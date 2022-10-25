Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCY   US8666831057

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09 2022-10-25 pm EDT
14.97 USD   +3.74%
12:59pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1
GL
12:59pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1
GL
10/19JetBlue, Spirit Airlines inch closer to forming fifth-largest U.S. carrier
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1

10/25/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by clicking on the link here which will provide a dial in.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651-681-4810
IR@suncountry.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
12:59pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1
GL
12:59pSun Country Airlines Will Hold Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Nov. 1
GL
10/19JetBlue, Spirit Airlines inch closer to forming fifth-largest U.S. carrier
RE
10/18Sun Country Airlines Launches New Florida Routes
MT
10/18Sun Country Airlines Announces New Service to Melbourne, Florida
GL
10/18Sun Country Airlines Announces New Service to Melbourne, Florida
AQ
10/18Sun Country Airlines Announces New Service to Melbourne, Florida
CI
10/14Sun Country Airlines Announces Appointment of Jennifer Vogel to Board of Directors
GL
10/14Sun Country Airlines Announces Appointment of Jennifer Vogel to Board of Directors
GL
10/14Sun Country Airlines Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 885 M - -
Net income 2022 8,69 M - -
Net Debt 2022 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 98,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 839 M 839 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 282
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,43 $
Average target price 24,83 $
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jude I. Bricker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Davis President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
David N. Siegel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Mader Chief Information Officer & EVP
Gregory A. Mays Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-47.05%839
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.00%22 861
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.87%21 235
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.39%17 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-4.34%13 692
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.85%13 552