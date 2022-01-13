Sun Country Airlines : Announces New Partnership with Minnesota United

New Partnership Takes Flight as Loons Name Sun Country Airlines the Official Airline of MNUFC

MINNEAPOLIS, January 13, 2022 - Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a partnership with Minnesota United, Minnesota's professional soccer team, to become the Official Airline of MNUFC.

As the Official Airline partner of Minnesota United, Sun Country will provide affordable, nonstop service to select MNUFC road game destinations, including matches at Colorado, Houston, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Nashville, New England, Portland, and Seattle. Sun Country will also serve as the Presenting Partner of pre-game activities on the Great Lawn at Allianz Field throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Minnesota United," said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker. "Sun Country had the pleasure of organizing fan travel during the 2019 and 2021 seasons and we are excited to welcome fans onboard for more. As the official airline partner, we look forward to providing affordable and convenient travel options for Loons fans as they set out to support the team on the road."

"Sun Country has provided excellent service and an elevated in-flight experience to our team these last two seasons. As we head into our 2022 season, we could not be more excited to call them our Official Airline partner," said MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard. "In addition to the service provided to our players, Sun Country has been an incredible partner for our fans. We deeply appreciate their help in making air travel to our away games convenient and affordable and for directly helping to grow soccer across all our communities."

Today's partnership news comes after the airline announced a new, five-year agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to provide charter service to all MLS teams on an as-needed basis. Sun Country Airlines began providing charter service to Major League Soccer in summer 2020.

Fans can visit www.suncountry.com/en/mnufc to view the schedule and book travel now.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/ .

About Minnesota United:

Professional soccer has been a part of Minnesota for over four decades and Minnesota United is at the forefront of growing the game at all levels. From the first team to the front office to the Development Academy to our work throughout the Twin Cities, the club's goal remains the same: to promote soccer, the world's game, and through it inspire and unite our community. We'll accomplish this through a culture built on accountability, respect, excellence, and honesty and by creating a fan experience and connection to the community second to none. In 2022, MNUFC returns to the pitch for its sixth season in MLS. Follow Minnesota United's social channels and check our website at mnufc.com for regular updates on the club.