SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/10 08:48:11 pm BST
24.03 USD   -0.60%
Sun Country Airlines to Participate at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

05/10/2022 | 08:18pm BST
MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today announced that Dave Davis, president and chief financial officer, will present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:40 AM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


Financials
Sales 2022 890 M - 723 M
Net income 2022 39,0 M - 31,7 M
Net Debt 2022 269 M - 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 402 M 1 402 M 1 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 316
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Jude I. Bricker Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Davis President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
David N. Siegel Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Mader Chief Information Officer & EVP
Gregory A. Mays Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-11.30%1 402
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.12%24 520
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.03%16 033
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.38%15 388
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-1.07%14 151
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-13.49%13 293