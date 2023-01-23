Advanced search
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
2023-01-23
18.41 USD   -1.18%
Sun Country Airlines Announces Appointment of Gail Peterson to Board of Directors

01/23/2023
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) has appointed Gail Peterson, executive vice president of Global Marketing & Communications for Ecolab Inc., to its board of directors, effective January 20, 2023.

“I am pleased to welcome Gail as our newest board member,” says David Siegel, Sun Country board chair. “She brings a wealth of experience in publicly held companies and has a proven record of success with two of Minnesota’s Fortune 500 companies. Sun Country will benefit greatly from her leadership and vision.”

Peterson brings a unique blend of strategic leadership, operational pragmatism and purpose driven marketing to companies. In her role at Ecolab, she oversees the company’s global brand, global communications, corporate marketing, and sustainability teams. Peterson previously served as vice president of marketing for Ecolab’s Global Healthcare business. Prior to joining Ecolab in 2016, Peterson spent 15 years as a marketing executive at General Mills, Inc. where she helped grow several key brands and strategic initiatives.

Peterson is also known as a champion for diversity and a leader in her community. She currently serves on the board of the Minnesota Children’s Museum and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. She’s a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Black Executive CMO Alliance, African American Leader Council, Ecolab’s DE&I Executive Council and was a founding member of Ecolab’s Black Leaders Forum. Peterson has been named to Savoy’s “Top 100 Black Executives” list and Women’s Inc.’s “Most Influential Women in Business”.

“We will benefit from Gail’s leadership and experience with two strong Minnesota companies – Ecolab and General Mills – along with her involvement in the Minneapolis-St. Paul community,” says Jude Bricker, Sun Country Airlines CEO. “Her background will be invaluable as Sun Country continues to grow and evolve as an airline.”

Peterson earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Princeton University and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 892 M - -
Net income 2022 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 354
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,63 $
Average target price 23,29 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jude I. Bricker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Davis President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
David N. Siegel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Mader Chief Information Officer & EVP
Gregory A. Mays Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.47%1 084
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 728
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.78%24 980
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 899
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 921
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.28%18 422