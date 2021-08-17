Media Contact

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES AND DO GOOD POINTS PARTNER TO GIVE

BACK TO MINNESOTA

Sun Country Airlines launches new partnership on National Nonprofit Day to support Minnesota

nonprofit organizations by rewarding folks who "do good" with points towards future travel

MINNEAPOLIS, August 17, 2021 - Sun Country Airlines(NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a new Sun Country Airlines Rewards partnership with Do Good Points, a digital platform that enables people to discover causes they care about, take action by making a donation or sharing information, and get rewarded.

In honor of National Nonprofit Day, Sun Country Airlines and Do Good Points created a unique 'Do Good Fund' to recognize and support three local Minnesota nonprofit organizations making a positive impact in the community: Make-a-Wish Minnesota, Hennepin Theatre Trust, and STARBASE Minnesota.

Beginning today through August 31, 2021, any individual who makes a monetary donation to the 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota' will receive 250 Sun Country Rewards points to be used towards future travel. At the end of the month, all proceeds will be donated to the 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota' recipients.

"At Sun Country Airlines, our goal is to connect our guests to people and places they care about," said Brian Davis, Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer. "With the help of Do Good Points, we're able to inspire folks to take action and support causes they care about by rewarding them with points towards future travel. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and finding even more ways to give back to our home state of Minnesota."

"In honor of National Nonprofit Day, we are thrilled to partner with Sun Country Airlines to do good and make an impact right here in their hometown of Minnesota," said Andy Choi, Do Good Points Founder. "With the launch of 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota', we have an opportunity to support three incredible organizations who are doing meaningful work in the Twin Cities area. Through the fund, we're making it easy to support all three nonprofits with a single donation."

For more information or to donate, visit dogoodpoints.com/funds/suncountryairlines.

