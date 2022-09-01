Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCY   US8666831057

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16 2022-09-01 pm EDT
19.44 USD   -2.43%
12:46pSun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Spring 2023, Continuing Growth in Service From MSP and Wisconsin
GL
08/24Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target on Sun Country Airlines Holdings to $28 From $35, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
MT
08/10MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Country Airlines Extends Schedule Through Spring 2023, Continuing Growth in Service From MSP and Wisconsin

09/01/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Customers can now book through May 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through May 31, 2023, allowing customers to book spring travel including Memorial Day. In addition, Sun Country is launching new service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Florida, as well as service from Eau Claire, Green Bay and Madison, Wisconsin to Orlando (MCO), Florida.

MSP to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), Florida starts April 12, 2023

Destin-Fort Walton Beach will be Sun Country’s 11th nonstop destination in Florida from the Twin Cities. “We are excited to provide new service to northwest Florida,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer, Sun Country. “Sun Country offers the most nonstop Florida destinations from MSP, and we are confident that Minnesotans and Midwest vacationers will love the white sand beaches that have made the Florida Panhandle famous.”

“This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County. Not only will destinations like Minneapolis/St. Paul become more accessible to residents, visitors can book spring travel now to experience our white sandy beaches and attractions throughout the County which make Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida a premier destination,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairman Mel Ponder.

Eau Claire, Green Bay and Madison to Orlando

Sun Country has also opened bookings for new non-stop service from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) to Orlando (MCO) twice weekly on Friday and Monday starting April 21, 2023. This service is in addition to Sun Country’s nonstop service from Eau Claire to MSP which allows for connectivity across Sun Country’s system.

Also, in Wisconsin, new service will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays between Orlando and both Madison and Green Bay beginning April 20. “Customers in Wisconsin have strongly supported Sun Country’s growth and we are thrilled to add this new service to Orlando that augments existing service to Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Phoenix from both of these great markets,” Whitney added.

Based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Sun Country Airlines operates 98 routes serving 78 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country offers a customer experience that includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft. Customers can book at www.suncountry.com.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


