release and financial supplement dated April 26, 2021 for information regarding reconciliation of NOI to GAAP measures.
