    SNCY   US8666831057

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:21 2023-06-20 pm EDT
20.01 USD   +0.08%
Sun Country Airlines Voted Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the 2023 World Airline Awards
GL
06/09Insider Sell: Sun Country Airlines Holdings
MT
05/23Sun Country Airlines Adds Nonstop Service From Minneapolis To St. Maarten
GL
Sun Country Airlines Voted Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the 2023 World Airline Awards

06/20/2023 | 03:33pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the 2023 World Airline Awards held Tuesday at the Paris Air Show.

It is the first time that Sun Country Airlines won this top accolade as the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America at the World Airline Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized for the value and on-board experience we provide our customers,” said Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer, Sun Country Airlines, in accepting the award. “Our focus on the leisure traveler allows us to offer flights when demand is strongest, and our business model keeps fares affordable. We look forward to continuing to grow when and where our customers need us most.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "It is a fantastic achievement for Sun Country Airlines to win this highest accolade as the Best Low-Cost Airline in North America for the first time. In such a competitive region for low-cost and ultra-low-cost air travel to be named the Best Low-Cost Airline in this sector should be a source of great pride for Sun Country Airlines and all of its staff."

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

About the World Airline Awards
The World Airline Awards are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global. Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners. The awards are referred to by media around the world as “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”

All costs of the Survey and Awards event are paid by Skytrax, and airlines do not pay any entry or registration fee. There are no charges for use of the Award logos and results.

The online customer survey operated from September 2022 to May 2023, together with invitations sent to previous year respondents in the survey database. The customer survey was provided in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with 20.23 million eligible entries counted in the results. Survey entries are screened to identify IP and user information, with all duplicate, suspect or ineligible entries deleted. More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f41c36e-979a-470f-a123-d00fa17c8cc2


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 066 M - -
Net income 2023 97,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 124 M 1 124 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 634
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Jude I. Bricker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Davis President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jennifer L. Vogel Chairman
Gregory A. Mays Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kerry Philipovitch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.01%1 124
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED38.70%29 687
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.30.22%27 502
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.00%20 662
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.41.91%17 546
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.54%17 338
