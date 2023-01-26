Advanced search
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:39:37 2023-01-26 pm EST
18.54 USD   +0.19%
02:52pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Feb. 3
02:52pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Feb. 3
01/23Sun Country Airlines Announces Appointment of Gail Peterson to Board of Directors
GL
Sun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Feb. 3

01/26/2023 | 02:52pm EST
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time.  

To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website. They may also access the call by clicking on the link here which will provide a dial in.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


01/23Sun Country Airlines Announces Appointment of Gail Peterson to Board of Directors
GL
01/23Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gail Peterson to Board of ..
CI
01/23Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Sun Country Airlines Holdings to $26 From $28, M..
MT
2022Air Transport Services Group Units, Others Get $67.2 Million Modification to US Transpo..
MT
202222 Carriers Awarded Contracts Valued Up to $1.50 Billion by US Transportation Command
MT
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sun Country Airlines Price Target to $26 From $29, Maintains Buy ..
MT
2022Goldman Sachs Reinstates Sun Country Airlines Holdings at Neutral With $19 Price Target
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 892 M - -
Net income 2022 18,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 076 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 354
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,50 $
Average target price 23,29 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jude I. Bricker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Davis President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
David N. Siegel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Mader Chief Information Officer & EVP
Gregory A. Mays Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.15.83%1 076
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 326
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.84%25 204
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 897
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.95%19 224
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 919