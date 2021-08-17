Log in
    SNCY   US8666831057

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
Sun Country Airlines : and Do Good Points Partner To Give Back To Minnesota

08/17/2021 | 08:24am EDT
Media Contact

Sun Country Airlines 651-900-8400 mediarelations@suncountry.com

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES AND DO GOOD POINTS PARTNER TO GIVE

BACK TO MINNESOTA

Sun Country Airlines launches new partnership on National Nonprofit Day to support Minnesota

nonprofit organizations by rewarding folks who "do good" with points towards future travel

MINNEAPOLIS, August 17, 2021 - Sun Country Airlines(NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced a new Sun Country Airlines Rewards partnership with Do Good Points, a digital platform that enables people to discover causes they care about, take action by making a donation or sharing information, and get rewarded.

In honor of National Nonprofit Day, Sun Country Airlines and Do Good Points created a unique 'Do Good Fund' to recognize and support three local Minnesota nonprofit organizations making a positive impact in the community: Make-a-Wish Minnesota, Hennepin Theatre Trust, and STARBASE Minnesota.

Beginning today through August 31, 2021, any individual who makes a monetary donation to the 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota' will receive 250 Sun Country Rewards points to be used towards future travel. At the end of the month, all proceeds will be donated to the 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota' recipients.

"At Sun Country Airlines, our goal is to connect our guests to people and places they care about," said Brian Davis, Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer. "With the help of Do Good Points, we're able to inspire folks to take action and support causes they care about by rewarding them with points towards future travel. We're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates and finding even more ways to give back to our home state of Minnesota."

"In honor of National Nonprofit Day, we are thrilled to partner with Sun Country Airlines to do good and make an impact right here in their hometown of Minnesota," said Andy Choi, Do Good Points Founder. "With the launch of 'Do Good Fund: Minnesota', we have an opportunity to support three incredible organizations who are doing meaningful work in the Twin Cities area. Through the fund, we're making it easy to support all three nonprofits with a single donation."

For more information or to donate, visit dogoodpoints.com/funds/suncountryairlines.

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit

http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

About Do Good Points

Do Good Points is a digital platform bridging the gap between nonprofits and individuals seeking to make a difference. They make it easy to discover what doing good means to you and show you how you can take action.

You can search for and find trusted information about causes and organizations, make donations, and earn points for every action you take, to make a greater impact.

With every donation made on the Do Good Points platform, a portion is reinvested through the Do Good Foundation to further nonprofit awareness and growth. This is called your Return on Giving.

Disclaimer

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
